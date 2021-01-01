WebCatalog

替代項 - Levitate

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Mailchimp 是一個美國行銷自動化平台和電子郵件行銷服務。該平台是其營運商 Rocket Science Group 的商業名稱，該公司是一家美國公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 於 2001 年創立，Dan Kurzius 後來加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受歡迎的電子賀卡角色命名，於 2001 年推出，多年來一直是一個副項目，每月收入數千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一項付費服務，並於 2009 年添加了免費增值選項。一年之內，其用戶群從 85,000 人增長到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用戶發送超過 10...

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo（以前稱為 Sendinblue）可協助您發展業務。透過電子郵件、簡訊、聊天等方式建立客戶關係。在需要時使用您需要的工具。免費試用。

Constant Contact

Constant Contact

constantcontact.com

Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

利用自動化、登陸頁面和調查等功能創建高級電子郵件行銷活動。透過 14 天試用期免費使用高級功能！

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

SendGrid（也稱為 Twilio SendGrid）是一個位於科羅拉多州丹佛的客戶通訊平台，用於交易和行銷電子郵件。該公司由 Isaac Saldana、Jose Lopez 和 Tim Jenkins 於 2009 年創立，並透過 Techstars 加速器計劃進行孵化。 截至 2017 年，SendGrid 已籌集超過 8,100 萬美元，並在科羅拉多州丹佛市設有辦事處；科羅拉多州博爾德；加州歐文市；加州雷德伍德城；該公司於 2017 年 11 月 16 日在紐約證券交易所上市。Twilio 於 2019 年 2 月收購了 SendGrid。

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

在將電子郵件樣本交付給客戶之前檢查並調試它們。

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

透過令人難忘的電子郵件行銷推動成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化工具，與受眾建立聯繫從未如此簡單。

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

簡單，與您合作，基本上是您最好的朋友電子郵件行銷。 最好的朋友讓人際關係變得容易。他們為你加油，在你困難的時候出現。這就是艾瑪為您的電子郵件所做的事情。

Zoho ZeptoMail

Zoho ZeptoMail

zoho.com

交易電子郵件服務：有保證的即時交付 您的交易電子郵件包含重要資訊。 ZeptoMail 是一項可靠且安全的服務，可以立即發送這些非常重要的電子郵件。憑藉高速交付和出色的收件匣放置，ZeptoMail 意味著您不再讓客戶等待。

SparkPost

SparkPost

sparkpost.com

全球首個預測性電子郵件智慧平台，透過前所未有的數據可見度幫助品牌預測和優化電子郵件效能。

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Litmus 幫助電子郵件行銷人員更有效率地工作、發現代價高昂的錯誤並加快行銷活動的績效。

MailReach

MailReach

mailreach.co

排名第一的電子郵件預熱服務，可防止陷入垃圾郵件。 MailReach 是一種電子郵件預熱服務，可透過自動引導您的電子郵件產生積極且現實的參與度，從而提高您的電子郵件聲譽。

Warmup Inbox

Warmup Inbox

warmupinbox.com

停止向垃圾郵件發送冷郵件。 Warmup Inbox 是一項電子郵件預熱服務，可透過我們相互通信的收件匣網路自動提高您的電子郵件傳送聲譽。

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

電子郵件驗證和驗證服務，採用酷炫的技術和真正有愛心的人員。最容易使用，但也是最強大的。

MailUp

MailUp

mailup.com

MailUp 是完整的電子郵件和 SMS 傳送解決方案，它將強大的電子郵件行銷工具與 SMTP 中繼以及電子商務、CRM 和 CMS 系統的插件結合在一起。

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

了解 dotdigital 的一體化平台如何讓您創建行銷自動化，透過電子郵件、簡訊、社交、推播通知和登陸頁面吸引您的聯絡人。

Bento

Bento

bentonow.com

Bento 是一個為線上企業創建的強大的訊息自動化平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。

Interseller

Interseller

interseller.io

Interseller 透過尋找候選人的電子郵件並發送電子郵件序列，幫助招募人員找到候選人並與其建立聯繫。

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。

Emercury

Emercury

emercury.net

將更多電子郵件潛在客戶轉化為客戶 了解行銷人員用來接觸、轉換和留住客戶的電子郵件行銷平台。

Unspam

Unspam

unspam.email

Unspam.email is an online spam tester tool for emails. Improve your deliverability with the free email tester. The service analyzes the main aspects of an email and returns a spam score and predicts results with a AI heat map of your email newsletter.

SendClean

SendClean

sendclean.com

SendClean is an intelligent email delivery platform packed with all the tools and features to help businesses achieve their marketing and sales goals in the most simplified manner.

MailCharts

MailCharts

mailcharts.com

MailCharts is a competitor email monitoring tool to understand how often they discount, when they email, and how they segment emails.

MailChannels

MailChannels

mailchannels.com

Ensure your customers’ emails are always delivered. Our Email Delivery Platform prevents server blocklisting and proactively detects email security issues.

Infobip

Infobip

infobip.com

Infobip Email API is an email-sending infrastructure that instantly delivers a high volume of emails over SMTP, or HTTP API. Helps to provide an excellent customer experience with emails delivered without delays, increasing revenue by maximizing deliverability. Support all formats of transactional o...

Mailazy

Mailazy

mailazy.com

Mailazy is a Transactional Email Platform that satisfies the requirement for use cases like Reset Password Emails, OTP Emails, Welcome Emails, and so on. The Mailazy platform helps you to send transactional emails seamlessly and track email deliverability. Mailazy enables your applications to send m...

Nicesender

Nicesender

nicesender.com

Email marketing platform. Automate and integrate via API. Use prepared templates and a powerful constructor for simple email template layout.

MailMonitor

MailMonitor

mailmonitor.com

From inbox placement and blocklist monitoring to email campaign performance analytics, MailMonitor’s has every essential tool you need to optimize your email marketing campaigns and ensure you’re always following email marketing best practices. MailMonitor is your technology partner that you always ...

mailivery

mailivery

mailivery.io

Mailivery makes sure your sales emails land in your prospects' inboxes more often. We send AI-generated emails to our inboxes, then take them out of spam, mark them as trusted, and respond back to you. Your reputation increases and you make more sales.

Inboxy

Inboxy

inboxy.io

Land emails in the inbox effortlessly so you can close more deals. The only inbox warm-up solution that utilizes a private network of headless browsers and AI to guarantee better deliverability. Our IP Warm Up service offers several distinct benefits that separate us from other market solutions. Hea...

Inbox Monster

Inbox Monster

inboxmonster.com

Inbox Monster’s email deliverability and threat monitoring platform allows you to see beyond surface-level metrics. An incredible depth of action-ready visualizations and insights are bolstered by a proactive professional services team. Essentials for the next generation of data-driven email markete...

Leadspicker

Leadspicker

leadspicker.com

Leadspicker: The Ultimate SaaS Platform for Lead Prospecting & Email Outreach Elevate your business prospecting game with Leadspicker – a groundbreaking SaaS solution designed specifically for results-driven marketers and sales professionals. With Leadspicker, you no longer have to juggle multiple t...

Seventh Sense

Seventh Sense

theseventhsense.com

Seventh Sense is a sales and marketing software that allows Sales and marketing professionals generate data about their prospective and existing customers every day to analyze that data to increase sales, increase marketing engagement and brand awareness, minimize bad customer experiences and lost r...

Folderly

Folderly

folderly.com

Folderly is an Email Deliverability solution that offers a comprehensive approach to ensuring flawless email deliverability. Locate, solve, and prevent email deliverability pitfalls, and ensure your emails reach the Inbox folder. Never again let your emails be part of the 51% of all business emails ...

SocketLabs

SocketLabs

socketlabs.com

電子郵件是我們所做的。確保您的訊息送達是我們的首要任務。卓越的服務是我們的承諾。我們花了超過 15 年的時間來完善輕鬆、可靠地發送電子郵件的藝術和科學。無論您的業務規模或複雜程度如何，我們都擁有可用的技術、報告和支援資源，以最大限度地提高您的電子郵件的成功率。正在尋找簡單、輕鬆的體驗？我們在功能豐富的外發郵件傳送解決方案、易於使用的儀表板介面和更簡單的設定之間取得了適當的平衡。您可以在幾分鐘內完成設定並運行。我們專有的電子郵件伺服器技術、進階分析和個人化客戶支援有助於 SocketLabs 提供終極客戶體驗。我們的產品和服務確保您能夠： - 將重要的營銷和交易電子郵件發送到收件匣- 獲得有關電...

Allegrow

Allegrow

allegrow.co

Allegrow 優化您的寄件者聲譽和收件匣放置。讓 Allegrow 與您的行銷自動化/銷售參與系統搭配使用，您可以增加您發送的電子郵件到達優先收件匣的百分比，而不是垃圾郵件資料夾或非重點資料夾。

Kasplo

Kasplo

kasplo.com

Kasplo 電子郵件行銷軟體專為最佳效能和可擴充性而建置。體驗強大的客戶保留、生命週期和轉換。

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

Netcore Cloud 的客戶參與和體驗平台（以前稱為 Netcore Smartech）是一個一站式成長平台，使行銷人員、成長和產品經理能夠跨多個接觸點與客戶進行強有力的對話。在 AI/ML 的支援下，Netcore Cloud 使網站和行動應用品牌能夠推動全通路成長。平台提供： - 透過拼接線上和線下管道的使用者數據，可操作的統一客戶檔案。 - 由機器學習支援的數據分析，有助於透過即時報告和產品分析，在正確的時間自動向正確的用戶群體交付個人化多通路行銷活動。 - 以人工智慧為主導的推薦引擎，讓使用者輕鬆發現相關產品，並進一步個人化使用者旅程每個階段的體驗。 - 一個無程式碼平台，可提高...

Emarsys

Emarsys

emarsys.com

Emarsys 現已成為 SAP 公司，為數位行銷領導者和企業主提供唯一的全通路客戶參與平台，旨在加速業務成果。透過快速將所需的業務成果與經過驗證的全通路客戶參與策略（從行業​​領先品牌眾包）結合起來，我們的平台使您能夠加快實現價值的速度，提供卓越的一對一體驗并快速產生可衡量的結果。 Emarsys 是全球 1,500 多家客戶的首選平台。加入數以千計的領先品牌的行列，他們相信 Emarsys 能夠提供其業務所需的可預測的盈利成果以及客戶應得的高度個性化的全渠道體驗。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.emarsys.com

Pipl.ai

Pipl.ai

pipl.ai

人工智慧驅動的大規模冷外展 您是否正在發送冷外展？如果是 - 繼續閱讀。如果您像我們一樣 - 您可能對當前冰冷的外展自動化工具不滿意。太貴了。大量的手動操作。送達能力差。我們的使命是改變這一現狀。我們提供以下服務： - 從無限的電子郵件收件匣發送行銷活動（是的。我們不會向您收取連接額外電子郵件帳戶的費用） - 為您的所有帳戶提供無限的預熱- 內建潛在客戶電子郵件驗證- 內建潛在客戶資料豐富& 實現 - AI戰役和序列助理&全序列作家還不夠好？這裡還有更多： - 使用圖像、GIF 和影片進行自動個人化 - 將您的行銷活動人工智慧翻譯為 140 多種語言 - 每日送達率報告和網域健康檢查器。這是一...

Salesforge

Salesforge

salesforge.ai

告別冷電子郵件模板，向程式化冷電子郵件外展問好！ Salesforge 是一款一體化銷售執行超級應用程序，透過解決大規模個人化冷電子郵件外展的需求，同時保障您的電子郵件送達率，為每個銷售團隊提供實現目標的最高可能性。我們透過啟用即時AI 和透過機器學習來決策關鍵的銷售活動，增強每種語言的訊息傳遞，並消除對各種銷售點解決方案的需求，從而提高轉換率。

Reoon

Reoon

reoon.com

透過自動化手動任務來提高業務效率。 Reoon 提供最好的軟體解決方案和專業工具來支援您的業務。

SMTP.com

SMTP.com

smtp.com

SMTP.com 是一種優質的電子郵件傳送和電子郵件中繼解決方案，可讓您輕鬆傳送和追蹤大量電子郵件。

Warmy

Warmy

warmy.io

用於電子郵件交付的自動一體化工具，可讓您的電子郵件管道可靠。 使用最先進的人工智慧自動流程，郵箱已準備好進行電子郵件行銷活動，具有最高的電子郵件送達率。

Nureply

Nureply

nureply.com

使用高級 AI 的冷電子郵件軟體可在幾秒鐘內產生個人化電子郵件、重寫內容並發送電子郵件。透過 Nureply 創造更多銷售額和更多收入。

Mailmodo

Mailmodo

mailmodo.com

沒有獲得足夠的轉化？使用這些適用於每個行業的頂級電子郵件流創意來吸引、培養潛在客戶並將其轉化為付費客戶。

