MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to increase your Closures. Reduce the Churn and convert more proposals to Active Invoices.

網站： miclient.ai

