替代項 - Listrak
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo 是一個專為線上企業創建的電子郵件行銷平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely 是一家美國公司，為其他公司提供漸進式交付和實驗軟體。 Optimizely 平台技術提供 A/B 測試和多變量測試工具、網站個人化和功能切換功能。公司總部位於加州舊金山，在荷蘭阿姆斯特丹、德國科隆、英國倫敦和澳洲雪梨設有辦公室。
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. 是一家位於加州舊金山的美國科技公司，生產用於透過 Web 式介面搜尋、監控和分析機器產生的資料的軟體。Splunk Enterprise 和 Enterprise Cloud 解決方案擷取、索引和關聯真實資料Splunk 透過識別資料模式、提供指標、診斷問題和提供業務運作情報，使機器資料在整個組織中可存取。 Splunk 是一種用於應用程式管理、安全性和合規性以及業務和 Web 分析的橫向技術。最近，Splunk 也開始為 BizOps 開發機器學習和資料解決方案。
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. 提供應用程式介面解決方案。該公司分部門收集、清理和控制客戶數據，並提供數據整合、治理和受眾管理服務。 Segment.Io 為加州的客戶提供服務。
Formaloo
formaloo.com
強大的協作平台，供團隊收集、組織和理解他們的數據。無需程式碼，只需幾分鐘即可從想法到執行！
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
Customer.io
customer.io
使用 Customer.io 觸發電子郵件、推播、簡訊、網路掛鉤等。控制行為數據以個人化客戶溝通並提高參與度。開始免費。
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
Contlo
contlo.com
向自主生成行銷問好。 Contlo 是一個下一代行銷平台，專為人工智慧第一世界而建置。 由您品牌的人工智慧模型和自主人工智慧代理提供支援。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace 是一家軟體即服務 (SaaS) 資料科學公司，提供 B2B 客戶資料平台。該公司的產品統一了多個資料來源、來自社群媒體、聯絡人資料庫、客戶關係管理系統和行銷自動化平台的第一方和第三方來源。
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium 是一家總部位於美國的美國公司，於 2008 年在加州聖地牙哥成立，銷售企業標籤管理、API 中心、具有機器學習功能的客戶資料平台以及資料管理產品。
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
停止建立您的管理面板，我們為您準備了一個 取得管理面板並不一定很耗時。 Forest Admin 無需建立它，而是在幾秒鐘內根據您的資料產生一個管理面板。
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
Hightouch
hightouch.io
您的資料倉儲是客戶資料的真實來源。 Hightouch 將此資料同步到您的業務團隊所依賴的工具。
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
專為商業打造的數位體驗平台。 Bloomreach 解決方案將統一客戶和產品資料的力量與人工智慧和預測決策的速度和規模相結合，因此您可以提供在任何管道和每次旅程中都能轉換的神奇體驗。
Insider
useinsider.com
一個提供個人化、跨通路客戶體驗的平台。 Insider 跨通路連接數據，利用人工智慧預測未來行為，並透過單一平台以最快的速度實現價值個人化體驗。
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data 協助企業利用所有客戶資料來提高行銷活動績效、實現營運效率並透過互聯的客戶體驗提升業務價值。客戶資料雲是我們的客戶資料平台解決方案套件，它整合客戶資料、連接統一客戶檔案中的身份、應用隱私，並為行銷、服務、銷售和營運提供基於機器學習的見解和預測，以推動個性化參與和改善客戶獲取、銷售和保留。我們最適合企業和快速發展的公司，因為無論環境如何複雜，我們都能與您現有的技術堆疊無縫集成，同時提供最快的價值實現時間。我們的企業級保障措施可確保資料品質、治理、安全性、隱私合規性和可擴展性，以協助公司管理同意並降低跨品牌和地區的風險。強大且用戶友好的工具將數據、分析和業務用戶聯合起來，...
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise 正在推動 RevOps 革命。 Openprise 可實現關鍵 RevOps 流程的自動化，以打破孤島並調整銷售和行銷專業人員及其技術，以實現爆炸性成長。 Openprise 是一個單一的無程式碼平台，可讓您簡化 RevTech 堆疊、更快地回應市場變化並擴大營運規模以實現您的收入目標。 UI Path、Freshworks、Zendesk、Zscaler 和 Okta 等行業領導者的 RevOps 團隊依靠 Openprise 來推動高效、可預測的收入。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.openprisetech.com。
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全端保留作業系統，可簡化全球 800 多個品牌的客戶互動。該平台使企業能夠透過各種數位管道與用戶建立個人化且有意義的關係。憑藉其全面的工具和解決方案套件，WebEngage 使企業能夠有效地了解、吸引和留住客戶。 - 統一客戶數據：WebEngage 使企業能夠整合來自不同來源的客戶數據，提供即時見解，並允許根據特定客戶屬性和行為對目標活動進行動態微細分。 - 多通路旅程：借助 WebEngage 直覺的拖放工作流程建立器，企業可以無縫設計和自動化多通路客戶旅程，確保跨電子郵件、簡訊、推播通知等管道提供一致且個人化的體驗。 - 有針對性的活動：WebEngage 使企...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客戶參與和體驗平台（以前稱為 Netcore Smartech）是一個一站式成長平台，使行銷人員、成長和產品經理能夠跨多個接觸點與客戶進行強有力的對話。在 AI/ML 的支援下，Netcore Cloud 使網站和行動應用品牌能夠推動全通路成長。平台提供： - 透過拼接線上和線下管道的使用者數據，可操作的統一客戶檔案。 - 由機器學習支援的數據分析，有助於透過即時報告和產品分析，在正確的時間自動向正確的用戶群體交付個人化多通路行銷活動。 - 以人工智慧為主導的推薦引擎，讓使用者輕鬆發現相關產品，並進一步個人化使用者旅程每個階段的體驗。 - 一個無程式碼平台，可提高...
RollWorks
rollworks.com
RollWorks 是 NextRoll 的一個部門，為各種規模的雄心勃勃的 B2B 公司提供基於帳戶的平台，以協調其行銷和銷售團隊並自信地增加收入。 RollWorks 平台由機器學習和廣泛的帳戶資料基礎提供支持，可協助您識別目標帳戶，透過數位廣告、網路個人化、電子郵件簽名和銷售自動化吸引他們，最後衡量您的計劃的有效性。對於大大小小的行銷和銷售團隊來說，RollWorks 是一個不可或缺的平台，他們相信以帳戶為基礎的方法就是好的 B2B 行銷。今天就開始造訪 www.rollworks.com。
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
B2B 行銷與通路和收入相關 Dreamdata 可自動擷取、清理和簡化您的 B2B 上市數據，以提供有關收入驅動因素的完全透明度。
Retention Science
retentionscience.com
屢獲殊榮的人工智慧驅動的電子郵件和簡訊電子商務平台，用於電子郵件行銷自動化。在更短的時間內在線銷售更多產品。安排您的免費試用。
RudderStack
rudderstack.com
RudderStack 是跨倉庫、網站和應用程式收集、統一和啟動客戶資料的最簡單方法。
Ortto
ortto.com
利用 Ortto 的一體化 CRM、電子郵件和行銷平台了解您的客戶並啟動資料驅動的全方位策略。
Amperity
amperity.com
擴大您的客戶計劃。 Amperity 採用新穎的方法來容納所有混亂的客戶數據，徹底改變了品牌創造令人愉悅的客戶體驗的方式。
Census
getcensus.com
將資料從資料倉儲發送到銷售、行銷、財務、支援和營運工具。無需工程支援。