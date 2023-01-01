ExpertFile is a cloud-based managed service and expert search engine that helps organizations drive higher quality inbound engagement from potential customers by using their expertise content. ExpertFile’s solution helps improve search rank, increase market visibility and facilitates faster connections between credible expert sources and those audiences who are seeking trusted, fact-based information including business prospects, media outlets, researchers, government bodies and the public. The company is based in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and London.

