替代項 - Fidor Bank
Revolut
revolut.com
一款解決所有金錢問題的應用程式。從您的日常支出，到透過儲蓄和投資規劃您的未來，Revolut 可以幫助您從資金中獲得更多收益。
Revolut Business
revolut.com
一個無邊界帳戶，在一個地方提供強大的個人化工具，讓您能夠最終控制您的企業財務。
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
澳洲和紐西蘭銀行集團有限公司是一家澳洲跨國銀行和金融服務公司，總部位於維多利亞州墨爾本。以資產計算，它是澳洲第二大銀行，以市值計算，它是澳洲第四大銀行。
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
澳洲和紐西蘭銀行集團有限公司是一家澳洲跨國銀行和金融服務公司，總部位於維多利亞州墨爾本。以資產計算，它是澳洲第二大銀行，以市值計算，它是澳洲第四大銀行。
Holvi
holvi.com
您的自營職業一站式帳戶。 銀行業務、發票和簿記 – 以及新的商業信用卡。一切都集中在一處，因此您可以專注於重要的事情。這就是工作生活的簡化。
Moonfare
moonfare.com
Moonfare 是一個私募股權投資平台，以較低的最低限額向散戶和機構投資者提供頂級基金。
Lendio
lendio.com
總部位於猶他州的 Lendio（以前稱為 Funding Universe）由 Brock Blake 和 Trent Miskin 於 2011 年創立，是美國一個針對小型企業主的免費線上貸款市場。
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox 提供快速、輕鬆的企業融資管道，最高可達 15 萬美元。了解我們的信用額度和定期貸款選項如何幫助您的企業成長。
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch 是一種新型數位保險公司，可以保護新創公司免受錯誤、訴訟和攻擊。
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
購買歐洲高成長私人企業的股票。
Clara
clarafinds.com
Clara 可協助您以互動方式視覺化任何資料集，以便您可以組織、理解複雜資料並進行協作。
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
Checkflo 的簡化支票履行服務是滿足您所有支票處理、列印和郵寄需求的一站式來源。我們可以降低您的管理成本並提高您的營運效率，所有這些都只需更少的精力和文書工作。 Checkflo 提供會計師友善的工具，透過我們的支票雲端軟體來管理、追蹤和分析您的支票付款、交付等。透過存取我們的安全客戶門戶，可以 24/7 取得報告。 Checkflo 可以添加您公司的徽標，並將促銷文字作為支票的一部分，將普通支票付款轉變為行銷接觸點！ Checkflo 提供了極大的靈活性，能夠隨時隨地發送支票，而無需與紙本支票相關的麻煩。我們的支票印在市場上最先進、最安全的支票紙上，並在同一工作日從我們的總部寄出。對於...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago 匯集了在房地產和新創公司中尋找新投資方式和獨特投資機會的投資者。 Anaxago 致力於發展一種金融模型，幫助經濟讓個人直接進入未來的企業。透過將一部分儲蓄用於資助新創企業，社區參與經濟、創新和就業的發展。
Kriya
kriya.co
取得保密的、完整分類帳的發票貼現設施。它非常適合有定期現金流需求的企業，因為它可以針對您的所有未清發票提供擔保。
Invesdor
invesdor.com
北歐#digital #fundraises市場的領導者將雄心勃勃的歐洲企業與全球投資者聯繫起來。
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
為成長型企業提供按需營運資金。 FundThrough 為企業提供了一個易於使用的線上融資平台，可即時從未支付發票中獲取資金。融資額度從 500 美元到超過 200 萬美元不等，取決於企業的銷售實力。無論企業處於成長週期的哪個階段，FundThrough 都可以幫助彌補關鍵的現金流缺口。
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova 是一家受 SEC 監管的另類投資基金，讓您只需投資一隻基金即可投資 12 種以上奇異的另類資產類別。我們的投資專家將您的資金分配給葡萄酒、藝術品、新創公司、加密貨幣、房地產等資產。您可以將其視為共同基金，不是針對股票，而是針對多種另類投資。
Kiva
kiva.org
Kiva 設想了一個金融包容性的世界，所有人都有能力改善自己的生活。
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy 是歐洲領先的端到端併購平台，協助創辦人和企業收購者在短短 30 天內完成收購。 您買賣企業的端到端平台。 Foundy 協助創辦人和收購者完成收購的速度比傳統併購流程快 3 倍，且更具成本效益。
Seedrs
seedrs.com
透過歐洲頂級股權眾籌網站 Seedrs，在線投資最佳新創企業的機會，並籌集種子和天使投資。
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker 是一家專為您開展業務的方式而打造的保險經紀公司。您可以享受到便捷的技術以及來自最佳經紀商的頂級服務。