替代項 - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
Pictory 強大的人工智慧使您能夠使用文字創建和編輯專業品質的視頻，無需技術技能或下載軟體。
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ 可協助您取得在 YouTube 及其他平台上更快增加受眾群體所需的工具和知識。
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea 是終極電子商務產品搜尋工具。 Minea 追蹤所有網路上的所有廣告。 Facebook 廣告、影響者產品置入、Snapspy、所有網路都被追蹤。停止為一個網路支付 149 歐元的 adspy 費用，並發現 Minea。
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl 讓小型企業能夠在幾分鐘內創建具有專業外觀的動畫影片、拼貼畫、幻燈片和分層靜態圖像帖子，以及立即安排或發佈到 Facebook、Instagram、LinkedIn、Twitter 和 YouTube。全部透過簡單易用的行動和桌面瀏覽器應用程式實現。
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai！ 人工智慧以您的品牌語言生成和分享影片、輪播、單一圖像貼文。
Bio Link
bio.link
生物連結可讓您連結到所有頁面（網站、商店、部落格、社交貼文、影片等），讓您的受眾更容易發現您的所有內容。 該 Instagram、Twitter 和 TikTok 等平台僅允許簡介中存在一個連結。透過 Bio Link，您可以使用單一連結將所有頁面新增至您喜歡的平台。它的速度也非常快，非常優雅，並且針對點擊進行了優化，您還可以永遠免費享受分析、主題、嵌入等功能。
Submagic
submagic.co
使用 AI 支援的字幕提升您的影片 🚀 輕鬆的字幕、完美的表情符號和智慧突出顯示的關鍵字，全部由人工智慧產生。
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
完全可自訂的 WordPress 社群媒體來源外掛。顯示您的 Facebook、Instagram、Twitter 和 YouTube 來源 - 受到 130 萬用戶的信任。
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
WordPress 網站和部落格的社群媒體自動化。 在 Twitter、Facebook、LinkedIn、Instagram、Pinterest 等多個社交平台上自動發布、轉發、交叉發布和自動安排您的內容。自動將您的 WordPress 內容和部落格文章或任何其他來源的文字、圖像、連結和影片分享為社交媒體貼文。 Blog2Social 為您提供了許多選項，讓您的社群媒體管理更快、更輕鬆。
Inflact
inflact.com
Instagram 行銷工具包 使用智慧工具調整您的 Instagram 帳戶以適應業務 – 建立目標受眾、與客戶互動並規劃內容。只需 3 個步驟即可幫助潛在客戶發現您的產品並建立品牌忠誠度。
Inksprout
inksprout.co
使用人工智慧驅動的字幕，在幾秒鐘內從您的部落格製作引人入勝的小型社交影片。
Connectio
useconnectio.com
自動化並優化您的 Facebook 廣告。
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
運行互動式直播。 LiveReacting 透過為您的直播添加預先錄製的影片、遊戲、倒數計時和民意調查，幫助您獲得更多追蹤者和參與度。
Rav
rav.ai
RAV.AI aims to revolutionize video editing and publishing with artificial intelligence. RAV.AI is an AI-based video editing service that uses highly advanced and professional audio and video processing techniques to make your video professionally aesthetic. The platform enables users to upload thei...
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
保護您的媒體運作並防止錯誤的廣告支出 - 為媒體購買者進行有效的異常檢測，保護您的行銷活動免受浪費支出並最大限度地提高投資回報率。 預算錯誤？目標定位錯誤？帳號被盜？ 這些只是廣告營運團隊必須面對的日常陷阱的幾個例子。使用更多 DSP 在更短的時間內發布更多行銷活動會導致很高的錯誤風險。即使是很小的錯誤也會對您的媒體預算或客戶信任造成代價高昂的影響。我們的廣告偵測引擎將幫助您的廣告營運團隊避免錯誤並保護您的媒體預算。
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting 是一款 Facebook 興趣定位工具，可協助廣告主找到數千個隱藏的 Facebook 興趣。
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio 是一家由黑人女性擁有和領導的新創公司。 它是 Link-in-Bio 領域的 3 個創始人之一，並且： * 就創作者/使用者而言，是全球第二大連結生物服務； * 包括網域：Lnk.bio、Lnk.at 和 Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio 是最受歡迎且最強的生物連結 URL，也是自然 Google 搜尋的第一個結果； * Lnk.at 是最有效且最受歡迎的 URL，可提高參與度並增加流量； * Ln.ki 是生物連結行業中最短、最可愛的 URL - 只有 4 個字母； * 向 BIPOC、LGBTQIA+、殘障平等活動人士提供免費的 Activist Pro，即使不是在註冊的非...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page 允許您在您的個人簡介連結中進行銷售。透過與 Stripe 和 Paypal 集成，您可以收集粉絲捐款、付費請求、銷售產品和獨家內容的會員資格。
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed 是一個社群媒體聚合器，它收集並顯示來自任何社群媒體網路（例如 Instagram、Facebook、Twitter、Youtube、Tiktok、Google Reviews、Airbnb 和 21+ Networks）的引人入勝的用戶生成內容。然後，精選的內容透過小部件嵌入為您網站上的客製化社交牆。
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface 是一款 SaaS 工具，品牌可透過單一平台進行影響力行銷、員工和客戶宣傳活動，從而最大限度地提高行銷投資報酬率。 Keepface 在美國、中東和北非和亞洲迅速發展，擁有來自35 個國家的約40 萬名註冊影響者、550 個活動和2,800 個客戶，包括李奧貝納、斯達康、哈瓦斯、寶潔、達能、瑪氏、麥當勞、微軟、三星、百事可樂、聯合國開發計畫署， 還有很多。我們的邊緣到邊緣自動化平台使品牌能夠與有影響力的人大規模開展活動，協調內容創建並衡量即時績效。我們開發了一種基於深度分析和假粉絲檢測的影響者審查技術。造訪我們的資料庫，其中包含全球 30 萬名擁有眾多粉絲的影響者。透過進階過濾...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 協助品牌增強其創作者工作流程。 galleri5 領先業界的分析、行銷和商務解決方案套件受到 H&M、MANGO、Nautica、Myntra 等品牌的信賴，多年來幫助數以萬計的創作者將他們的才能貨幣化。
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory 是一家尖端行銷技術公司，提供領先的行動優先行銷套件。此交鑰匙解決方案使企業能夠以創造性的方式吸引、參與和轉化對其業務重要的人員，從而提升其行銷活動水平。 打造有意義的行動優先體驗從未如此簡單，垂直影片標題、沉浸式遊戲和潛在客戶生成聊天機器人的增強，與傳統登陸頁面和促銷相比，轉換率高達兩倍。 Fastory.io 為行銷人員提供了一個重要的平台，可以輕鬆實現大量與社群媒體整合的促銷遊戲，並從中獲取價值。該解決方案自推出以來一直追求績效，提供了強大的工具來收集和分析數據，從而提高企業行銷情報，同時滿足其可見度、承諾和忠誠度的目標。
Curator
curator.io
免費為您的網站添加社交源的最簡單方法 Curator 是一個永久免費的社群媒體聚合器，可協助您收集和展示內容。 5 分鐘內即可設定您的 Feed。
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI 會為您建立評論，以大規模吸引 LinkedIn 上的潛在客戶。節省撰寫評論的時間以吸引潛在客戶，並透過每個添加的接觸點實現更快的轉換。