替代項 - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 視訊產生器。 製作您的下一個專業視聽內容，無需花錢聘請演員、攝影機或音訊設備
AfforAI
afforai.com
最大限度提高生產力的第二大腦。 Afforai 是一個人工智慧聊天機器人，可以搜尋、總結和翻譯多個來源的訊息，以產生值得信賴的研究。將冗長的研究文件提供給一堆乾巴巴的合規性要求，並提取您需要的關鍵發現。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 讓清理、標記和視覺化客戶回饋變得簡單 — 所有這些都在一個地方完成。 由尖端人工智慧提供支援。
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...