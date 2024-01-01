替代項 - Muck Rack
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. 是一家公共關係和贏得媒體軟體公司和服務提供者。該公司在開曼群島註冊成立，總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥；與世界各地的客戶一起。該公司於 2017 年 6 月透過反向併購上市。除了基於網路的公關和贏得媒體軟體即服務 (SaaS) 套件 Cision Communications Cloud 之外，該公司還擁有線上宣傳和媒體服務 PRNewswire、PRWeb、Bulletin Intelligence、 L'Argus de la presse、Help a Reporter Out (HARO)、CEDROM-SNI、Prime Research 和加拿大新聞專線。該公司在美...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的電視、廣播、新聞、播客和社群媒體監控服務，以及業界最準確的媒體聯絡資料庫。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions（以前稱為 MediaMiser ）是一家為公共關係和行銷專業人士提供媒體監控和分析軟體以及專業服務的供應商。 Agility PR Solutions 使用專有技術來監控、匯總、分析和分享來自社交、傳統和數位媒體的200,000 多個來源的內容，向客戶提供詳細的分析報告和每日簡報，其中包括多家財富500 強公司和加拿大政府機構，例如2014 年 7 月，提供業務流程、技術和諮詢服務的美國公司 Innodata Inc.（納斯達克股票代碼：INOD）收購了 Agility（當時的 MediaMiser）。 2014 年 12 月，MediaMiser ...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
找到效果最好的內容。與重要的影響者合作。 利用我們的內容洞察來產生想法、創建高效能內容、監控您的表現並識別影響者。 BuzzSumo 提供 8b 篇文章、4,200 萬個網站、300t 參與度、50 萬名記者和 4.92 億個問題的內容行銷數據，為超過 50 萬行銷人員的策略提供支援。
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream 是一款以網路為基礎的軟體，可協助世界上最優秀的行銷人員推廣他們的產品、服務和內容，以建立連結、口碑和品牌。
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly 是一個講故事的平台，幫助組織發布、分發和擁有他們的故事，以吸引粉絲。
Skeepers
octoly.com
領先的影響者行銷平台 Octoly 透過大規模連結經過審查的微影響者和消費者，幫助品牌提高知名度、建立信任並促進銷售。品牌利用我們精心策劃的社群創建社交媒體貼文和電子商務評論，以換取優質產品。
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ 將改變您的媒體關係。您可以在一個地方建立媒體清單、分發新聞稿、宣傳您的故事並閱讀新聞稿報告。它使您可以即時、輕鬆地分享新聞。
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
自動收集和報告媒體報道。 PeakMetrics 從數百萬個非結構化跨渠道媒體資料集中即時提取見解並創建可操作的資料。
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud 提供世界上最全面的端到端事件技術和相關服務，以支援事件的建立和管理。管理活動的整個生命週期，無論地點、形式、規模或長度如何 - 從單一會議到始終在線的體驗。 Noted 使活動策劃者、行銷人員和傳播專業人士能夠透過一個平台創建身臨其境的體驗、提高參與度、挖掘有利可圖的見解並最大限度地提高投資回報率。 - 現場活動：簡化並自動化您的註冊和後端流程，從徵集文件到建立議程。 - 虛擬活動：透過品牌大廳、強大的參與工具和內建網路廣播解決方案提供身臨其境的數位體驗。 - 混合活動：透過端到端活動技術、行動應用程式和現場製作服務，將共享體驗提升到新的高度創建沉...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social 的 Tagger 徹底改變了當今一些最大的品牌和代理商的社群媒體行銷產業，包括 Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline 和 Dolce & Gabbana。數據驅動的社交智慧平台使行銷人員能夠規劃行銷活動、最大限度地提高工作流程效率、與創作者聯繫並準確衡量投資回報率。要了解更多信息，請訪問 taggermedia.com。
Heepsy
heepsy.com
在幾秒鐘內找到有影響力的人。按地點和類別即時存取 Instagram、Youtube、Tiktok 和 Twitch 影響者。分析他們的受眾並聯繫他們。
PressRush
pressrush.com
使用 PressRush 為您的公關活動提供支持 媒體聯絡人資料庫、媒體列表和公共關係記者搜索
Postaga
postaga.com
透過有效、簡單、冷的電子郵件和銷售推廣平台產生更多潛在客戶、建立關係並獲得反向連結。
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
發現線上公關的影響！監控有關您的品牌的言論，創造您的故事，識別並吸引您的受眾並分析結果。