替代項 - Fix Your Funnel
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
At MarketMate AI, our mission is to align sales and marketing to amplify creativity and boost revenue. We are dedicated to making generative AI more user-friendly for real marketing workflows. As an intuitive B2B marketing platform powered by AI, MarketMate focuses on target market identification, m...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal — fully automate your online customer reviews. Import reviews from Google, Facebook and more. Automatic review requests. Beautiful testimonial widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
Retention.com 與世界領先的營銷自動化平台集成，透過行業領先的數據集成系統最大限度地增加受眾、收回放棄的購物車收入並重新吸引流失的受眾。借助旨在提高客戶保留率並將放棄收入提高 10 倍的平台，最大限度地提高電子商務商店的未開發收入。
Tracify
tracify.ai
Tracify 是一款專門針對電子商務公司的軟體，用於追蹤和歸因您的所有行銷活動（多通路）。使用革命性的追蹤技術，無需建模或 Google Analytics 即可追蹤用戶 - 100% 符合 GDPR。 Tracify 提供各種詳細的儀表板，提供對每個管道（Meta、TikTok、Google、Native、Mail、Influencer）效能的不同見解，並將所有這些管道整體整合在一起並透明地呈現客戶旅程。
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
使用 GPT-3 技術提高保留流量和利潤