替代項 - #paid
LTK
shopltk.com
從您信任的 LTK 影響者那裡購買最新的時尚、家居、美容、健身產品。工作服創意、婚禮賓客禮服、旅行穿搭等等。
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN 是電子商務品牌最好的影響者行銷軟體。我們的人工智慧平台包括超過 3,200 萬影響者套件、活動工作室、報告和分析、支付和產品履行、完整內容媒體庫等。
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Affable.ai
affable.ai
影響者行銷平台 Affable 讓全球品牌、代理商和 D2C 電子商務品牌輕鬆找到影響者、管理活動並衡量投資報酬率！經過驗證的影響者。 100+ 客戶。
Emplifi
emplifi.io
優化數位客戶旅程。 Emplifi 的客戶體驗軟體和社群媒體管理軟體的統一平台縮小了 CX 差距。
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
一體化解決方案，助力您的影響力行銷。 管理影響者行銷活動的整個生命週期。
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr 是數據驅動的影響者行銷的記錄系統，行銷人員用它來投資正確的策略、簡化行銷活動和規模化計劃。
Skeepers
octoly.com
領先的影響者行銷平台 Octoly 透過大規模連結經過審查的微影響者和消費者，幫助品牌提高知名度、建立信任並促進銷售。品牌利用我們精心策劃的社群創建社交媒體貼文和電子商務評論，以換取優質產品。
Audiense
audiense.com
了解受眾並獲得更好的行銷結果、社群媒體結果、影響者結果、媒體策略、成長策略或廣告支出回報所需的一切。 將消費者細分和文化洞察置於策略的中心，讓您的團隊能夠以前所未有的方式了解受眾。 了解什麼能激勵您的受眾、感動他們並影響他們。
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later 是一個社群媒體行銷和商務平台，可協助企業主、創作者、代理商和社群媒體團隊在線上發展其品牌和業務。 Later 透過讓您在一個地方輕鬆管理整個社群媒體策略，幫助您節省時間並發展業務。安排帖子到每個社交平台，獲取主題標籤建議，最佳發帖時間，將您的圖像變成可點擊、可購物的帖子，並在個人簡歷中添加自定義鏈接，等等！
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
數以千計的全球領先品牌和零售商信賴 Bazaarvoice 技術、服務和專業知識來增加收入、擴大影響力、獲得可行的見解並培養忠實的擁護者。根據 Forrester Consulting 代表 Bazaarvoice 進行的一項新委託研究，與 Bazaarvoice 合作的企業預計將獲得 400% 的投資回報。該研究採訪了九家不同公司的決策者，這些公司有與 Bazaarvoice 合作的經驗，發現初始投資只需三個月或更短的時間即可收回。了解與 Bazaarvoice 合作對您的業務意味著什麼。請在官方下載部分閱讀下面的完整研究。 Bazaarvoice 廣泛的全球零售、社交和搜尋聯合網路、對產品...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Sprout Social 的 Tagger 徹底改變了當今一些最大的品牌和代理商的社群媒體行銷產業，包括 Omnicom、Havas Media、Ralph Lauren、Ketchum、Social Chain、Spindrift、Takumi、Valvoline 和 Dolce & Gabbana。數據驅動的社交智慧平台使行銷人員能夠規劃行銷活動、最大限度地提高工作流程效率、與創作者聯繫並準確衡量投資回報率。要了解更多信息，請訪問 taggermedia.com。
Insense
insense.pro
與專業且有影響力的創作者一起進行客製化內容創作和付費放大的創意平台。