替代項 - Just-Eat.dk
Zomato
zomato.com
印度最大的食品配送、餐飲和餐廳探索服務。為更多人提供更好的食物。
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats 是 Uber 於 2014 年推出的美國線上訂餐和外送平台，總部位於加州舊金山。
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. 是一家美國按需預製食品配送服務公司，由史丹佛大學學生 Tony Xu、Stanley Tang、Andy Fang 和 Evan Moore 於 2013 年創立。 DoorDash 是一家由 Y Combinator 支援的公司，是利用物流服務提供餐廳按需送餐服務的幾家科技公司之一。 DoorDash 在帕洛阿爾托推出，截至 2019 年 5 月，已擴展到 4,000 多個城市，並在美國、加拿大和澳洲提供 34 萬家精選商店。該公司目前估值超過 130 億美元，是美國最大的第三方配送服務商，於 2019 年超過 Grubhub。
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. 是一家美國線上行動預製食品訂購和配送平台，將食客與當地餐廳聯繫起來。該公司總部位於伊利諾州芝加哥，成立於 2004 年。截至 2019 年，該公司擁有 1,990 萬活躍用戶和 115,000 家關聯餐廳，遍布美國 3,200 個城市和所有 50 個州。 Grubhub Seamless 於 2014 年 4 月上市，在紐約證券交易所（NYSE）上市，股票代碼為“GRUB”。2020 年 6 月 9 日，歐洲食品配送服務公司 Just Eat Takeaway 宣布達成協議，以價值73億美元的股票。
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
食物。我們懂了。我們都有自己的最愛。透過 Deliveroo，您可以將您喜愛的當地餐廳和外帶直接送到家門口。 一切都在菜單上。從肯德基、Wagamama、Nando’s、漢堡王和賽百味等深受全國喜愛的連鎖店，到當地美食和您最喜歡的外賣，我們都準備好了，等待您隨時享用。從中餐到古巴菜，從壽司到沙拉、披薩到秘魯菜，Deliveroo 上有適合所有人的美食。 如果您的牛奶或雞蛋用完了，您也可以從我們的雜貨合作夥伴訂購，然後將您的必需品直接送到您家門口。 當我們吃得好時，我們會感覺良好。所以成為我們的客人吧。 從英國深受喜愛的連鎖店訂購外帶食品，包括 Wagamama、Shake Shack、...
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates 是一家美國公司，提供餐廳準備的餐點和其他商品的本地配送服務。截至 2019 年 2 月，Postmates 在美國 2,940 個城市開展業務。該服務依靠手機應用程式及其全球定位系統功能來匹配庫存和消費者需求。Postmates 於 2011 年推出，是美國眾多按需投遞公司之一為以前不提供送貨服務的餐廳和商店提供送貨服務。 Postmates 是按需公司的一個例子。 Postmates 聯合創始人 Bastian Lehmann 稱該公司「反亞馬遜」。2020 年 7 月 6 日，Uber 宣布將以 26.5 億美元收購 Postmates。 2020年12月1日，Ube...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet 可以輕鬆管理最後一哩路的交付。直覺的路由、調度、即時追蹤、分析等。
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
只需使用 Just Eat 訂餐即可！今天想吃披薩、壽司還是素食？享受您最喜歡的菜餚，快速送達或外帶。
Caviar
trycaviar.com
當地最好的餐廳提供外送和外帶服務。早餐、午餐、晚餐等，安全送到您家門口。現在提供取貨和無接觸送貨服務。
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless 是訂購外送或外送最簡單的方式。無論您有什麼心情，無論您有什麼心情，都可以得到它。沒有菜單，沒有電話，沒有重複。 Seamless 是 Grubhub Inc. 品牌組合的一部分。
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice 是訂購您最喜歡的當地披薩的最簡單方法。我們將數以百萬計的披薩愛好者與全國各地的數千家披薩店聯繫起來。
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
Allo Resto 的新名稱 Just Eat 提供您附近最好餐廳的送貨上門服務！現在下單！
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow 是一個免佣金的線上訂購系統和食品訂購應用程序，可幫助餐廳滿足飢餓的顧客的需求。
Allset
allsetnow.com
Allset is a marketplace connecting local eateries & coffee shops with local takeout diners. It provides restaurants with best-in-class online ordering and loyalty rewards solutions to attract and retain new customers without paying high commissions. Customers use Allset for fast & easy pickup, disco...
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode empowers you to revolutionize your food business. Now your customers can not only order from anywhere, be it a table, a hotel room or anywhere within your premises, but can pay you online, make simultaneous orders and avail various other unique benefits that are certainly bound to make your c...
EasyOrder
easyorderapp.com
Introducing EasyOrder - Your All-in-One Omnichannel Ordering and Marketing Solution for Restaurant Success! Unlock the full potential of your restaurant business with EasyOrder, the comprehensive platform designed to attract new customers, retain loyal patrons, and boost revenue like never before. S...
Ordermyfood
ordermyfood.io
Ordermyfood has been designed to be user-friendly, with intuitive menus and clear options that are easy to understand for both restaurant owners and customers. It allows customers to customize their orders, add special requests, and make payments through their phones with ease. The platform generate...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
Promote your restaurant on a custom website
Foodiv
foodiv.com
Foodiv provides online food ordering system created by the industry’s best engineers. It helps integrate food ordering system for restaurants in just matter of minutes. We also provide QR code Menus, customer mobile app for contactless ordering and convenient ordering experience along with an engagi...
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com is the all-in-one platform that independent restaurants use to power their digital presence. It gives the technology and marketing superpowers of major brands like Domino's, Chick Fil-A, and SweetGreen to independent restaurants. The platform can power everything from websites to online or...
LevelUp
thelevelup.com
LevelUp 是一個美國行動訂購和行動支付平台，由馬薩諸塞州波士頓的新創公司 SCVNGR 創建。 2018年7月25日，線上外送平台Grubhub宣布以3.9億美元收購LevelUp。