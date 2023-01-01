替代項 - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
可用性測試和研究工具可透過 UserTesting（Human Insight Platform）改善您的線上客戶體驗。 G2 排名第一的 CX 產業軟體。
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail 可協助您在一個地方儲存、分析和協作進行使用者研究，從而輕鬆查看模式、發現客戶見解並決定下一步該做什麼。我們的客戶包括波士頓顧問集團、思科、CSIRO、Deliveroo、Elsevier、Kayak、Mastercard、Sketch、Shopify、Square、Thoughtworks 和 VMware。
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics 使公司能夠在一個地方捕捉客戶、產品、品牌和員工體驗洞察並採取行動。
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar 是一家行為分析公司，分析網站使用情況，透過熱圖、會話記錄和調查等工具提供回饋。它與 Google Analytics 等網路分析工具配合使用，可以深入了解人們如何瀏覽網站以及如何改善客戶體驗。 Hotjar 成立於 2014 年，由來自 20 個國家/地區的 100 多名團隊成員完全遠端運行，並在全球超過 50 萬個站點上使用。
Userfeel
userfeel.com
即用即付 用戶測試工具，無需訂閱或月費。從我們的高品質測試人員小組中獲得更好的見解，每位測試人員僅需 30 美元。
Marker.io
marker.io
報告錯誤不應該是一件複雜的事情。將客戶和同事的網站回饋輸入您最喜歡的錯誤追蹤器，而不會讓開發人員發瘋。
dscout
dscout.com
dscout 的定性研究平台使用行動應用程式和超過 10 萬名熱切的參與者來有效捕捉即時視訊並輕鬆獲得見解…
Maze
maze.co
很棒的產品建立在良好的習慣之上。 使產品發現持續不斷。利用整個團隊可以收集、使用和採取行動的使用者洞察來驗證整體和日常產品決策。
Prolific
prolific.co
按需、自助資料收集。 Prolific 幫助您招募高品質的研究參與者來參與您的研究、調查或實驗。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端對端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是 SaaS 分析工具，可統一行銷、產品、收入和銷售數據，以發現隱藏的見解，例如行銷活動的 LTV 或每個行銷管道的流失率。無需設定。沒有代碼。免費試用
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
從我們超過 450,000 名經過審查的消費者和專業人士的受眾中招募用戶，或引入您自己的受眾並為任何類型的用戶體驗研究建立參與者資料庫。
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl 是一個針對即時網站的免費網站回饋工具，就像針對靜態網站的 InVision 一樣。您可以在即時網站或臨時連結上獲得客戶的回饋和團隊的輸入。它使您能夠編輯即時網站、與團隊成員共享 Web 專案、在上下文評論中標記它們並接收相關回饋。
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap 透過其多功能回饋平台幫助您的企業在客戶回饋的幫助下建立更好、更成功的產品和服務。在產品開發生命週期中收集使用者回饋。免費試用。
UserZoom
userzoom.com
使用者體驗研究，做得對。透過 UserZoom 的使用者體驗洞察系統，您可以更深入、更快地挖掘，在整個產品開發生命週期中提供卓越的數位體驗。
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy 是一家下一代洞察公司。 GetWhy 的端到端洞察平台由 Gen. AI 提供支援，以前所未有的速度提供一流品質的消費者洞察，而成本僅為傳統洞察公司的一小部分。 GetWhy 將您的行銷理念、概念或內容呈現在觀眾面前，並將他們的影片回應收集為可行的見解。我們訓練我們的Gen AI 平台在幾分鐘內執行人類需要幾天時間才能完成的任務： - 轉錄語音， - 進行情感和情緒分析，以及- 在您選擇的盡可能多的視頻採訪中識別和收集關鍵見解。從研究問題到見解只需 4 小時。因此，您可以更少地專注於分析，而更專注於創建切中要害的概念、產品和活動。
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
在數據的支持下打造更好的數位體驗。 使用我們的專業用戶研究工具套件快速輕鬆地測試從網站架構到設計原型的任何內容。
Userbrain
userbrain.com
只需幾分鐘即可設定您的第一個用戶測試，數小時內即可獲得第一個結果。 Userbrain 是您找出什麼對您的產品有效、什麼無效的快速通道。
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak 是一個使用者體驗研究平台，隨時可以幫助您應對遇到的任何挑戰。如果您曾經想知道用戶對您的網站、應用程式或原型的想法和感受，您不必再猜測了。 UXtweak 平台提供許多工具，包括複雜的網站測試、會話記錄、卡片分類、樹測試、行動測試、原型測試、競爭可用性測試等。這些工具可讓您從使用者的角度檢查您的網站，並確定什麼對他們來說最重要。 UXtweak 是一款非常靈活的工具，讓您不僅可以測試網站的一兩個功能，還可以測試網站的整個生命週期，從繪製特定功能、原型設計、測試成品或測試競爭對手。透過增強的分析功能，即使對於對使用者體驗一無所知的個人（例如利害關係人），也可以為您的網站提供深入的視...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Discuss
discuss.io
Discuss.io 旨在透過改變遊戲規則的生成式人工智慧洞察來擴展定性研究，是世界上最受歡迎的市場研究工具的所在地。
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
全球應用測試是一種眾測解決方案，使QA、產品、用戶體驗、工程、在地化和數位團隊能夠在超過189 個國家/地區測試他們的產品和體驗，超過90,000 名經過專業審查的專業人員在真實環境中使用真實設備對數百種設備組合進行測試。我們將對您的軟體進行存取、翻譯品質、本地和文化細微差別的測試，以便您能夠在您所在的或即將推出的每個市場中獲得知名度。包括Meta、Microsoft、Google、BBC 和iHeartMedia 在內的數百個領先品牌都依賴Global App Test 的平台可以提高產品質量，使敏捷和 DevOps 團隊能夠更定期地發布並獲得重要的反饋來解決問題，或對用戶旅程進行關鍵改進。
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
將研究人員與參與者進行配對。 在全球範圍內招募任何參與者受眾或透過任何研究方法尋找付費研究機會。
Userback
userback.io
#1 視覺化使用者回饋平台 使用者回饋 [@#!#+$?%] 很難。這就是為什麼 20,000 多個軟體團隊選擇 Userback 來自動化、簡化和建立他們的回饋循環（從收集到關閉）。 - 透過上下文應用程式內視訊和螢幕截圖豐富回饋 - 優先考慮用戶真正需要的功能和修復 - 整合到現有的工作流程和專案平台中
Netigate
netigate.net
Netategate 為客戶和員工的回饋提供全面的解決方案。獲得可行的見解並做出數據驅動的決策。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku 是一套工具，可協助您透過訪客記錄、熱圖、回饋小工具、A/B 測試等創建高效能的使用者體驗。
OpenQ
openq.co
OpenQ powers B2B research operations in one place, fueled by 150M B2B research prospects, searchable and filterable with 20+ granular filters. Through OpenQ CRM, research operation professionals can conduct interviews, manage research panels seamlessly and efficiently with following features provide...
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.