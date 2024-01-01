Order food from restaurants or groceries from top shops across Bangladesh ✔ Curated selection of dishes and household need ✔ Safe & easy payment options

網站： foodpanda.com.bd

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 foodpanda Bangladesh 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。