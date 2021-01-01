替代項 - FreshMail
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一個美國行銷自動化平台和電子郵件行銷服務。該平台是其營運商 Rocket Science Group 的商業名稱，該公司是一家美國公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 於 2001 年創立，Dan Kurzius 後來加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受歡迎的電子賀卡角色命名，於 2001 年推出，多年來一直是一個副項目，每月收入數千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一項付費服務，並於 2009 年添加了免費增值選項。一年之內，其用戶群從 85,000 人增長到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用戶發送超過 10...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
Pipedrive
pipedrive.com
Pipedrive 是一款易於使用、使用者評價排名第一的 CRM 工具。獲得更多合格的銷售線索並發展您的業務。註冊 14 天免費試用。
Zoho Campaigns
zoho.com
促進銷售的電子郵件行銷軟體。 建立、發送和追蹤電子郵件行銷活動，幫助您建立強大的客戶群。從精美的電子郵件範本到易於使用的編輯器，從自動化工具到即時分析，Zoho Campaigns 擁有一切。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
利用自動化、登陸頁面和調查等功能創建高級電子郵件行銷活動。透過 14 天試用期免費使用高級功能！
SendGrid
sendgrid.com
SendGrid（也稱為 Twilio SendGrid）是一個位於科羅拉多州丹佛的客戶通訊平台，用於交易和行銷電子郵件。該公司由 Isaac Saldana、Jose Lopez 和 Tim Jenkins 於 2009 年創立，並透過 Techstars 加速器計劃進行孵化。 截至 2017 年，SendGrid 已籌集超過 8,100 萬美元，並在科羅拉多州丹佛市設有辦事處；科羅拉多州博爾德；加州歐文市；加州雷德伍德城；該公司於 2017 年 11 月 16 日在紐約證券交易所上市。Twilio 於 2019 年 2 月收購了 SendGrid。
Freshsales
freshworks.com
透過情境驅動的銷售加速您的收入 透過 Freshsales 實現個人化參與、縮短銷售週期並發展您的業務 功能齊全的產品套件適合各種規模的企業。您的團隊一定會喜歡的令人耳目一新的雲端軟體。支持|銷售|資訊科技管理 |雲PBX
ConvertKit
convertkit.com
取得發展部落格和業務所需的電子郵件行銷工具和自動化。立即加入超過 100,000 名創作者並嘗試 ConvertKit。
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
使用我們安全的用戶端軟體設計您自己的用戶端或客戶入口網站存取：全品牌登入、儀表板和帶有白標的電子郵件通知
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse 為電子郵件行銷軟體、登陸頁面建立器、網路研討會託管等提供線上平台。無需信用卡即可免費試用 30 天！
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
自動化您的行銷並將所有交付管道整合到一個平台上：電子郵件、網路推播通知、簡訊、Viber。 © 2021
Systeme
systeme.io
Systeme.io 擁有發展線上業務所需的所有工具。點擊此處建立您的免費帳戶！
HelpCrunch
helpcrunch.com
使用 HelpCrunch 一體化工具組擴展您的支援、行銷和銷售 - 您所需的一切現在都集中在一個地方。
AWeber
aweber.com
立即免費試用 AWeber，獲取所有解決方案來擴大您的電子郵件清單、與您的受眾互動並增加銷售額。無需信用卡。
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
透過令人難忘的電子郵件行銷推動成果。使用 Campaign Monitor 簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化工具，與受眾建立聯繫從未如此簡單。
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell 是一款用戶友好的銷售自動化 CRM，可協助銷售代表贏得更多交易，並提供快速入職、強大的報告和 100% 免費支援。
Hoppy Copy
hoppycopy.co
撰寫高轉換率電子郵件的速度提高 10 倍。 節省無數寫作時間。使用 AI 在幾秒鐘內為數百個不同的電子郵件行銷活動、水滴、時事通訊等產生強大的文案 ⚡
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt 為銷售、行銷和客戶服務團隊提供 CRM 軟體以及優秀的客戶支援和知識庫。加入我們！
Apptivo
apptivo.com
Apptivo 的使命是透過提供高度可自訂的應用程序，為小型企業提供經濟實惠且易於使用的解決方案，以便與客戶進行協作。
Cakemail
cakemail.com
發送人們想要的電子郵件所需的所有工具。利用發送行銷和交易電子郵件所需的工具和持續支援來吸引受眾並發展您的業務。
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
電子郵件行銷服務可吸引訂閱者、培養潛在客戶、發送精美且回應迅速的電子郵件並追蹤結果。
Sender
sender.net
在您的電子郵件清單和收入之間架起橋樑。 Sender 讓您能夠快速、輕鬆地與客戶保持聯繫並發展您的業務，同時花費更少。
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus 幫助電子郵件行銷人員更有效率地工作、發現代價高昂的錯誤並加快行銷活動的績效。
SendX
sendx.io
電子郵件行銷軟體可協助您進行電子郵件行銷、點滴行銷、清單成長、登陸頁面、網頁表單、電子郵件彈出視窗和自動化。建立您的電子郵件行銷帳戶並立即開始免費試用。
EmailOctopus
emailoctopus.com
使用 EmailOctopus 管理和發送電子郵件給您的訂閱者，費用便宜得多。拖放電子郵件產生器、強大的分析、退回/投訴追蹤等。
CleverReach
cleverreach.com
透過 CleverReach 電子郵件行銷軟體，您可以輕鬆建立專業的電子郵件行銷活動。此外，您可以完美地管理您的收件人並從直觀的報告中受益。
Privy
privy.com
Privy.com 是您學習電子商務行銷的排名第一的資源...向電子商務專家學習他們的銷售額如何從 0 美元增長到 100 萬美元。
Workbooks
workbooks.com
使用 Workbooks CRM 推動業務成功，這是一種價格實惠、功能豐富的 CRM 解決方案，使企業能夠獲取、轉換和留住客戶。
Levitate
levitate.ai
我們的幸福平台結合了真實的溝通工具、專門的成功專家和人工智慧，幫助您建立持久的關係。
Sendy
sendy.co
Sendy 是一款自架電子郵件新聞通訊應用程序，可讓您透過 Amazon Simple Email Service (SES) 發送可追蹤的電子郵件。這使您可以以極低的價格發送經過身份驗證的大量電子郵件，而無需犧牲送達率。
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore 是一種零售行銷技術，它重新構想了零售商如何透過電子郵件行銷和網站個人化與客戶溝通。立即申請免費試用！
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
iContact
icontact.com
使用 iContact 的商務電子郵件平台發送行銷電子郵件非常簡單。從註冊到發送電子郵件只需幾分鐘。無需行銷經驗，無附加條件。
AdRoll
adroll.com
透過 AdRoll 的 AI 驅動行銷軟體，您可以在一個地方獲得複雜的受眾群體定位、跨通路參與、進階衡量和歸因。透過 AdRoll 的成長平台，打造出顧客喜愛的品牌，將更多訪客轉變為顧客，並提升顧客忠誠度。
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch 是為部落客、個人創業家、新創公司和企業提供完整的潛在客戶成長和電子郵件行銷服務。從 B2B 到 B2C，超過 50 萬家企業依靠 Mailmunch 每天產生數千個潛在客戶，並透過電子郵件行銷增加收入。以下是您可以使用Mailmunch 執行的所有操作： - 為每個行業和用例構建具有各種選擇加入形式的電子郵件列表- 通過潛在客戶培育序列來培育這些潛在客戶- 通過易於構建的方式降低購物車放棄率並產生重複銷售自動回复 - 通過高送達率廣播推廣新活動或宣布產品更新 - 通過我們專為高吸引力而設計的引人注目的登陸頁面來提高轉換率 Mailmunch 的設置也非常容易。我們直覺的拖放...
Interseller
interseller.io
Interseller 透過尋找候選人的電子郵件並發送電子郵件序列，幫助招募人員找到候選人並與其建立聯繫。
QuickMail
quickmail.io
發送自動電子郵件並開始更多對話。 我們的軟體提高了交付能力並自動執行後續操作，讓您事半功倍地獲得更多答案。
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai 使用 AI 幫助您向經過驗證的潛在客戶發送無限量的電子郵件，從而增強您的外展能力。我們確定正確的潛在客戶目標、個人化您的電子郵件並追蹤您的行銷活動結果，以便您實現不可阻擋的成長。
Selzy
selzy.com
使用 Selzy 電子郵件行銷服務立即發送專業的大量電子郵件。追蹤統計數據。進行 A/B 測試。自動化行銷活動。 15000 封電子郵件免費。
Rasa.io
rasa.io
無論您的電子郵件清單有 100 封還是 100,000 封 - 每個人都會在時事通訊中收到專門為他們選擇的一組文章。 您可以透過 rasa.io 定期為電子郵件清單中的每個人提供真正的好處。不僅是定期，而且是相關的。
Moosend
moosend.com
最簡單的電子郵件行銷和自動化軟體。 Moosend 是最簡單、最現代的解決方案，可提供電子郵件行銷和自動化體驗，從而推動真正的收入成長。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Robly
robly.com
Robly 是小型企業行銷自動化領域的領先創新者。 Robly 於 2014 年發明了 OpenGen，Robly A.I. 2015年。
Emercury
emercury.net
將更多電子郵件潛在客戶轉化為客戶 了解行銷人員用來接觸、轉換和留住客戶的電子郵件行銷平台。
SmartrMail
smartrmail.com
Send better email in less time. SmartrMail is the easiest way to send email that delights your customers and gets more sales. We integrate with Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce and Neto. We're one of the most recommended email marketing apps in the e-commerce space. We have over 130+ five star revi...
DirectIQ
directiq.com
DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use email marketing interface that delivers results. Users can sign-up for free without a credit card and immediately start sending emails campaigns. Email marketers are free to choose from hundreds of modern email templates or to create new ones using a really easy-to-use...
ClickSend
clicksend.com
Communicate with your customers and staff via SMS, voice, email, rich media, direct mail and more with ClickSend. From single to scale by web app, API or integration.
Ungapped
ungapped.com
By integrating core marketing and sales tools, Ungapped aims to make the day-to-day running of a business less messy and more holistic so that growing businesses can create exceptional customer experiences to grow your business. A complete platform for growing businesses with tools for email marketi...
Sendloop
sendloop.com
Sendloop is a marketing tools that automates email marketing to help small businesses grow. No more complex email marketing. Sendloop is the easiest email marketing service. Setup your account in seconds and start sending awesome emails in just a few minutes.
VerticalResponse
verticalresponse.com
VerticalResponse®, a Deluxe company, helps businesses connect with their customers on email, social media and more. Create, manage and optimize email marketing campaigns in just a few clicks, with no design or coding experience needed. Choose from a variety of mobile-responsive, attractive templates...
EasySendy Pro
easysendy.com
EasySendy Pro is an hybrid email marketing platform for digital marketing teams. It integrates with multiple email delivery API relay service providers and enables delivery of email campaigns to a list of opt-in emails. You can split test email deliveries across the relay servers, do email list clea...
Critical Impact
criticalimpact.com
Applying Critical Impact’s innovative email marketing technology, it’s simple for Marketers to deliver dynamic newsletters, targeted marketing messages, surveys, and text messages (SMS) that make a great impact and garner even greater results.
Acymailing
acymailing.com
Newsletter and Marketing automation tool for WordPress & Joomla. User friendly, AcyMailing assist you in every step of your Email campaign: Conception: - Test your content (links, keywords, images) - Avoid your campaign being considered as SPAM - Manage your list - CRM Design: - Drag & Drop Editor -...
UniSender
unisender.com
UniSender is a multi-channel marketing platform for personalized Email and SMS campaigns. It has ready-to-use Email templates, time-saving marketing automation tools, and insightful aggregated statistics. Five-click integrations with popular platforms enable marketing activities to be started quickl...
Vision6
vision6.com.au
Vision6 by Constant Contact is Australia's Most Reliable Email & SMS Marketing Platform Create email campaigns that look beautiful on any device with our class-leading email designer & professionally designed templates. Send powerful promotional or transactional emails with workflow automation & per...
MailBluster
mailbluster.com
MailBluster is an AWS-powered email marketing platform. Users with an AWS account can connect their AWS SES account to MailBluster and take advantage of the platform's incredible features, including unlimited subscriber storage, segmentation, a fully updated Drag & Drop editor, and an HTML editor, a...
Rejoiner
rejoiner.com
Ecommerce email marketing software powered by experts you can count on 24x7. Other email platforms force you to DIY, engage an agency, or hire more full-time staff. Rejoiner comes with email experts who embed with your marketing team. Reduce overhead, execute faster, and grow more proﬁtably. Email m...
OpenMoves
openmoves.com
The OpenMoves OM3 platform is an Enterprise level email marketing platform that's extremely easy to use and comes with our I-do™ and We-do™ services so you can choose how you want to want to work with us (self service or full service). Experience the easiest drag-and-drop functionality to create mob...