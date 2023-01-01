替代項 - NationBuilder
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群組是與某些人交流共同興趣的地方。您可以為任何事情創建一個群組——家庭聚會、下班後的運動隊或讀書俱樂部。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位於美國的活動管理和票務網站。該服務允許用戶瀏覽、建立和推廣本地活動。該服務向活動組織者收取費用，以換取線上票務服務，除非活動是免費的。Eventbrite 於 2006 年推出，總部位於舊金山，並於 2012 年在英國開設了第一個國際辦事處。該公司目前在納許維爾、倫敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨爾本、門多薩、馬德里和聖保羅。該公司於2018年9月20日在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為EB。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一個以社區為中心的終極社交活動平台，可在本地和國際上發展您的社區，輕鬆組織活動並在一個地方與您的會員進行交流。
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
透過群組發展您的社區，使用 Peatix 強大的網頁和應用程式工具宣傳和管理您的活動。簡單、透明、費用低。以客戶為中心的支援。