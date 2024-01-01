替代項 - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - 世界領先的合作夥伴自動化解決方案，發現、管理、保護、優化所有合作夥伴管道，實現真正的指數增長。
LTK
shopltk.com
從您信任的 LTK 影響者那裡購買最新的時尚、家居、美容、健身產品。工作服創意、婚禮賓客禮服、旅行穿搭等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是電子商務品牌最好的影響者行銷軟體。我們的人工智慧平台包括超過 3,200 萬影響者套件、活動工作室、報告和分析、支付和產品履行、完整內容媒體庫等。
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
合作夥伴關係管理軟體可擴展任何計劃：聯營公司、經銷商、行銷等。了解 SaaS 公司為何借助 PartnerStack PRM 實現發展。
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole 是一家主題標籤分析和社交媒體分析公司，為 Twitter、Instagram 和 Facebook 提供帶有主題標籤追蹤的即時數據。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
蓬勃發展的品牌是由大使打造的。與 Shopify、Amazon 和 WooCommerce 整合的一體化品牌大使管理軟體。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影響者行銷平台 Affable 讓全球品牌、代理商和 D2C 電子商務品牌輕鬆找到影響者、管理活動並衡量投資報酬率！經過驗證的影響者。 100+ 客戶。
Perpetua
perpetua.io
電子商務的成長基礎設施。 與數千家使用 Perpetua 零售媒體執行和智慧軟體的企業一起，在亞馬遜、沃爾瑪、Instacart 和其他市場上實現盈利規模增長。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一體化解決方案，助力您的影響力行銷。 管理影響者行銷活動的整個生命週期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是數據驅動的影響者行銷的記錄系統，行銷人員用它來投資正確的策略、簡化行銷活動和規模化計劃。
Skeepers
octoly.com
領先的影響者行銷平台 Octoly 透過大規模連結經過審查的微影響者和消費者，幫助品牌提高知名度、建立信任並促進銷售。品牌利用我們精心策劃的社群創建社交媒體貼文和電子商務評論，以換取優質產品。
StarNgage
starngage.com
在 StarNgage，我們相信社群分發的視覺內容是廣告的未來。現在，這種情況正在 Instagram 上發生，我們希望幫助品牌參與這場冒險並在 Instagram 上獲勝。該平台允許品牌衡量他們的 Instagram 行銷努力並吸引有影響力的人來創建內容。
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks 是一個屢獲殊榮的影響者行銷平台，並獲得 B Corporation 認證，與創作者和世界領先的消費品牌一起推動社交商務。 MagicLinks 的專有技術 Match Intelligence™ 為希望提高社群媒體知名度、參與度和銷售量的品牌提供策略性創作者匹配。該平台提供可擴展、有數據支援的電子商務解決方案，具有可靠的投資回報率和全通路報告，同時也為創作者提供了賺取和發展業務的可靠方式。
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero 是一款功能強大的聯盟行銷、影響者和推薦行銷軟體，集一體。起價只需 49 美元下午，GrowthHero 隨您擴展！完全靈活的工具助您成功： - 白標合作夥伴門戶，完全自定義，無需代碼- 共享可自定義的跟踪URL 和/或折扣代碼- 通過Stripe、API、Zapier、Shopify 應用程序、BigCommerce 應用程序集成- 適合任何業務類型 -市場領先的 API/ Zapier 連接，進一步客製化和自動化 - 卓越的價值。不要為 3 個獨立的合作夥伴軟體平台支付過多費用# 聯盟行銷軟體 - 招募聯盟成員。讓聯盟公司透過 Marketplace Listings ...
Influence.co
influence.co
作為創作者所需的一切。 加入第一個為影響者和創作者設計的專業網絡。立即建立您的個人資料，以賺錢、互相學習並透過社群結識新朋友。
Taggbox
taggbox.com
#1 使用者生成內容平台，用於跨不同行銷接觸點建立和發布 UGC 活動。完美的 UGC 平台，可成功提高品牌信任度、知名度、用戶參與度和銷售量。
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr 是頂級影響者行銷公司之一，致力於將合適的影響者和品牌大使與頂級品牌聯繫起來。請立即造訪我們的網站。
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
付費主題標籤 - 在一個平台上與創作者進行配對、發起活動並運行創作者白名單。影響者行銷現在安全、簡單、快速。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
Upfluence
upfluence.com
透過創作者行銷推動銷售。 影響者行銷、聯盟計劃、創作者管理、用戶生成內容、品牌大使：建立有價值的合作夥伴關係來發展您的業務。
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold 是加拿大首選的影響者行銷平台，將品牌與 9,000 多名當地微型影響者聯繫起來。簡化活動管理、內容審核和影響者支出。受惠於我們量身訂製的解決方案，包括託管行銷活動、CampaignPlus 和白名單廣告。 Embold 受到加拿大頂級品牌的信賴，透過使用其軟體保證投資回報率最大化和行銷活動取得成功。
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN 是一款影響者行銷數據驅動的軟體解決方案，可優化您的影響者行銷工作流程和策略。我們致力於為大中型公司和集團服務。在影響者行銷的每個階段，我們都為您提供解決方案： ◾ 識別和發現名人、小眾影響者和新興人才。 ◾ 評估影響者的受眾品質。探討超過 3,200 萬個影響者檔案。 ◾ 獲得對影響者的深入見解和分析。點擊並創建有趣的自訂選角幻燈片。 ∎ 分析並預測您未來的活動。 ◾ 取得獨特追蹤者百分比。 ◾ 建立有影響力的活動並自訂您的工作流程儀表板。 ◾ 追蹤 Instagram、TikTok 和 YouTube 上的數據 ◾ 產生詳細的分析報告。透過社交聆聽、基準測試和更多功能來增強...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre 是一個由人工智慧驅動的綜合影響者平台，使數百萬影響者能夠與全球品牌建立強有力的合作。更好的是 - Atisfyre 對影響者完全免費。 Atisfyre 的誕生源於我們對變革和對影響者行銷產業產生積極影響的熱情。我們看到各種規模的影響者找到合適的合作品牌是多麼困難，並且知道我們可以開發一個平台，為他們提供跳過中間人並成為自己的經理的工具。