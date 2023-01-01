替代項 - Geckoboard
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot 提供完整的行銷、銷售、客戶服務和 CRM 軟體平台，以及方法、資源和支持，幫助企業更好地發展。開始使用免費工具，並隨著您的成長進行升級。
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一個美國行銷自動化平台和電子郵件行銷服務。該平台是其營運商 Rocket Science Group 的商業名稱，該公司是一家美國公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 於 2001 年創立，Dan Kurzius 後來加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受歡迎的電子賀卡角色命名，於 2001 年推出，多年來一直是一個副項目，每月收入數千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一項付費服務，並於 2009 年添加了免費增值選項。一年之內，其用戶群從 85,000 人增長到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用戶發送超過 10...
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
了解如何利用 Dynamics 365 變得更加敏捷，這是唯一能夠幫助每個人適應和創新的智慧業務應用程式組合。
Looker
looker.com
Looker 是一款商業智慧軟體和大數據分析平台，可協助您輕鬆探索、分析和分享即時業務分析。
CallRail
callrail.com
電話和網路表單的追蹤和分析。優化您的行銷並提高 PPC、SEO 和線下廣告活動的投資報酬率。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
尼爾森公司（自稱為尼爾森公司，以前稱為 ACNielsen 或 AC Nielsen）是一家全球行銷研究公司，全球總部位於美國紐約市。北美地區總部位於芝加哥。
Zoho Marketing Automation
zoho.com
行銷自動化軟體可實現更快的業務成長。 Zoho MarketingHub 是一款一體式行銷自動化軟體，可協助您成功管理跨多個管道的行銷活動。產生更多潛在客戶，將其轉化為客戶，並保留更長時間。
Databox
databox.com
業務分析平台旨在幫助您了解業務狀況。來自雲端服務、電子表格、資料庫的 KPI 集中在一個地方。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、社交、電子郵件、評論和通話追蹤儀表板
Funnel
funnel.io
支援從任何行銷或廣告資料來源收集數據，並將行銷數據轉換為自動化行銷報告。
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph 是用於行銷分析和社群媒體報告的最直觀的報告工具。立即開始免費試用！無需抄送。
Oviond
oviond.com
數位行銷儀表板和報告 您的客戶將在 5 分鐘內愛上它。 透過自動化、完全可客製化的跨通路數位行銷儀表板和報告展示您的行銷機構的價值，同時優化客戶投資報酬率。
Supermetrics
supermetrics.com
使用 Supermetrics 將您的行銷資料轉移到 Google Sheets、Google Data Studio、Microsoft Excel、Google BigQuery、Snowflake 等。
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
端對端 SaaS 分析。 HockeyStack 是 SaaS 分析工具，可統一行銷、產品、收入和銷售數據，以發現隱藏的見解，例如行銷活動的 LTV 或每個行銷管道的流失率。無需設定。沒有代碼。免費試用
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
Woopra
woopra.com
分析並視覺化從首次行銷接觸到產品使用的整個客戶旅程。立即註冊我們的免費方案。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus 讓您向合適的受眾傳遞個人化訊息，無論他們身在何處。
Reportei
reportei.com
只需 3 秒即可建立社交媒體和數位行銷報告和儀表板。 查看來自 Instagram、Facebook、元廣告、YouTube、TikTok、LinkedIn、Google Analytics、Google Ads、Mailchimp、Hotmart、RD Station、Active Campaign、PhoneTrack、Search Console、Google 我的商家、Twitter、Pinterest 等的所有主要指標頻道全部在一個螢幕上。 不要在手動任務上浪費時間，透過數位行銷提高生產力和成果。立即嘗試，看看 Reportei 將如何優化您的工作方式。 --- 只需 3 秒...
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
證明投資報酬率。 增加轉化。 增加收入。 追蹤並歸因每個線上和線下銷售線索，準確地確定是哪個行銷活動在推動它。
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.ai 是一個端到端行銷分析和歸因平台，跨資料孤島集成，以提供可操作的、符合隱私要求的、人工智慧驅動的見解。現在試試看！
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
唯一的無程式碼、人工智慧驅動的 CDXP，具有本地建置和整合的超個人化行銷執行管道。
Attribution
attributionapp.com
歸因可以追蹤您在廣告上花費的費用、哪些客戶來自廣告以及他們從您那裡購買了什麼。
GoSquared
gosquared.com
透過行銷自動化、即時聊天和即時分析來發展您的業務。
Dataslayer
dataslayer.ai
數位行銷報告變得簡單。在幾秒鐘內將所有 Digital MK 資料匯入 Google Sheets、Data Studio、商業智慧平台（Power BI、Tableau、Qlik、JSON）和 BigQuery。最好的 Supermetrics 替代方案。
Pathmatics
pathmatics.com
Pathmatics 廣告商資料庫和數位行銷情報平台為競爭對手的數位廣告策略帶來透明度。
Maropost
maropost.com
電子郵件行銷、簡訊、行動、旅程和電子商務 - 所有工具都可以擴展和簡化您與客戶的聯繫、行銷和銷售方式！
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
成長管道透過清晰的角色、管道和數據驅動的成長策略產生個人化的成長行銷計劃。由 GPT-3 技術提供支援。
ProQuo AI
proquoai.com
ProQuo AI 是一個由人工智慧驅動的品牌管理平台，行銷人員可以在其中即時制定品牌策略、測試創意資產並監控品牌績效。 ProQuo 每天與消費者互動，衡量他們對您的品牌、競爭對手和類別的真實感受。 ProQuo 的人工智慧會分析每一次互動的數據，產生客製化的行動計劃，確保您實現品牌目標 - 無論是轉換非用戶、尋找空白空間還是擴大市場份額。包括 Clorox、Harry's、Expedia、Tatcha 和 Keurig Dr Pepper 在內的數百個品牌都在使用 ProQuo 來成長。
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics 是一個行銷衡量和歸因平台，它將孤立的行銷、銷售、收入和客戶數據連接起來： - 提供客戶旅程的完整漏斗視圖- 在管道、行銷活動、內容和關鍵字層面準確歸因收入- 建立多點觸控使用6 種不同歸因模型（首次點擊、最終點擊、線性、基於位置、時間衰減和數據驅動歸因）的歸因報告- 透過成本、機會、收入和投資回報率豐富您的廣告平台、CRM 和BI 工具數據- 衡量和預測來自「暗社交」活動和零點擊管道的離線和/或隱形接觸點的影響- 透過使用第一方數據衡量成功，克服傳統分析系統因「cookie死亡」而導致的準確性問題透過 Ruler Analytics 預訂演示，開始根據收入和投資...
DashThis
dashthis.com
自動化行銷報告的簡單方法！在幾秒鐘內獲得精美的自動化行銷、分析、SEM 和 SEO 報告。開始免費試用看看！
Magnetiq
magnetiq.io
Magnetiq - 世界上最好的啟動管理軟體。管理聯絡人、活動、時裝秀、電子郵件活動、數位展廳、線上新聞編輯室。
Otterfish
otterfish.com
Otterfish 是創建和運行 Facebook 廣告和 Instagram 廣告的最簡單方法。我們專門為那些難以找到時間或技能進行數位行銷的中小企業打造了它，Otterfish 讓您團隊中的任何人都可以輕鬆運行高性能廣告！該軟體提供廣告創建、發布、受眾測試、效果追蹤等功能。提供免費計劃，立即嘗試。
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz 是一個線上平台，旨在幫助各種規模的企業創建引人入勝的行銷測驗和調查、收集回饋並推動銷售。 Marquiz 提供使用者友善的拖放式測驗建構器、各種獨特的測驗範本以及每個測驗的免費統計資料。這些功能可讓您輕鬆建立、編輯和分析您的自訂測驗。 Marquiz 的定價方案是基於每月產生的銷售線索數量，這意味著它們是為滿足您獨特的業務需求而量身定制的，無論您經營的是小型團隊還是大型組織。註冊 www.marquiz.io，了解 Marquiz 如何幫助您的企業擴展其行銷策略。
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle 是一款行銷分析套件，旨在增強行銷經理和行銷代理商的能力。它可以幫助公司視覺化複雜的行銷分析數據並做出數據驅動的明智決策。該套件提供了一系列社交媒體和廣告分析功能，使行銷人員的日常生活變得更加輕鬆。以下是Vaizle 客戶如何使用該工具來提高生產力並擴大營銷運營規模以實現盈利： 1. 從營銷數據中快速獲取可行的見解2. 在單個實時儀表板中可視化來自多個渠道的營銷數據3. 透過使用數據連接器自動更新行銷來節省時間報告4. 為領導層和客戶創建白標行銷報告5. 透過保持制衡有效擴大行銷營運規模社群媒體分析和數據連接器： 1. 元數據：Facebook 和Instagram 2 . You...
TapClicks
tapclicks.com
TapClicks 是代理商、媒體公司和品牌的終極行銷自動化平台。我們全面的工具套件，包括資料管理、報告、分析、工作流程管理、SEO 等，可提供更高的效率。
Mouseflow
mouseflow.com
確定性地優化您的網站，而不是假設 了解使用者旅程中每個接觸點發生的情況。無需猜測。
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
行銷機構和客戶的潛在客戶跟踪 唯一受到頂級 PPC 和 SEO 專業人士信賴的潛在客戶追蹤和報告軟體，可以為客戶增加價值。
Act-On
act-on.com
專門從事 B2B、B2C 和電子郵件行銷的行銷自動化平台，旨在滿足現代業務的實際需求。
Airbridge
airbridge.io
適用於網路和應用程式的通用歸因平台，可衡量跨裝置、身分和平台的真實行銷效果。
Improvado
improvado.io
Improvado.io 在幾分鐘內將所有廣告資料聚合到任何視覺化工具中！
MSIGHTS
msights.com
推動效率、行動和問責制的數據轉換、報告和協作。
VWO
vwo.com
VWO 是市場領先的 A/B 測試工具，快速發展的公司將其用於實驗和轉換率優化。
Platformly
platform.ly
Platformly 是一個行銷自動化平台，旨在幫助您運作、自動化和擴展您的線上業務。
Agency360.io
agency360.io
Unique and Powerfull White Label Reporting Platform for Marketing-, Web- and Media Agencies. Including Ads, Web leads B2B, SEO, Web Analytics, Social Media, Intuitive Reports, and much more.
Gamesight
gamesight.io
Gamesight empowers publishers to build strong communities, engage the right influencers, and effectively measure marketing performance.
Weberlo
weberlo.com
Weberlo.com is an online platform that offers advanced marketing and advertising tools, primarily focusing on real-time marketing and Pay-Per-Click (PPC) attribution. The service is designed to provide businesses with cookieless tracking, ensuring accuracy while complying with modern privacy standar...
Digtective
digtective.com
Digtective helps marketeers optimize ad performance, cut wasted ad spend by 20-50%, and increase revenue growth, for the same amount of advertising cost you spend today ... cookieless. Trusted by marketing, compliance, and executives in Financial Services, SaaS, and Agencies. COOKIELESS CONVERSION T...
ThoughtMetric
thoughtmetric.io
ThoughtMetric helps e-commerce companies solve marketing attribution and make data driven decisions. Built to empower e-commerce marketers, ThoughtMetric integrates with the largest e-commerce and marketing platforms so you can easily collect data, track ads, and analyze performance. Track the perfo...
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projec...
Paragone
paragone.ai
Paragone is a performance marketing platform focusing on the ever-growing space of paid social media. Adopting and optimizing a real cross-channel advertising strategy in both B2C and B2B companies is a key to success for new-gen digital marketers. We help companies efficiently maximize reach and op...
iSpot.tv
ispot.tv
iSpot.tv helps advertisers measure the brand and business impact of TV and streaming advertising, from concept to airing to conversion. Fast, accurate and actionable measurement and attribution solutions enable advertisers to assess creative effectiveness, enhance media plans and attribute advertisi...
Gamooga
gamooga.com
Gamooga is a marketing automation solution which helps e-businesses deliver personalized actions at their customers through various channels such as email, web, mobile, social and display.
DataMyth
datamyth.com
DataMyth is a SaaS based reporting solution which helps digital marketers generate reports with AUTOMATED ANALYSIS & PERFORMANCE INSIGHTS in writing, which helps marketers understand what is working & what is not. Marketers can save all the time spent building reports and analysing the data, and get...
Clickx
clickx.io
Clickx unleashes your business's full potential. Pinpoint which marketing efforts are working, understand your competitors deeply, and demystify what makes your audience convert. Improve traffic and lead flow – all from a single platform. Eliminate all the headaches and guesswork. Our software saves...
Lunio
lunio.ai
The only click fraud protection platform to cover every acquisition channel. Stop sophisticated click fraud data in real-time. Powered by a cybersecurity engine, Lunio allows you to leverage ad fraud data from all sources to build an automatic protection layer across all channels. Thousands of leadi...
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo’s easy to use reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports. The user-friendly tool allows marketers to generate (client) reports and dashboards combining external data sources in one report. Digital agencies, Br...