替代項 - Katalyz

Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Outreach
outreach.io
外展銷售參與平台有助於有效率、有效地吸引潛在客戶，以推動更多管道並達成更多交易。今天請求演示。
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo 是一個以資料優先的參與平台，它將智慧嵌入您的工作流程中，幫助您執行、分析和改進您的成長策略。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解銷售領導者如何使用收入智慧來大幅提升銷售代表的成功並贏得更多交易。被像您這樣的收入專業人士評選為第一名。預約演示。
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
記錄、轉錄和搜尋您的會議！ Zoom、GMeet、Teams、Webex 等的自動會議記錄。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的銷售互動平台，可協助 B2B 賣家更快「同意」。我們與當今頂級的 CRM 集成，將您的資料轉化為金錢。
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay 是一款經濟實惠的一體化行銷、銷售、支援和免費 CRM 軟體，可供成長中的公司吸引網路訪客並轉化為滿意的客戶
Showpad
showpad.com
Showpad 銷售支援平台將業界領先的培訓和輔導軟體與創新內容解決方案整合在一起，推動銷售成長。
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
讓每一次互動都有意義。 Chorus 的對話智慧 AI 將故事的力量帶入每一次對話中。
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware 是 Outlook 和 Gmail 的附加元件，為銷售專業人員提供潛在客戶、安排會議和跟進所需的一切。
Reply.io
reply.io
Reply 是一個銷售互動平台，可協助您自動化和擴展多通路外展，以便您可以產生更多潛在客戶、獲取新客戶並更快地增加收入。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用戶友好的銷售自動化 CRM，可協助銷售代表贏得更多交易，並提供快速入職、強大的報告和 100% 免費支援。
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard 是一家總部位於安大略省基奇納的軟體公司，開發用於託管和分析視訊效能的軟體。公司成立於2010年5月。
Allego
allego.com
虛擬學習和支援解決方案的市場領導者。使用專為當今的分散式團隊建立的行動平台來轉變您的組織。
Mixmax
mixmax.com
我們消除繁瑣的工作並實現真正的參與。直接透過 Gmail 讓您的 AE 和 CSM 更有效率。請求演示。
Uptics
uptics.io
一體化銷售自動化平台，讓遠端和內部銷售團隊輕鬆啟動外向行銷活動、培養內向銷售線索、打包交易管道並提高營收。
Balto
balto.ai
由人工智慧提供支援的排名第一的聯絡中心即時指導平台。幫助客服人員在每次通話中說出正確的話。
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
證明投資報酬率。 增加轉化。 增加收入。 追蹤並歸因每個線上和線下銷售線索，準確地確定是哪個行銷活動在推動它。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您團隊的收入。透過對話智慧釋放您的銷售團隊增加收入的潛力。
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
我們的 B2B 銷售智慧平台可協助銷售和行銷團隊銷售更多產品。意圖資料、B2B 資料庫、Web 訪客 ID 和電子郵件追蹤。
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
Gryphon Networks 提供基於雲端的解決方案，使行銷人員能夠增加收入，同時尊重消費者的選擇。
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. 是一家總部位於西雅圖的上市公司，成立於 2003 年，擁有 300 多名員工。 Marchex 是一家 B2B 通話和對話分析公司。它專門利用人工智慧和機器學習來分析企業和客戶之間的對話數據。 Marchex 為企業提供“可行的見解”，以改善電話、簡訊、訊息和聊天方面的客戶體驗。
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
發揮生成式人工智慧的力量。分析您的客戶對話和團隊績效，以挖掘隱藏的見解、抓住機會並降低風險。
Attention
attention.tech
現在我們吸引了您的注意...用 AI 填充您的 CRM 並提高您的銷售圖標檢查。 Attention 是您的即時、完全整合的語音助手，用於檢查銷售圖示。 透過我們的即時指導贏得您的交易，並透過一鍵圖示檢查填充您的 CRM。 增強您的行銷能力，將您的馬變成火箭。歡迎來到銷售的未來！
Sybill
sybill.ai
GTM 團隊的私人助理 每次銷售拜訪後，Sybill 都會建立準確的摘要並將其推送到 Slack + CRM。為您撰寫後續電子郵件草稿。 捕獲報告中的每個單字和非語言反應。
Hexospark
hexospark.com
透過在一個集中平台中培養關係，個人化電子郵件、自動進行入站跟進並增加銷售。
Recapped
recapped.io
完成交易和吸引客戶的速度加快 25%。立即建立共同行動計劃，幫助您更快地完成交易，了解交易中實際發生的情況，並為您的支持者提供支援。
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings 是一個以視訊為優先的人工智慧和分析支援平台，專為遠端銷售而建置。除了滿足銷售團隊的傳統視訊會議需求之外，它還可以自動化銷售工作流程以提高生產力，並利用人工智慧為銷售轉換提供動態提示和推動。它還透過智慧會議元資料管理和銷售績效分析為銷售領導者提供支援。
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip 是一個內容體驗平台和軟體，使行銷人員能夠為買家旅程的每個階段創建帶有內容的數位體驗。
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
SP_CE 提供數位房間，您可以在其中安全地邀請人員、共享內容和協作。同時獲得有關買家旅程的可行見解。我們的客戶通常有三個共同點： 1. 銷售週期長 2. 需要多次聯繫才能完成交易，內部和買方方面的許多利害關係人需要協調一致。 3.銷售過程中有很多內容可以分享。 SP_CE 通常用於 B2B 公司的行銷、銷售和客戶成功。借助該平台，您可以： – 在您的組織和其他組織之間創建數位房間– 安全地共享內容並與所有利益相關者協作，同時保持合規性– 獲得可行的見解以跟進並做出數據驅動的決策在SP_CE 中，您可以處理B2B 中的整個買家旅程。為您的產品或客戶設定專用空間，並追蹤從第一個接觸點到交易簽署及...
Aligned
alignedup.com
銷售團隊 - 簡而言之，ALIGNED 是一個數位銷售室 - 為您的團隊和買家提供的協作平台。它使您能夠協調複雜的交易、提高買家參與度並縮短價值實現時間。如何？ Aligned 將所有客戶溝通、內容、流程和工具簡化為一個個人化的客戶工作區（是的，確實如此）。不再需要一周又一周地追蹤電子郵件——這只是一個鏈接，通往一個數字房間，統治一切。您還可以透過發現客戶旅程中的盲點來獲得前所未見的見解，最終幫助您獲得更多控制權，吸引所有利益相關者，提高效率，並…更快地達成更多交易。我們的工具美觀、使用簡單，並且可以免費試用，無需信用卡或試用期 - 立即註冊 Aligned 並親自體驗。
Gridspace
gridspace.com
Gridspace 透過為患者、客戶和企業提供卓越的機器人才，讓對話照護變得容易實現。
Meetric
meetric.com
利用人工智慧輕鬆有效地捕捉、分析和優化銷售會議，以增加收入和洞察力。只需與 Teams、Zoom 或 Google Meet 連接，或利用我們專為銷售而設計的會議平台將其提升到一個新的水平。
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza 是第一個企業呼叫追蹤和呼叫優化平台。為了滿足電話互動中不斷增長的情報需求，我們將傳統的呼叫追蹤與強大的電話分析相結合。 Convirza 使用語音識別技術和複雜的演算法來衡量銷售線索品質、衡量轉換並透過完全成熟的營銷自動化採取行動。我們幫助經驗豐富的行銷人員做出更好的決策，提高成交率和客戶體驗，同時增加收入。我們為汽車、醫療保健、酒店、家居和金融服務領域的領先國內和國際品牌提供服務。我們專為各種規模的企業、媒體/出版機構、呼叫中心等而設計，提供通話錄音和數據解決方案，幫助您追蹤和分析通話，以了解呼叫者的意圖和行為。該公司最近在位於猶他州矽坡的總部發布了一個突破性的呼叫行銷優化...
Voyc
voyc.ai
Voyc 使受監管的公司能夠使用我們的語音分析 AI 軟體檢查聯絡中心的 100% 交互，幫助提高營運效率、捕捉投訴、識別弱勢客戶並提供卓越的客戶體驗。面對日益增加的監管壓力和消費者的不信任，金融服務公司必須監控 100% 的客戶互動。這是一個再熟悉不過的挑戰：公司如何確保 100% 的客戶通話得到有效監控以保證質量，並以可擴展、經濟高效且客觀準確的方式進行監控？ Voyc 可協助公司自動識別具有監管重要性的交互，例如投訴和弱勢客戶，指出需要特別關注的呼叫，提高代理績效並自動化 QA 工作流程。 Voyc 承諾快速實施、易於使用和銀行級安全性，致力於徹底改變您的品質保證流程。
Ender Turing
enderturing.com
安德圖靈辨識出在通話、聊天和視訊會議中表現最佳的人。使用它為每位員工提供最佳績效者的最佳實踐，以進行自我輔導並觀察績效成長。安德圖靈 (Ender Turing) 帶領您的銷售和客戶服務團隊實現更高的收入和更好的客戶服務。
Capturi
en.capturi.com
創造價值的對話從這裡開始。作為斯堪的納維亞地區領先的對話分析平台，Capturi 使用人工智慧和先進的機器學習演算法將客戶對話轉化為具體且可衡量的價值。 Capturi 分析了來自200 多個品牌的超過3000 萬條客戶對話，證明使用對話分析的公司可以實現...： - 透過專注於改善與客戶的對話，客戶滿意度提高20-40% - 優化15- 25%透過自動化手動任務和最大限度地減少知識差距來減少營運- 透過確定哪些贏回策略適合您的部門，客戶保留率提高了30% Capturi 的人工智慧平台受到大型斯堪的納維亞組織內客戶中心的使用和信任，例如：Salling Group、 Norlys、Coop、...
Verint
verint.com
Verint 是客戶互動領域的全球領導者。自動化、人工智慧和雲端領域的客戶體驗專家。
Abstrakt
abstrakt.ai
Abstrakt 是一款即時呼叫指導軟體，可確保合規性、降低風險並在每次通話中為座席提供指導，從而幫助您的團隊一次完成任務。消除通話中的不確定性，並為您的客服人員提供即時的功能。
Enthu.ai
enthu.ai
Enthu.AI 透過人工智慧驅動的見解幫助聯絡中心提高收入和客戶保留率。 Enthu.AI 可實現 100% 的客戶對話監控、自動顯示重要的交互，並透過個人化和針對性的輔導和培訓幫助品質團隊提高座席績效。 Enthu.AI 適用於收入和支援功能，有助於優化座席績效，從而在呼叫 QA 效率、客戶滿意度評分、新座席入職以及座席培訓和輔導時間方面取得可衡量的收益，最終影響收入。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 https://enthu.ai