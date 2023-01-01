替代項 - Lifesight
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的線上生產力工具和 SaaS 應用程式套件來經營您的整個業務。全球超過 5000 萬用戶信任我們。嘗試我們的永久免費計劃！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是一個線上協作白板平台，使分散式團隊能夠有效地協同工作，從使用數位便籤進行集思廣益到規劃和管理敏捷工作流程。
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign 是一個中小型企業的雲端軟體平台，總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥。該公司提供客戶體驗自動化 (CXA) 軟體，該軟體結合了電子郵件行銷、行銷自動化、銷售自動化和 CRM 類別。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一個統一的 CX 平台，使您的銷售、行銷和支援團隊能夠在單一介面上協同工作。
BL.INK
bl.ink
企業連結管理。為全球團隊提供協作、合規性和創造力，以改善每次參與、保護您的資料並在每次點擊中建立信心。
TheyDo
theydo.io
數位化設計思維以客戶為中心解決問題。使用經過驗證的方法大規模改造您的業務以產生突破性創新。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode 是排名第一的 QR 碼製作工具。徽標、顏色和設計，以及隱私和數據支持，全部免費。立即下載高品質的列印文件。
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界領先的合作夥伴自動化解決方案，發現、管理、保護、優化所有合作夥伴管道，實現真正的指數增長。
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe 是一種 URL 縮短工具，其中包含您共享的每個連結中的重定向像素。創建強大的品牌鏈接，點擊次數增加高達 34%。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家數位消費者情報公司，總部位於英國布萊頓。 Brandwatch 銷售六種不同的產品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一種「自助應用程式」或軟體即服務，它對社交媒體資料進行存檔，以便為公司提供資訊和追蹤特定細分市場以分析其品牌線上形象的方法。該工具的覆蓋範圍包括部落格、新聞網站、論壇、影片、評論、圖像和社交網絡，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。使用者可以使用文字和圖像搜尋...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
Triple Whale
triplewhale.com
Triple Whale 將您使用的所有工具的指標集中到您的口袋中。我們簡化、通知並節省您的時間！
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端對端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是 SaaS 分析工具，可統一行銷、產品、收入和銷售數據，以發現隱藏的見解，例如行銷活動的 LTV 或每個行銷管道的流失率。無需設定。沒有代碼。免費試用
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的數位體驗分析平台來提高收入、轉換率和參與度。
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai 是一個端到端行銷分析和歸因平台，跨資料孤島集成，以提供可操作的、符合隱私要求的、人工智慧驅動的見解。現在試試看！
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業了解客戶的產品使用情況、評估他們的健康狀況，並為企業提供管理和自動化客戶體驗的方法。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
歸因可以追蹤您在廣告上花費的費用、哪些客戶來自廣告以及他們從您那裡購買了什麼。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
證明投資報酬率。 增加轉化。 增加收入。 追蹤並歸因每個線上和線下銷售線索，準確地確定是哪個行銷活動在推動它。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
Demandbase
demandbase.com
適用於中型市場和企業 B2B 公司的領先 ABM 軟體。了解更多關於真正的端到端客戶行銷公司的資訊。
TrackMaven
trackmaven.com
TrackMaven 的行銷分析軟體可協助行銷人員證明 ROI 並改善 18 個整合數位和社群管道的表現。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家軟體即服務公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同創立，為開源 Web 內容管理平台 Drupal 提供企業產品、服務和技術支援。
Khoros
khoros.com
我們的軟體透過建立和擴展數位護理、社交行銷和品牌社群來幫助您提供最佳的客戶體驗。點擊開始！
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
AdRoll
adroll.com
透過 AdRoll 的 AI 驅動行銷軟體，您可以在一個地方獲得複雜的受眾群體定位、跨通路參與、進階衡量和歸因。透過 AdRoll 的成長平台，打造出顧客喜愛的品牌，將更多訪客轉變為顧客，並提升顧客忠誠度。
Tomi.ai
tomi.ai
Tomi.ai 是一個保護隱私的網站訪客和入站銷售線索評分平台，可預測每個網站訪客的購買機率和未來收入，並將這些預測轉化為： - 廣告受眾和全面轉換（智慧出價優化訊號），以最大化收入（而非潛在客戶）並消除浪費的行銷支出， - 即時洞察各種管道、受眾和廣告創意產生的流量的實際質量， - 潛在客戶和潛在客戶評分，幫助銷售團隊創建更多管道並達成更多交易。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一個為線上企業創建的強大的訊息自動化平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Quantcast
quantcast.com
我們正在採取一種全新的方式在開放網路上進行廣告。
GWI
gwi.com
由 GWI 提供支援的按需消費者研究。觸手可及的全球消費者資料可立即了解您的受眾。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
行銷機構和客戶的潛在客戶跟踪 唯一受到頂級 PPC 和 SEO 專業人士信賴的潛在客戶追蹤和報告軟體，可以為客戶增加價值。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
Act-On
act-on.com
專門從事 B2B、B2C 和電子郵件行銷的行銷自動化平台，旨在滿足現代業務的實際需求。
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource 是呼叫追蹤、潛在客戶管理和業務分析解決方案的行業領導者。最大化您的行銷資金並獲得可衡量的結果。
Choozle
choozle.com
Choozle 是一款可供所有行銷人員和廣告商使用的數位廣告軟體。我們讓數位廣告變得輕鬆簡單。在這裡了解更多！
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...