Forge makes procurement software for hardware companies. Trillions of dollars of purchases at companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Anduril are managed across spreadsheets, emails, and meetings - we automate this. Emir and Haris are brothers with backgrounds in both software and hardware engineering. While developing rocket engines, Emir saw firsthand how poor procurement operations caused weeks to months of delay, bottlenecking the pace of development.

網站： forgehq.com

