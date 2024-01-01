替代項 - HelloSells
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage：用於營運 MSP 業務的專業服務自動化 (PSA) 軟體。 利用經過驗證的 PSA 解決方案簡化您的營運。
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise 讓技術服務供應商能夠利用屢獲殊榮的 MSP 技術和 IT 管理軟體套件更快地實現其目標。
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
發現最好的呼叫應答服務。抓住每一個潛在客戶，並透過 24/7 支援團隊為您的客戶提供無與倫比的服務。立即致電 (800) 700 8888 拓展您的業務。
Futwork
futwork.com
Futwork enables companies to scale up their outbound calling teams without having to add any fixed costs.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...