Use KlickLead to create individual funnels for qualifying your leads. KlickLead funnels convert noticeably better than normal forms on websites and generate high-quality inquiries for your business. You can use it as a simple hosted funnel on our server or copy a script to your website so visitors don't need to left your page.

