WebCatalog

lc.cx

lc.cx

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： lc.cx

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「lc.cx」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targeting, Geographic targeting, QR Code templates, Mass creation, Visual links (meta OG), Expiration links, Bio site (links page), Re-targeting pixels, API, Tags, Notes, Data export, RGPD, Help Center, Protection & reputation. Advanced features for businesses: Workspaces, Role assignment, Activity and usage log, Scenarios (automation rules), Destination monitoring,2FA mandatory.

目錄:

Business
網址縮短器

網站： lc.cx

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 lc.cx 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

Bitly

Bitly

bitly.com

TinyURL

TinyURL

tinyurl.com

BL.INK

BL.INK

bl.ink

Rebrandly

Rebrandly

rebrandly.com

Sniply

Sniply

sniply.io

PixelMe

PixelMe

pixelme.me

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Dub

Dub

dub.co

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

cutt.ly

GoLinks

GoLinks

golinks.io

Upslash

Upslash

upslash.io

T.LY

T.LY

t.ly

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.