Intuitive B2B lead generation tool. Suitable for all B2B companies, from solo - trader to multinational corporations. Leady 2.0 serves marketing managers with in-depth behavior data on website visitors and email recipients, allow them to monitor 360 - degree view of the customer lifecycle. Subsequently provides detail contact information on leads to sales managers. Let us help you to collect data on anonymous website visitors, enhance data on your existing customers and users and organize them into actionable datasets. So you can spend more time focusing on things you love

目錄 :

網站： leady.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Leady.com 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。