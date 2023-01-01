替代項 - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
我們的使命是讓世界更有效率。為此，我們建立了一個應用程式來替換所有這些內容 - 任務、文件、目標和聊天。
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral, Inc. 是一家美國上市公司，為企業提供基於雲端的通訊和協作解決方案。RingCentral 執行長Vlad Shmunis 和技術長Vlad Vendrow 於1999 年創立了該公司。RingCentral 的投資者包括Doug Leone、紅杉資本、David Weiden、Khosla Ventures、 Rob Theis、Scale Venture Partners、Bobby Yerramilli-Rao、Hermes Growth Partners 和 DAG Ventures。它於2013年完成首次公開募股。
Airmeet
airmeet.com
探索虛擬高峰會、線上會議和混合活動的首選平台。旨在透過客製化體驗進行互動。免費試用！
Whova
whova.com
適用於現場、混合和虛擬活動的一體化活動管理軟體
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo 是世界上最受歡迎的活動軟體。我們的平台使每個組織者、行銷人員、參展商和與會者能夠釋放活動的力量。
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
舉辦您的觀眾會喜歡的網路研討會。如果您已準備好使用簡單、可自訂的網路研討會軟體，無需下載或麻煩，歡迎回家。
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast 是一個量身訂製的 B2B 活動平台，可透過輕鬆舉辦引人入勝的數位和現場活動來改變行銷方式。來自 Adobe、Microsoft、Zuora 和 Mailchimp 等公司的數千名企業 B2B 行銷人員利用 Goldcast 來提高出席率、創造引人入勝的體驗、重新調整活動內容的用途並利用意圖數據。透過 Goldcast 提升您的活動，實現真正的觀眾參與、品牌發展和收入成長；從網路研討會和產品演示到思想領導小組和現場晚宴，從基本活動轉向收入驅動的參與。
Swapcard
swapcard.com
輕鬆舉辦更聰明的展覽和會議 Swapcard 是一個易於使用的註冊和參與活動平台，旨在為您的活動帶來更高的收入。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
舉辦更好的活動來推動實際收入。 每一次活動都是增加收入的機會—無論發生在哪裡。優先考慮來自單一平台的管道，包括網路研討會、觀看聚會、演示、會議和可轉換的現場活動。
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit 是一個由 AI 驅動的婚介 SaaS 平台，可為大規模的策劃介紹提供支援。組織可以無縫地邀請所選受眾選擇加入定期、個人化的一對一或同儕小組聯繫，Orbiit 負責處理所有溝通、配對、安排、回饋收集和分析。使用 Orbiit 報告 87 NPS 的領先公司和社群（例如 Atlassian、First Round Capital、Medical Alley Association 等）為參與者帶來了切實的成果，並在這些聯繫上實現了強勁的投資回報率。
Zuddle
zuddl.com
活動和網路研討會的統一平台。 透過統一多種工具來簡化您的活動工作流程，以獲得卓越的與會者體驗和見解。