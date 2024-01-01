替代項 - Mineo
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau（法語，字面意思是“小桌子”，也用來表示“圖片”；複數為“tableaux”，或很少用“tableaus”）可以指：
Looker
looker.com
Looker 是一款商業智慧軟體和大數據分析平台，可協助您輕鬆探索、分析和分享即時業務分析。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
為資料科學家和研究人員管理筆記本。
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
商業智慧和分析軟體。 Zoho Analytics 是一款自助式 BI 和數據分析軟體，可讓您直觀地分析數據、創建令人驚嘆的數據視覺化並在幾分鐘內發現隱藏的見解。
Grow
grow.com
商業智慧軟體可以釋放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推動業務成長和轉型。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里雲提供一整套可靠、安全的雲端運算工具和產品，協助您建置雲端基礎架構、多區域資料中心，為您的全球產業賦能。免費試用。
Metabase
metabase.com
在公司內部分享資料和分析的最快、最簡單的方法。您可以在 5 分鐘內安裝一個開源商業智慧伺服器，連接到 MySQL、PostgreSQL、MongoDB 等！任何人都可以使用它來建立圖表、儀表板和夜間電子郵件報告。
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense 的商業智慧軟體是複雜數據 BI 領域的行業領導者 - 輕鬆準備、分析和探索來自多個來源的不斷增長的數據。
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. 是一家雲端軟體公司，總部位於美國猶他州亞美利加福克。它專注於商業智慧工具和數據視覺化。
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode 是一個協作資料平台，將 SQL、R、Python 和視覺化分析結合在一個地方。更快地連接、分析和共享。
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio 是一個線上儀表板平台，用於為您的團隊或客戶建立強大的即時業務儀表板。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端對端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是 SaaS 分析工具，可統一行銷、產品、收入和銷售數據，以發現隱藏的見解，例如行銷活動的 LTV 或每個行銷管道的流失率。無需設定。沒有代碼。免費試用
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
管理業務所需的洞察力！透過即時專案成本、時間和費用，管理您的專案、任務和客戶變得輕而易舉。取得團隊成員、專案、客戶和公司層級的豐富互動式圖表。我們知道您的業務並非在辦公室前門開始或結束。您所在的地方就是您的業務！並且您可以隨時隨地存取 Cube。您可以透過筆記型電腦上的簡單網頁瀏覽器或使用本機應用程式在 iPhone、iPad 或 Android 上存取 Cube。
Chartio
chartio.com
Chartio 基於雲端的商業智慧和分析解決方案使每個人都可以分析其業務應用程式中的資料。
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy 的業務分析和行動平台可協助企業建置和部署分析和行動應用程式以實現業務轉型。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一個用於資料科學和分析的現代資料平台。協作筆記本、精美的數據應用程式和企業級安全性。
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx 提供領先的分析雲平台。我們使每個人都能透過人工智慧驅動的分析自動化發現具有高影響力的見解。
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade 是第一個為團隊建立的高級分析工具，可讓分析師將大型資料集轉換為自訂的預測見解，並輕鬆分享他們的發現。
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData 是一個嵌入式 BI 和分析平台，可提供快速、可靠且易於使用的分析。專為所有業務用戶設計。
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML 透過異常檢測和根本原因分析減少了發現業務指標變化原因的時間（以秒為單位）。
Holistics
holistics.io
整體性允許每個人回答自己的數據問題，而無需打擾技術團隊。對於業務和資料團隊來說，不再有「請求隊列受挫」的情況。
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream.io 是您分析工作的中心。策劃、組織資料產品、深入了解影響力並輕鬆與利害關係人合作。
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 創造收入的第一站也是唯一一站 您的團隊吸引買家、幫助賣家做好準備、量化價值和持續優化績效所需的一切。一個模組化平台－大規模實現可預測的收入成長。
Usermaven
usermaven.com
正確完成網站和產品分析 - 終於！ Usermaven 的 Spotless™ 追蹤可自動捕獲所有事件，消除了對開發人員的依賴，使其成為行銷人員和產品人員最簡單的分析工具。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供對模擬和數據分析技術以及可擴展 HPC 和雲端資源的動態、協作訪問，所有這些都集中在一個地方。