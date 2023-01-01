替代項 - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
從 PDF 建立互動式翻頁書、社群媒體貼文、GIF 等。在這裡發現數位出版和內容行銷工具的力量！
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio 提供了一個內容發現工具，讓內容管理部落格和社群媒體輕鬆適合任何利基或市場的企業。
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - 提高品牌知名度和流量的社群媒體行銷工具。我們為行銷人員量身打造了社群媒體調度自動化。
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
一系列敏捷的行銷工具將幫助您保持專注、按時交付專案並使您的團隊感到高興。現在就組織起來吧。
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
將簡單的 PDF 轉換為具有專業外觀的互動式且引人入勝的文件、管理行銷工具、分析文件等。
ShareThis
sharethis.com
增加網路受眾的網站工具。創建有吸引力的客戶聯繫的數據解決方案。用於同意管理和 GDPR 合規性的隱私工具。
Scoop.it
scoop.it
Scoop.it 讓專業人士和企業能夠透過其內容管理工具研究和發佈內容。
Taboola
taboola.com
面向 Taboola 發布商和廣告商的管理控制台應用程式
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief 將完成內容行銷所需的一切都集中在一處。多通路組織、建立和分發您的內容。
Storyly
storyly.io
下一級行動用戶參與度所缺少的部分。 Storyly 是一個使用者參與平台，可在行動應用程式和網站中嵌入故事（全螢幕、互動式和當今最吸引人的內容格式）。
Paper.li
paper.li
在幾分鐘內建立您的數位形象。我們每天都會為您帶來分享內容。以及一個始終新鮮的網站。
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
用於使用者參與的一體化平台，為任何行動或網站平台提供行動原生、全螢幕、沉浸式格式。 StorifyMe 讓客戶能夠創建和發布高度個人化、視覺震撼的互動故事、短片、快照和廣告，以吸引受眾、提高轉換率並增加收入。 StorifyMe Editor 易於使用、直觀，並提供大量免費且可自訂的模板，讓故事創建過程變得更加容易。 StorifyMe 有機會將 StorifyMe Stories 整合到從行動裝置到網路的任何平台，StorifyMe 是一種以人們喜愛的形式進行內容分發的全方位解決方案！
Joomag
joomag.com
使用 Joomag 的一體化數位平台創建、發布、分發、追蹤您的數位雜誌、目錄、小冊子、時事通訊並從中獲利。
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
覆蓋面更大，工作量更少。 停止在過時的內容聯合平台和乏善可陳的活動上浪費金錢。 The Juice 擁有一群敬業的銷售和行銷專業人士，將您的內容在正確的時間呈現給正確的人。在 The Juice 上傳播您的內容，尋找影響力和共鳴。
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys UK
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Kurtosys EU
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
StructuredWeb 為 IBM、ServiceNow、Google Cloud Platform 和 Veeam 等著名科技品牌以及許多其他成長中的品牌提供強大、靈活且易於使用的通路行銷自動化平台。自 1999 年以來，StructuredWeb 將創新平台與經過驗證的上市策略和世界一流的服務相結合，提供更好的方法來加速通路驅動的需求產生、加強合作夥伴參與度並增加通路收入。
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop 是一個社交商務、可購物UGC 和視覺購物平台，適用於電子商務品牌和線上商店，透過標記產品並在其網站上發布可購物圖庫來啟動用戶生成的內容或品牌的社交內容，以提高轉化率、推動銷售、建立社交媒體信任、參與和無縫的購物體驗。
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% 的分享是透過複製貼上、訊息應用程式和電子郵件進行的。 GetSocial 透過為30 多個網路提供獨特的社交小部件組合來解決此問題，以增加您的自然社交流量、有關共享活動的詳細分析（包括暗社交）、自動發布工具以及革命性的URL 縮短器（可在發布後追蹤100% 的社交活動）第一次點擊。您再也不用懷疑流量來源了！ GetSocial 是內容和社群行銷人員的最佳解決方案。
Brojure
brojure.com
使用最直觀的視覺敘事軟體 Brojure 創建引人入勝的內容、提案、簡報等。 Brojures 範本設計和簡單的介面可讓您輕鬆為您的品牌和客戶創建、共享和追蹤迷人的視覺故事 - 無需設計師。
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley 是一個軟體平台，可協助品牌擴展其內容策略（從 iPhone 影片到專業攝影再到文字評論），以提高其數位效能。在當今的行銷環境中，品牌比以往任何時候都需要更多的內容。在優化數位廣告、確保它們在電子郵件行銷活動中展示精彩內容、持續在社群管道上發佈內容和刷新網站內容之間，有很多事情需要跟上。 Cohley 的目標是繼續幫助世界上最好的品牌透過經過審查的第三方創作者產生所需的內容，使這些品牌能夠以極低的成本產生大量多樣化、可操作的內容。無論是創作者在iPhone 上拍攝的品牌照片或視頻，還是我們的攝影師網絡創作的更精美的高分辨率攝影作品，Cohley 都是內容引擎，可為營銷人員提供在數字...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence 是一個客戶語音平台，可自動為 GTM 團隊進行社交證明，在幾分鐘內產生經過驗證的案例研究、推薦和統計資料。透過調查和第三方評論，UserEvidence 不斷捕獲整個客戶旅程中的回饋，並建立一個客戶故事庫來證明您的產品的價值。 Pendo、Workato、Gong、Jasper.ai 和 Ramp 等改變遊戲規則的 B2B 公司依靠 UserEvidence 大規模創建真實的客戶故事。
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly 的內容管理引擎使組織能夠在正確的時間向正確的人發現、過濾和個人化正確的內容。
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
Storipress
storipress.com
終極內容建立和管理平台，可簡化您的編輯流程並適應您的受眾。憑藉本機看板和日曆視圖、網站建立器、增加收入的整合以及強大的 SEO 工具等功能，Storipress 使您能夠為受眾建立品牌。
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO 將您的 PDF、簡報、影片和其他內容轉換為具有即時品牌推廣、分析等功能的互動式 Web 體驗
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
透過內容行銷加速您的收入 Pepper CMP 借助生成式人工智慧和我們的專家人才網路的力量，幫助行銷團隊快速、大規模地構思、創建和分發內容。
Paperflite
paperflite.com
使用 Paperflite 策劃、組織和分發您的行銷資料，即時追蹤他們的表現和參與度。
Zemanta
zemanta.com
Zemanta 提供 Zemanta One，這是世界上第一個專為效能而建置的多通道需求方平台 (DSP)。
UpContent
upcontent.com
UpContent 透過在各種平台上發現、協作和分發精選內容，幫助用戶與受眾建立信任。
Skyword360
skyword.com
Skyword 讓品牌可以輕鬆講述真實的故事，從而建立信任並建立持久的關係。我們屢獲殊榮的內容行銷軟體、全球人才網路和服務套件推動了 300 多個全球最佳品牌的業務成長。