替代項 - Nas.io
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi 是一個一體化業務平台，用於創建和擴展您的知識業務。立即免費試用 Kajabi，試用 14 天。
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
為 Mighty Network 中的所有內容建立會員資格，或對高級課程和團體收取費用 - 設定簡單，甚至更容易銷售。
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
在您自己的網域中主持對話、活動、內容等。 Heartbeat 為您提供創建完美個人化線上社群的構建塊。
Podia
podia.com
Podia 是您的一體式數位商店。銷售線上課程、下載、網路研討會和會員資格的最簡單方法，無需任何技術技能。免費嘗試！
Bettermode
bettermode.com
一個強大的社區平台，整合到您的產品中。提高用戶參與度、提高保留率並提高客戶終身價值。 以前是部落。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
舉辦您的觀眾會喜歡的網路研討會。如果您已準備好使用簡單、可自訂的網路研討會軟體，無需下載或麻煩，歡迎回家。
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
社區建設者的新時代。加入我們的運動。將您的人員、會員資格和內容整合到您自己的全品牌私人社群平台中。銷售課程、收費訂閱、直播等等。一切都沒有任何社交媒體限制。
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt 是一個視訊優先的社群平台，旨在幫助以客戶為中心的企業面對面地為更多人服務。 StoryPrompt 是同類產品中的首創，它使用非同步影片來幫助社群建構者真正與客戶建立人性化的聯繫，加深關係，並收集推薦、評論和其他強大的用戶生成內容。
Rungway
rungway.com
創造一個安全的空間，讓人們從同事那裡獲得工作和生活建議。 Rungway 不僅僅是一個指導平台，它還能將您的公司價值觀帶入生活，讓每個人就對他們來說最重要的主題發表意見，提高員工敬業度和福祉
Threado AI
threado.com
您的人工智慧副駕駛可協助您為 Slack、Discord 和 Web 上的客戶和社群成員提供最佳支援。免費開始！
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room 可協助您打造更好的產品、加深關係並更快成長。
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events（以前稱為 Socio）是一個端到端活動管理平台，支援沉浸式、直覺且包容性的虛擬、混合和現場活動。透過活動應用程式、靈活的註冊、簽到和徽章列印、潛在客戶檢索和直播技術來提高標準。 Webex Events 將靈活性與易用性融為一體，因此組織者可以舉辦支持其目標的引人入勝的活動，無論活動或組織的類型如何。在socio.events 上了解更多信息
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up 是一款一體化 CRM 平台，可協助您透過活動、會員資格和其他數位工具從一個地方建立和發展您的社群。 Glue Up 的一體化平台整合了最佳的 CRM、活動管理、會員管理、電子郵件行銷、專案管理、培訓管理、調查、財務和其他生產力工具。 Glue Up 的雲端解決方案附帶兩款行動應用程式 - 一款適用於組織，一款適用於其社群。這些解決方案非常適合協會、商會、活動組織者和所有希望更好地為社區服務的會員組織——即使並非總是能夠親自會面。自 2020 年大流行以來，Glue Up 還配備了高級參與功能，如快速網路、社區參與解決方案或網路研討會參與解決方案。
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit 是一個由 AI 驅動的婚介 SaaS 平台，可為大規模的策劃介紹提供支援。組織可以無縫地邀請所選受眾選擇加入定期、個人化的一對一或同儕小組聯繫，Orbiit 負責處理所有溝通、配對、安排、回饋收集和分析。使用 Orbiit 報告 87 NPS 的領先公司和社群（例如 Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association 等）為參與者帶來了切實的成果，並在這些聯繫上實現了強勁的投資回報率。
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客戶互動領域的全球領導者。自動化、人工智慧和雲端領域的客戶體驗專家。
Magentrix
magentrix.com
PRM 平台中的最佳合作夥伴參與度和合作夥伴支援。使用 PX-first 合作夥伴入口網站軟體與合作夥伴協作並增加通路銷售。
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directoryies 是一個完整的交鑰匙平台，用於啟動會員網站、管理會員、銷售訂閱、發佈內容等。
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
實現更智慧社區管理的單一系統 互聯網站、入口網站、CRM 和通訊解決方案
Beam.gg
beam.gg
一個遊戲化的社群平台，旨在輕鬆參與。 透過遊戲化的力量建立參與度高且忠誠的線上社群並從中獲利。