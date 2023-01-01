替代項 - Hublead
Dripify
dripify.io
使用 Dripify 增強 LinkedIn 上的潛在客戶開發能力。 多功能 LinkedIn 自動化工具，旨在幫助您的銷售團隊改進 LinkedIn 勘探並達成更多交易 — 一切都在完全自動駕駛儀上
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
在電子郵件和社群媒體上自動化冷外展活動 試試我們經過驗證的銷售自動化軟體，就像我們的 2000 多名用戶一樣，每天加強您的冷外展工作
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker 是互聯網技術追蹤服務的領先供應商。借助 Techtracker，客戶可以發現任何公司正在使用哪些技術或產品，並在安裝時收到即時警報。此外，Techtracker 在網站上添加了關鍵字掃描功能，以解鎖利基帳戶，從而比以往更快地顯示它們。
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig 是一個外包、兼職到全職的銷售開發組織，旨在支援我們的 B2B 客戶。我們部署經過驗證的高速外撥電話推銷策略，幫助我們的客戶擴大覆蓋範圍、展開對話並創造強大的銷售管道，以加速銷售成果。 SalesGig 的成立是為了幫助中小型公司發揮更大的作用、參與競爭並贏得更多！為了實現這一目標，我們利用世界一流的銷售技術，聘請優秀的美國銷售開發代表，並利用最佳的企業結構、技術和意圖數據來有效地填充銷售漏斗。我們不是魔術師，但經常創造出感覺像魔術的東西。我們使用數據來講述故事、迭代訊息傳遞並進行最佳化以取得成功的結果。底線：我們填充銷售漏斗。
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data 是一個無程式碼資料擷取和自動化平台。透過 Captain Data，您可以提取網路數據，透過多個來源或數據提供者豐富數據，並將其整合到您使用的電子表格或 CRM 等工具中。使用案例包括尋找潛在客戶和公司、豐富潛在客戶、自動化 ABM 等。您可以建立工作流程將多個自動化連結在一起，並將 Captain Data 連接到您最喜歡的 SaaS 工具！
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads 通知 CRM、電子郵件或簡訊。透過電子郵件、簡訊或與您的 CRM 和電子表格整合即時發送有關新潛在客戶的通知。停止一次又一次地從 Facebook 下載 CSV。
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads 是一個基於雲端的平台，可與 LinkedIn 上現有的演算法和應用程式互動。它將透過自動化搜尋和聯繫選定目標（決策者）的整個過程來幫助您發展 LinkedIn 網路和銷售管道。連線後，Trueleads 將自動開始發送一系列自訂訊息和/或 InMail，以確保獲得許可的電話或會議。使用 Trueleads 獨特的基於雲端的自動化和人工智慧平台，您每月可以聯繫多達 5000 多名新的目標決策者。為了補充我們強大的人工智慧平台，我們知道任何自動化都需要人性化才能成功。 Trueleads 在這裡與您一起處理所有變量，以便您獲得最佳結果並在 LinkedIn 上保持安全。 - 社...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ 是一個銷售參與平台，可自動執行勘探、電子郵件推廣、電話、任務和社交銷售。數千個銷售團隊使用 PersistIQ 尋找潛在客戶的電子郵件、發送個人化的外展電子郵件、自動跟進以及預訂更多會議。 PersistIQ 的銷售外展平台包括： * 多通路外展序列：電子郵件、電話、Linkedin 外展和任務* 潛在客戶挖掘：尋找經過驗證的電子郵件以建立潛在客戶清單* 呼叫撥號器：在PersistIQ 內呼叫潛在客戶，使用本地電話號碼並保存通話* 自動化觸發器：根據電子郵件開啟、回覆和CRM 資料觸發外展活動* Gmail 擴充：Gmail 內的電子郵件範本、通知、活動和潛在客戶資料* ...