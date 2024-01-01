替代項 - GetApp
Capterra
capterra.com
Capterra, Inc. 是一家免費線上市場供應商，充當軟體產業內買家和技術供應商之間的中介。該公司透過用戶評論和研究幫助消費者選擇滿足其需求的軟體。
SourceForge
sourceforge.net
SourceForge 是一項 Web 服務，為軟體消費者提供一個集中的線上位置來控制和管理開源軟體專案和研究業務軟體。
G2
g2.com
根據用戶評級和社交數據比較最佳的商業軟體和服務。針對 CRM、ERP、HR、CAD、PDM 和行銷軟體的評論。
Software Advice
softwareadvice.com
搜尋軟體可能會讓人不知所措。讓我們幫忙。我們可以協助您在短短 15 分鐘內免費找到適合您業務的軟體。
B2B Stack
b2bstack.com.br
On B2B Stack you will find the best reviews on the most used tools in the world of B2B business. Find out the opinion of professionals who use the tool you are thinking about purchasing on a daily basis. Discover and compare the qualities and defects experienced by users before purchasing, without ...
SoftwareSuggest - Usser
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
SoftwareSuggest - Vendors
softwaresuggest.com
SoftwareSuggest is an online platform which helps businesses, organizations & Professionals, in selecting the best software solutions. SoftwareSuggest simplifies the process by listing, reviewing and comparing business software. In the process, also helps software vendors discover and connect with ...
G2 Marketing Solutions
sell.g2.com
G2 Marketing Solutions is your door to the more than 90M people researching, comparing, and buying software on G2 every year. For 10 years and 2 million reviews, software vendors have trusted G2 to build credibility and power their pipeline.
PeerSpot
peerspot.com
PeerSpot 的購買情報平台是技術專業人員獲取有關企業技術的實用、可靠資訊的平台，因此他們可以確定他們購買的正是他們需要的。 PeerSpot 由全球最大的企業技術買家社群提供支持，提供深入評論、線上論壇、直接問答支援等，讓專業人士有信心做出正確的決定，並享受現實滿足期望的幸福感。
Crozdesk
crozdesk.com
Crozdesk 協助企業尋找並比較所有主要軟體類別的軟體。探索定價、功能、用戶評論、排名、折扣等。
TrustRadius
trustradius.com
TrustRadius 是專業人士透過對商業技術產品的深入評論來分享現實世界見解的網站。