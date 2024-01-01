替代項 - Fooji
UpViral
upviral.com
UpViral 的抽獎和獎勵是在線上發展業務的最快方式。產生流量、擴大您的名單並將訂閱者轉化為客戶。
Heyo
heyo.com
使用 Heyo 輕鬆創建抽獎、競賽和活動應用程序，並將其發佈到行動裝置、Facebook 和網路上的任何位置。
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond 讓行銷人員可以輕鬆建立登陸頁面和競賽、追蹤銷售線索、發送電子郵件等。
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam 是一個成長行銷平台。我們幫助您進行精彩的活動來發展您的業務。
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
舉辦引人入勝的競賽和贈品。 增加社群媒體追蹤者、增加電子報訂閱者、捕捉新線索、吸引受眾、增加網站流量等等。
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman 是一個 SaaS 平台，用於透過多個社交媒體管道建立和管理贈品。它是一款跨平台應用程序，允許用戶在 Facebook、Twitter、YouTube、Instagram、TikTok、Pinterest、Telegram、Reddit、Spotify、Steam、Discord 和 Twitch 上發佈內容。提供建議操作、測驗、民意調查和開放式問題功能，以及將使用者重新導向至 Google Play 和 App Store 以下載您選擇的內容的選項。 Socialman 是一款為有興趣提高社群媒體參與度和影響力的行銷人員、部落客和品牌提供的工具。
ShortStack
shortstack.com
加入數以千計的財富 500 強品牌、廣告公司和小型企業的行列，使用 ShortStack 打造客製化的互動行銷活動。 創建可自訂的競賽、抽獎、測驗、主題標籤贈品、評論參加競賽、登陸頁面、彈出視窗等。
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform 是一種創新的行銷工具，可根據地點簡化公司與客戶互動的方式。
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker 為行銷人員提供了 30 種機制，可透過 Facebook、手機或網站上的社群媒體舉辦競賽和有獎遊戲。
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
在社群網路和網站上推動您的行銷活動，產生潛在客戶。監控您的社群網路並執行社交聆聽、品牌監控和即時內容管理。 - 透過您的應用程式、網站或社交網絡，透過簡單的互動內容擴大您的數位受眾並獲得合格的潛在客戶。 - 分析您的客戶和用戶在社交網路、論壇和媒體上關於您的品牌的社交對話。
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio 讓大型品牌和媒體能夠透過 50 多種模板化互動格式（測驗、競賽、調查、測試、動畫遊戲等）跨數位管道吸引受眾。透過嚴格遵守 GDPR，該平台可以收集豐富的第一方數據，這些數據可以推送到客戶更廣泛的技術以豐富數據。目前已有 400 多家企業使用 Qualifio，包括 TF1、Nestl、PepsiCo、PSG、MediaMarkt、LOral、RTL 等。
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
即插即用軟體，用於建立和追蹤您自己的推薦計劃或聯盟計劃。被全球行銷人員評選為第一名。唯一獲得HubSpot官方認證的推薦軟體。 👉 使用我們的拖放活動建構器在幾天而不是幾週內建立您的計劃。我們提供高級白標定制，無需編寫一行程式碼！創建推薦計劃、聯盟計劃、大使計劃、推薦贏得比賽等等！ 👉 存取 100 多個由行銷專家設計的可編輯推薦計畫範本。 👉 與 HubSpot、Stripe、Salesforce、Pipedrive、Intercom、Zoho、Zapier 等整合。 👉 Referral Factory 還提供 webhook 功能、進階 API 和多個 Zapier 觸發器，幫助...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise 是創建病毒式贈品和競賽、登陸頁面以及調查和測驗等引人入勝的表格的最簡單方法。 Woorise 協助小型企業與受眾建立聯繫、收集潛在客戶並完成銷售。
Woobox
woobox.com
提高參與度的體驗 輕鬆創建並成功舉辦競賽、贈品、民意調查、優惠券、表格等。
ViralKit
viralkit.io
透過我們的人工智慧競賽和贈品工具提升您的社會影響力。 打破傳統競賽、贈品和抽獎的界線！利用人工智慧的力量來大幅增加追蹤者、點讚、客戶和參與度。
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep 是一個病毒式行銷平台，提供創建抽獎、競賽和贈品的工具。