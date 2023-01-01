替代項 - Google My Business
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
SE Ranking
seranking.com
企業主、代理商和 SEO 專家的領先 SEO 軟體。追蹤您的排名、監控競爭對手、發現技術錯誤等，起價為 18.6 美元/月。
Moz
moz.com
在全球最大的 SEO 社群的支持下，Moz 建立了使 SEO、入站行銷、連結建立和內容行銷變得簡單的工具。立即開始 30 天免費試用！
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
本地搜尋成功的一體化平台 · 透過 BrightLocal 提升排名、提高聲譽並在本地搜尋中脫穎而出。
Yext
yext.com
Yext 是一家紐約市的科技公司，專注於線上品牌管理領域。它利用基於雲端的應用程式網路、搜尋引擎和其他設施提供品牌更新。該公司由 Howard Lerman、Brian Distelburger 和 Brent Metz 於 2006 年創立。最新數據顯示，2019 年市值超過 20 億美元，2021 財年營收為 3.547 億美元。
Vendasta
vendasta.com
以您自己的品牌銷售數位解決方案的最簡單方法。 Vendasta 是一個白標平台，專為為中小型企業提供數位解決方案的公司。
Seobility
seobility.net
用於網站優化和 Google 頂級排名的一體式 SEO 軟體和工具
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter 為多地點品牌提供大規模監控、分析和改善客戶體驗所需的在地見解和工具。
Whitespark
whitespark.ca
The Local Citation Finder helps you track your citations , discover new opportunities, and get the citations your competitors have. *Discover new opportunities based on your competitors’ citations *Find and track all the citation sites your business is listed on *Easily identify new citation sites y...
Milestone
milestoneinternet.com
Milestone increases acquisition by enhancing digital experience and content visibility. We do this with a digital experience platform and add to it as much or as little service as you need to help you be everywhere your customers are. We work with major brands and mid-size businesses across industri...
GMBapi.com
gmbapi.com
GMBapi.com is the value option for multi location Google Business Profile software. Agencies and direct customers love us. Manage your local reputation and post content, services, products and photos in bulk. Get an easy overview of all your Local Search priorities and performance so you know what l...
Experience.com
experience.com
Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...
dbaPlatform
dbaplatform.com
Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...
Social Places
socialplaces.io
Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...
Partoo
partoo.co
At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...
Insites
insites.com
Insites 是一款 SEO 審核工具，專為希望獲得更多潛在客戶、贏得更多業務並兌現承諾的數位行銷代理商而設計。 Insites 是唯一能夠在 60 秒內讓您全面了解客戶表現的 SEO 平台。它涵蓋了數位行銷的各個方面，從本地 SEO、從 PPC 到 Google Core Web Vitals - 我們在一次易於理解的 SEO 審核中掌握了這一切。 Insites 創建精美的品牌 SEO 報告，您可以與客戶分享。它與您現有的銷售工具集成，例如 Salesforce、Hubspot 等。但這只是開始。 Insites 可以協助您透過獨特的入站行銷解決方案產生潛在客戶，並透過複雜的商業智慧擴充...
Synup
synup.com
Synup 透過三管齊下的方法轉變品牌的線上形象：本地列表、聲譽管理和社交媒體管理。借助 Synup，品牌可以在一個整體儀表板中在所有地點和媒體管道中提供相關且值得信賴的業務內容。品牌現在可以管理和優化其所有營業地點的清單和內容，同時提高其線上評論、排名和參與度。 Synup 將所有線上資料和平台轉變為行銷管道以提高投資回報率。
Localo
localo.com
使用終極本地 SEO 工具 - Localo 促進客戶的業務使用最強大的本地 SEO 工具 - Localo 為您的代理商提供一系列服務，從而大幅提升客戶的本地知名度。這個強大的基於人工智慧的工具旨在為本地企業提供競爭優勢，吸引更多本地客戶，並透過優化的本地 SEO 策略提高投資回報率。 💼 適合所有尋求更快、更有效的方式來管理客戶本地 SEO 的行銷代理商和自由 SEO 顧問。 👉 主要功能和優點： - 🚀 智慧任務：透過個人化的每週任務和進階見解在競爭中保持領先。提高客戶的本地搜尋可見度並吸引新客戶。 👀 排名檢查和監控：準確追蹤客戶的 Google 本地排名，並做出數據驅動的決策...
Web CEO
webceo.com
WebCEO 是下一代網路行銷平台，為您提供23 種強大的工具，用於關鍵字研究、排名追蹤、網域分析、SEO 審核、內部連結分析和反向連結追蹤、社群媒體管理、付費搜尋管理、競爭對手研究等。 Web CEO 的白標功能使數位代理商可以自由地自訂報告並使其看起來專業。
GoSite
gosite.com
使用 GoSite 吸引更多客戶、更快獲得付款、節省時間。適合家庭服務和小企業主的簡單技術。無需經驗。
UpCity
upcity.com
在 UpCity，我們在企業和 B2B 服務提供者之間建立並促進成功的關係。今天就尋找您的下一個合作夥伴吧！
SproutLoud
sproutloud.com
透過通路行銷自動化 一個平台可滿足您所有分散式行銷需求
Uberall
uberall.com
Uberall CoreX 確保您最近的營業地點可見，從而推動從發現到購買等過程中的參與度。