替代項 - Holvi
Revolut
revolut.com
一款解決所有金錢問題的應用程式。從您的日常支出，到透過儲蓄和投資規劃您的未來，Revolut 可以幫助您從資金中獲得更多收益。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
一個無邊界帳戶，在一個地方提供強大的個人化工具，讓您能夠最終控制您的企業財務。
Lendio
lendio.com
總部位於猶他州的 Lendio（以前稱為 Funding Universe）由 Brock Blake 和 Trent Miskin 於 2011 年創立，是美國一個針對小型企業主的免費線上貸款市場。
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox 提供快速、輕鬆的企業融資管道，最高可達 15 萬美元。了解我們的信用額度和定期貸款選項如何幫助您的企業成長。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch 是一種新型數位保險公司，可以保護新創公司免受錯誤、訴訟和攻擊。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
購買歐洲高成長私人企業的股票。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
On-demand working capital for growing businesses. FundThrough offers businesses instant access to funds from unpaid invoices on an easy-to-use, online funding platform. Funding facility ranges from $500 to over $2 million, depending on the strength of the business' sales. Wherever a business is in i...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova is a SEC-regulated alternative investment fund that allows you to invest in 12+ exotic alternative asset classes by simply investing in one fund. Our investment experts allocate your money in assets like wine, art, startups, crypto, real estate, and others. You may consider it a Mutual Fund...
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva envisions a financially inclusive world where all people hold the power to improve their own lives.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy 是歐洲領先的端到端併購平台，協助創辦人和企業收購者在短短 30 天內完成收購。 您買賣企業的端到端平台。 Foundy 協助創辦人和收購者完成收購的速度比傳統併購流程快 3 倍，且更具成本效益。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
透過歐洲頂級股權眾籌網站 Seedrs，在線投資最佳新創企業的機會，並籌集種子和天使投資。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker 是一家專為您開展業務的方式而打造的保險經紀公司。您可以享受到便捷的技術以及來自最佳經紀商的頂級服務。