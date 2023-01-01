替代項 - Inselligence
Outreach
outreach.io
外展銷售參與平台有助於有效率、有效地吸引潛在客戶，以推動更多管道並達成更多交易。今天請求演示。
Gong.io
gong.io
了解銷售領導者如何使用收入智慧來大幅提升銷售代表的成功並贏得更多交易。被像您這樣的收入專業人士評選為第一名。預約演示。
Salesloft
salesloft.com
SalesLoft 是排名第一的銷售互動平台，可協助 B2B 賣家更快「同意」。我們與當今頂級的 CRM 集成，將您的資料轉化為金錢。
Clari
clari.com
B2B 收入團隊的預測、活動智慧與通路管理。
Kizen
kizen.com
Kizen 透過智慧自動化和強大的人工智慧連接所有數據，為任何規模的銷售、行銷和服務團隊提供優勢。
Groove
groove.co
體驗無摩擦銷售的力量。 透過 Salesforce 評價最高的銷售互動平台，消除銷售流程中的摩擦並創造更多收入。
Jiminny
jiminny.com
最大化您團隊的收入。透過對話智慧釋放您的銷售團隊增加收入的潛力。
Syncari
syncari.com
Syncari 是世界上第一個無程式碼的完整資料自動化平台，可讓您的團隊完全控制所有資料。整合和管理整個技術堆疊中的資料從未如此簡單。
Aviso
aviso.com
Aviso 是人工智慧指南針，可引導銷售和進入市場團隊完成更多交易、加速成長並找到收入的正確方向。
Vertify
vertify.com
Grounded by the philosophy that all three key revenue teams—sales, marketing, and customer success—should be aligned by process and technology, Vertify provides business automation software that easily syncs, cleans, and curates customer data within existing revenue tech stacks. - Identify bottlenec...
Klearly
klearly.com
Klearly is software that enables sales, marketing and customer success teams to use first-party data to more predictably generate revenue and drive growth.
SkyGeni
skygeni.com
SkyGeni is an Explainable-AI powered Revenue Growth Insights platform that delivers proactive, actionable insights to empower B2B revenue leaders to drive efficient and predictable revenue growth and transform rep productivity. SkyGeni's pre-built dashboards, ML models and algorithms combine data fr...
Sightfull
sightfull.com
Sightfull is the first fully automated revenue analysis and optimization solution for SaaS companies. The platform is trusted by some of the fastest growing SaaS companies including Wiz, OPSWAT, Vast Data and Armis. Built from the ground up for business users, it provides revenue leaders and RevOps ...
MeetRecord
meetrecord.com
MeetRecord helps sales teams get in-depth visibility into customer conversations to accelerate deal flow and automate coaching. Find patterns to accelerate deal flow -- Evaluate individual sales calls or analyze conversations across teams to discover patterns to close deals faster, how your sales re...
Fullcast
fullcast.com
Fullcast is the only go-to-market (GTM) planning platform that seamlessly connects your GTM planning activities with your tactical sales operations. It allows you to continuously update your strategy and deploy changes instantly. Companies that plan with Fullcast: -> Plan in days, not weeks or month...
SalesDirector.ai
salesdirector.ai
SalesDirector.ai is an agnostic revenue data platform that helps B2B sales organizations scale by capturing and delivering intelligent sales data and analytics to the entire revenue stack. SalesDirector.ai helps B2B sales organizations scale by delivering intelligent sales analytics to their CRM and...
Weflow
getweflow.com
Weflow is a sales performance & forecasting platform. Sales teams use Weflow to drive sales performance, process adherence, and forecast accuracy. - Save reps 4h/week by making Salesforce updates faster - Spot risks early to win 12% more deals - Get >92% forecast accuracy with an effective process &...
Kluster
kluster.com
Kluster 的營收可預測平台有助於 SaaS 公司每季都超額完成目標。我們透過實施策略、規劃和執行來幫助收入領先者實現成長。 Kluster 易於使用的工具可協助收入團隊制定致勝策略、制定實現目標的計畫、執行交易和通路管理。我們在整合速度和即時預測方面排名第一。 Kluster 是您關鍵收入會議的核心。從董事會層級的分析和收入規劃，到預測電話和管道審查。您企業中的每個人都圍繞著最佳的收入洞察和工作流程進行調整。 Kluster 受到 GoCardless、ExtraHop、Ometria、Attest 和 Harness 等擴充軟體公司的信賴。 Kluster 是可預測的收入策略，可協助他...
BoostUp.ai
boostup.ai
BoostUp.ai 是由第一個也是唯一一個 RevBI 引擎提供支援的 RevOps 指揮中心。它可以加速您最關鍵的收入洞察的交付，並簡化收入流程的採用。借助 RevBI，BoostUp 讓 RevOps 能夠完全控制收入數據，以便他們能夠協調團隊並透過無可辯駁的見解讓他們負責。該平台包括3 個模組——RevBI 高級分析、交易審核和管理以及預測智慧和管理——構建在一個嵌入式倉庫上，該倉庫預先連接銷售活動、CRM 和第三方數據，將其轉換為近乎即時的洞察，無需任何操作。開箱即用的可視化。該平台的靈活性和創建自訂指標的簡單性使採用變得無縫，提高了可預測性和預測準確性，並使 RevOps 團隊能夠...
Collective[i]
collectivei.com
高效、開明的銷售團隊更聰明地工作並贏得更多。 Collective[i] 是一種協調資料、人員和流程的整體方法。我們稱之為客戶關係優化。想像一下從您的資料、您的銷售團隊如何運作以及所執行的活動的一切，只需使用堆疊中的現有銷售工具即可提高效率。對於銷售營運和行銷，Collective[i] 提供乾淨、全面和自動化的資料收集。使用機器人流程自動化(RPA)，可以從銷售團隊使用的工作工具（電子郵件、日曆等）中自動捕獲活動，進行清理以更新聯絡人、公司名稱等，並使用我們的專利技術和大量資料自動登錄到CRM網路。不會損失任何數據或寶貴的時間，記錄的數據品質呈指數級提高，組織生產力提高 20-30%。 Co...
SetSail
setsail.co
SetSail 是一個銷售資料平台，可自動擷取銷售活動、提供收入情報並提高銷售績效以增加收入。
Mediafly
mediafly.com
B2B 創造收入的第一站也是唯一一站 您的團隊吸引買家、幫助賣家做好準備、量化價值和持續優化績效所需的一切。一個模組化平台－大規模實現可預測的收入成長。
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
B2B 行銷與通路和收入相關 Dreamdata 可自動擷取、清理和簡化您的 B2B 上市數據，以提供有關收入驅動因素的完全透明度。
Staircase AI
staircase.ai
將每個團隊成員變成收入領導者。 利用人工智慧收入智慧來預測客戶流失，大規模識別隱藏的成長機會，並消除任何人工回饋的需要。