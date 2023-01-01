替代項 - MobileAction
Data.ai
data.ai
data.ai（原 App Annie）為應用程式分析資料提供易於使用的平台和工具。與我們一起更有效地運行您的應用程式業務的每個階段。
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak 透過在簡單的介面中提供可操作的見解，促進了世界上最受歡迎的應用程式和遊戲的成長。 → 免費試用我們！
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 應用程式審核管理和 ASO 工具。分析回饋、管理評分和回覆評論，增加 App Store、Google Play、Amazon 的自然下載量。
Sensor Tower
sensortower.com
推動應用程式成長的數據 Sensor Tower 為您提供資料和見解 需要掌握行動應用程式生態系統。
App Radar
appradar.com
應用雷達專注於自然和付費應用程式用戶獲取，讓您可以將自助服務工具與託管服務結合起來進行應用程式商店行銷。這樣您就可以自己或在我們專家的支持下更快成長。 App Radar 的國際團隊已幫助 iTranslate、Kolibri Games、Wargaming 等世界上最成功的行動公司等客戶實現了超過 1 億次的下載。
Adjust
adjust.com
行動測量變得簡單：Adjust 將您的所有行銷活動統一到一個強大的平台中，為您提供擴展業務所需的見解。
Applytics
applytics.ai
Applytics 是一款全面的 ASO 工具，旨在幫助應用程式開發人員和行銷人員提高應用程式在應用程式商店中的可見度和效能。憑藉關鍵字研究和追蹤、競爭對手分析和應用程式商店清單優化等強大功能，Applytics 使用戶能夠做出資料驅動的決策，以增強可發現性並增加下載量。
Metrikal
metrikal.io
ShyftUP 是一家行動 UA 機構，它建構了 Metrikal 供其客戶內部使用。其他分析產品無法擷取所需的可操作資料。 Metrikal 儀表板上的每個數據連接、顯示的每個數據視覺化以及報告的每個 KPI 都會影響成長。我們的業務：揭開 ASO 績效的神秘面紗 - Metrikal 是應用行銷報告和分析的一站式商店。在一處可視化並量化 ASO 工作的真正影響。重新訪問您的應用程式歷史資料以做出更好的未來決策。整合 ASO KPI - Metrikal 連接 App Store Connect、Apple Search Ads、Google Play 開發者控制台和 Mobile Acti...
ASOlytics
asolytics.pro
Asolytics 是一項 ASO 服務，用於提高應用程式效能並增加應用程式的自然下載量。借助 Asolytics 工具，應用程式擁有者可以提高應用程式的可見度並最大限度地提高收入。
Upptic
upptic.com
Upptic Games Growth Platform is your command center for marketing insights and growth operations for your mobile, PC, or web3 game. Define your marketing goals and track performance by channel or ad network, creative assets, geography, campaign, and more with our analytics platform. Understand true ...
ASO index
asoindex.io
Take your app to the top! Maximize your apps' impressions and organic downloads by GPT-4 powered keyword suggestion, creative, and review optimization. Our own language analysis algorithm allows more accurate keyword breakdowns even in Korean and Japanese.
Apptopia
apptopia.com
Actionable data for the mobile world—we provide performance data on every mobile app and publisher in the world. These data points are available via API and/or our intuitive web tool. We don't just give you data, we give you answers. Our affordable competitive intelligence tools are used by mobile p...
42matters
42matters.com
42matters is a leading provider of mobile and connected TV (CTV) app intelligence. Our state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms deliver comprehensive insight into the app market, enabling organizations to build stronger, better-informed businesses. We track 17+ million published and unpublished ...
Appfigures
appfigures.com
Appfigures gives app makers the tools they need to understand their business, the competition, and the industry + the tools they need to get ahead. Bu there's more -- everything is simple and intuitive, and there are lots of guides and hands-on training resources available for you to master the craf...
ASOMobile
asomobile.net
ASOMobile is a comprehensive mobile app analytics for developers, marketers and ASO specialists. What is the platform for? • Conducting marketing research of the mobile app market; • Selection and analysis of keywords (60+ countries); • Research of competitors; • Tracking the position of application...
Asodesk
asodesk.com
Asodesk 為您的團隊提供世界一流的應用程式商店優化、評論回應自動化以及 App Store 和 Google Play 上的競爭對手研究工具
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
用於 Apple Search Ads 優化、應用程式發布、A/B 測試、ASO 和完全託管的應用程式成長的產品和服務生態系統。