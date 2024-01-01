替代項 - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 視訊產生器。 製作您的下一個專業視聽內容，無需花錢聘請演員、攝影機或音訊設備
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
使用最好的定性資料分析軟體釋放資料洞察力。 NVivo 可協助您從定性和混合方法資料中發現更多資訊。發現更豐富的見解，並得出清晰明確、站得住腳的發現，並有嚴格的證據支持。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 讓清理、標記和視覺化客戶回饋變得簡單 — 所有這些都在一個地方完成。 由尖端人工智慧提供支援。
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
面向自動化專業人員的無程式碼人工智慧。 最後，這是一個一體化平台，無需程式碼即可為文字和文件流程建立企業級人工智慧自動化。
InMoment
inmoment.com
InMoment 的體驗改進 (XI) 方法超越了傳統的客戶體驗管理，結合了數據、技術和行業專業知識。”
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData 的核心能力領域是會話人工智慧（語音辨識、對話系統、語音助理）；自然語言理解；影像分析（影像分類與分割、物體/人臉偵測）；客戶行為分析。該公司的程式設計師和資料科學家團隊為其業務合作夥伴成功實施了多個專案。 Qudata 的研究人員也致力於通用人工智慧的創新方法。
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche 是一個回饋分析平台，可在幾分鐘內分析大量客戶回饋，讓您能夠快速提供深入的見解並幫助您的公司做出更好的決策。 Kapiche 的平台不需要任何設定或程式碼框架。它立即起作用。它可以讓您在一處分析所有客戶回饋。 借助 Kapiche，您獲得見解的速度可以提高 30 倍。這意味著不再需要等待數週或數月才能獲得結果；您將能夠即時回答問題。輕鬆衡量主題對 CX 指標的影響，快速深入找出根本原因，並了解客戶回饋的新趨勢。 Kapiche 還可以幫助您自信地在整個組織內分享見解。您的團隊和領導層將可以輕鬆地探索客戶洞察並進行協作。您一定會喜歡如何快速產生令人印象深刻的報告並即時回答臨時...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti 深受品牌和學者的青睞，讓任何人都可以分析數據並發現有價值的見解- 無論您從事哪個行業。從基本分析任務到最深入的研究項目：透過ATLAS.ti，您可以輕鬆解鎖透過直覺的研究工具和一流的技術，從定性和混合方法數據中得出可行的結果： • 訪問本機Mac 和Win 應用程序，以及我們的Web 版本• 所有功能和工具都包含在一個完整的軟體包中• 節省時間和成本由AI 提供支持，自動查找見解• 體驗版本之間的無縫項目交換• 充分利用團隊的實時協作• 與任意數量的人共享多用戶許可證• 受益於我們的免費即時支援和專家培訓在此處了解更多資訊: www.atlasti.com
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola 是一家 ResTech 公司，為研究專業人員提供 SaaS 產品。 Kimola Analytics 提供特定消費者生活方式的不同面向。這些受眾由用戶定義並由 Kimola 的人工智慧引擎產生。這樣廣告商就可以在幾秒鐘內了解他們的受眾常去哪裡、看什麼電視、喜歡哪個名人或有影響力的人，以及他們如何根據自己的興趣進行區分。 Kimola Cognitive 為開發人員提供 API 服務，以便在他們的應用程式中使用我們的技術。這些 API 服務可偵測文字區塊的語言和情感，提取實體並在大量非結構化文字資料中進行搜尋。
Caplena
caplena.com
您是否曾花費無數時間繁瑣地篩選大量客戶回饋？ Caplena.com 使用增強智能來大幅減少分析評論或開放式問題回復中的大量自由文本所需的時間。 Caplena 在幾分鐘內即可識別主題並自動標記您的整個資料集，使您免於重複分類。專注於真正重要的事情—產生更深入、更有意義的見解。
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta 是Press Ganey 旗下公司，為HX（人類體驗）平台提供支持，該平台是一個綜合性體驗和研究技術平台，可打破CX（客戶體驗）、員工體驗(EX)、市場研究之間的隔閡，從而使公司能夠獲得更深入、更全面地了解受眾的體驗。 HX 平台收集和分析數據，並將結果轉化為可共享的行動，為決策提供資訊並推動成長。 Forsta 的技術與其專家顧問團隊結合，為金融服務、醫療保健、酒店、市場研究、專業服務、零售和技術等多個行業的組織提供服務。 Forsta 獲選為 2021 年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 客戶之聲領導者。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.forsta.com。
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
來自影片、社交貼文、產品頁面非結構化文字資料的有價值、清晰、可觀和卓越的見解 - 幫助您更好地了解客戶的想法、感受、動機和決策過程。 Comments Analytics 是一款人工智慧工具，可對非結構化文字資料進行深入分析，包括情緒分析、評論類別、命名實體識別和關鍵字擷取。 CommentsAnalytics 服務的主要優點： 1 - 客戶洞察 2 - 品牌聲譽管理 3 - 產品開發與創新 4 - 客戶體驗增強
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
利用我們旨在簡化您的業務流程的尖端 SaaS 解決方案徹底改變您的資料分析流程。
Olvy
olvy.co
您的人工智慧驅動的變更日誌。 通知您的用戶有關產品更新的信息，而無需每週花費數小時編寫版本。 透過漂亮且有效的變更日誌獨立頁面和應用程式內小部件宣布新功能。