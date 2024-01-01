替代項 - Google Cloud Platform
Amazon Web Services (AWS) 是 Amazon 的子公司，以按量付費的方式向個人、公司和政府提供按需雲端運算平台和 API。這些雲端運算Web服務提供了各種基本的抽象技術基礎設施以及分散式運算建構塊和工具。其中一項服務是 Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2)，它允許使用者透過互聯網隨時使用虛擬電腦叢集。 AWS版本的虛擬電腦模擬了真實電腦的大部分屬性，包括用於處理的硬體中央處理單元（CPU）和圖形處理單元（GPU）；本地/RAM記憶體；硬碟/SSD儲存；作業系統的選擇；聯網;以及預先安裝的應用軟體，例如網頁伺服器、資料庫和客戶關係管理 (C...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里雲提供一整套可靠、安全的雲端運算工具和產品，協助您建置雲端基礎架構、多區域資料中心，為您的全球產業賦能。免費試用。
Roboflow
roboflow.com
只需數十張範例圖像，您就可以在 24 小時內訓練出可用的、最先進的電腦視覺模型
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
深夢發生器。了解卷積神經網路透過過度處理影像和增強特徵可以產生什麼。
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
使用 FaceCheck.ID 人臉辨識搜尋引擎在線查找任何人。透過照片搜尋人員並驗證您正在與他們聲稱的人交談。
npm
npmjs.com
npm 是由 npm, Inc. 維護的 JavaScript 程式語言的套件管理器。npm 是 JavaScript 執行時期環境 Node.js 的預設套件管理器。它由一個命令列客戶端（也稱為 npm）和一個公共和付費私有包的線上資料庫（稱為 npm 註冊表）組成。
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
簡單快速的註釋工具可擴展您的機器學習專案。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
Muse.ai
muse.ai
影片的力量，讓您、團隊、創作者、會議、行銷課程變得簡單。 面向網路未來的一體化視訊平台。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
使用最高品質的訓練資料更快地建立、微調、迭代和管理您的 AI 模型。
Syte
syte.ai
發現它。購買它。透過視覺搜尋體驗提升電子商務績效，將購物者與他們喜愛的產品連結起來。
CloudSight
cloudsight.ai
CloudSight is a global leader in image captioning and understanding. Our aim is to deliver the most superior and state-of-the-art solution to people and companies around the world. CloudSight has two breakthrough consumer apps - CamFind, the world's first successful mobile visual search engine, whi...
brighter AI
brighter.ai
brighter AI provides image & video anonymization solutions based on state-of- the-art deep learning technology. Our solutions, Precision Blur and Deep Natural Anonymization (DNAT), redact faces and license plates and help companies comply with data protection regulations such as the GDPR. With our ...
ximilar
ximilar.com
Ximilar is a software company that helps businesses make better use of image data with AI and Machine Learning. Our clients are companies from various fields like healthcare, life sciences, e-commerce, stock photo agencies, home decor, fashion, manufacturing, real estate, and automotive. We are focu...
Partium
partium.io
Partium’s story began in 2020 with the idea of creating a lightning-fast, instant, and reliable search experience for everyone looking for spare parts. We reduced the need for technicians and users of parts catalogs and web shops to spend endless time searching for the right part. Instead, we help ...
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
INTSIG
intsig.us
As an industry-leading AI & Big Data company, INTSIG has developed many applications and formulated solutions for both individual users and corporate clients from across the globe. Famous for its two mobile Apps, CamScanner and CamCard, INTSIG has won the hearts of 2.3 billion people all around the...
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to bette...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin has developed the next generation of checkout-free technology enabling retailers to quickly deploy frictionless shopping in their stores. Zippin's patent-pending approach uses AI, machine learning and sensor fusion technology to create the best consumer experience: banishing checkout lines a...
Pixyle.ai
pixyle.ai
Pixyle AI generates e-commerce product data that enables brands, retailers and marketplaces to deliver exceptional product discovery experiences. With Pixyle’s rich and detailed attributes, companies improve their site search engines and recommendation systems, helping shoppers find exactly what the...
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age utilizes cutting-edge technology to analyze facial skin attributes, capturing details like wrinkles, pores, acne, and eye’s bag for an understanding of each customer's skin. Face Age is designed for easy integration into existing e-commerce platforms. Face Age offers various integration op...
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
Nyckel
nyckel.com
Nyckel makes image and text classification easy for everyone. In just a few minutes, you can build an AI model to categorize images and text using any labels you want. No machine learning experience needed. Customers like Gardyn, Gust, and Square use Nyckel to automate manual tagging tasks, moderat...
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Integrate facial recognition into your website, app or software with our cloud API. Accurate recognize and compare human faces. Identify previously tagged people in images. Detect age, gender, and emotions in the photo.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from ac...
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M c...
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much ...
NetApp
netapp.com
Build an intelligent data infrastructure with NetApp that brings it all together — a smarter way to let data thrive. Any application, any data, anywhere.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fe...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai 是一個基於網路的平台，可用於影像標記和開發基於人工智慧的影像辨識應用程式。它有兩個主要目標：第一個是使圖像標註任務盡可能方便和高效，即使對於有很多人從事圖像標註的大型項目也是如此；第二是為訓練和訓練提供一個流暢且用戶友好的介面。部署深度神經網路模型。在同一平台上執行這兩項任務的能力提供了能夠標記圖像然後以迭代方式訓練和改進模型的優勢。 SentiSight.ai 提供強大的功能，例如： * 圖像標籤。 * 智慧標籤工具。 * 共享標籤項目和時間追蹤。 * 分類模型訓練。 * 物體偵測模型訓練。 * 線上和離線模式（提供 30 天免費試用）。 * 預訓練模型。 * ...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
用於機器人和自動駕駛的多感測器標籤平台。 Segments.ai 是一個快速、準確的多感測器資料標註數據標註平台。您可以透過圖像、視訊和 3D 點雲（雷射雷達和 RGBD）的直覺式標籤介面來取得分割標籤、向量標籤等。 Segments.ai 是一個自助服務平台，當您需要時，我們的核心工程師團隊會提供專門支援。 * 一個終於有意義的Python SDK * 文件使設定變得輕而易舉 * 僅當您遇到困難時才提供自助服務和支持，這樣我們就不會減慢您的速度 * 使用 webhooks 自動觸發操作 * 連接您的雲端供應商（AWS、Google Cloud、Azure） * 匯出到流行的機器學習框架（P...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI 正在推動 GenAI 在企業中的採用。 我們得到了 Accel、Flipkart Ventures、Together Fund、Speciale Invest、Techstars 和其他知名投資者的支持 TuneChat：我們的聊天應用程式由開源模型提供支援 TuneStudio：我們為開發人員微調和部署法學碩士的遊樂場 ChainFury：我們的開源提示引擎可在 GitHub 上找到
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch 的電腦視覺解決方案可協助企業自動對其視訊和影像資料進行視覺審查，以檢測和理解最細微的視覺元素的重要性 - 所有這些都是即時提供可操作的見解以推動業務決策。
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。