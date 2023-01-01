替代項 - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
客製化反映您個人風格的線上卡片邀請函、傳單和問候語 - 適用於婚禮、節日、生日和所有重要時刻。
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
在當今快節奏的商業世界中，有效的活動管理對於公司創造有影響力的體驗並與潛在客戶建立聯繫至關重要。隨著技術的興起，活動組織者越來越依賴創新工具來簡化營運並最大限度地提高投資回報。最近推出的此類解決方案是 BoothX。這個尖端平台提供了一套全面的功能，旨在衡量活動或貿易展覽的投資回報率、增強潛在客戶開發並降低成本。透過潛在客戶檢索應用程式輕鬆捕獲和管理潛在客戶任何活動最重要的方面之一就是潛在客戶生成。 BoothX 透過提供適用於 iOS 和 Android 的強大的潛在客戶檢索應用程式來簡化此過程。參展商可以透過掃描與會者證卡或掃描名片或手動輸入資訊來快速、輕鬆地擷取潛在客戶。這消除了對繁瑣的...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter 是一個簡單、易於使用的事件交付平台，可協助您集中通訊、操作和安全流程 - 將整個團隊連接到一個地方。簡化您的交付，為可能出現的問題做好準備，並提高工作人員在下一次活動中的參與度。減少展示，為可能出現的問題做好準備，並提高工作人員在下一次活動中的參與。
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto 是一款免費票務軟體，可管理和推廣活動、線上銷售門票以及追蹤活動的進度。
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
模組化節日和音樂活動管理軟體，可讓您管理節日營運、認證、團隊和藝術家。
PopBookings
popbookings.com
借助 PopBookings，您可以將所有內容保存在一個位置，以便每個人都在同一頁上。簡化您的人員配備業務流程有助於讓您和您的團隊保持井井有條。每個人都可以在帳戶內引用相同的資訊。使用我們強大的工具節省時間。
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
禮賓團隊協助活動經理與活動嘉賓發送預定的雙向簡訊 (SMS)。
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard 是一款免費的一體化活動策劃和溝通工具，您可以透過清晰的賓客名單為 10-1000 人以上的團體組織活動。作為一個模組化平台，Guestboard 可讓您挑選團體活動所需的確切工具：留言板、共享文件和文件、賓客名單、日程安排、預訂住宿、優惠、團體清單等。
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com 是一個Web 應用程式和工作流程優化平台，提供軟體整合、可操作數據和品牌社交網路體驗，以節省您的時間、防止錯誤並降低與規劃和交付虛擬活動（包括網路研討會、會議和博覽會）相關的成本，直播和預錄內容交付。 EventSpace.com 簡化了整個流程，並幫助您為觀眾打造無縫的活動體驗。
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch 透過簡化贊助銷售流程來實現合作夥伴關係。您可以利用我們的數據來搜尋、發現品牌並對其進行盡職調查。您還有一個地方可以展示您的推介。 SponsorPitch 的五個主要優勢： 1. 為您提供有關品牌及其贊助活動的僅限會員的交易數據，以幫助您準備推介2. 減少在您感興趣的組織中尋找贊助決策者聯繫人所花費的時間 3.為您提供基於人工智慧的品牌合作夥伴推薦 4. 展示您或您客戶的推介，並向您介紹新的客戶機會 5. 透過我們的代理RFP 網路為您提供經過審核的潛在客戶
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr 是非營利行銷平台，旨在幫助組織發揮更大的影響力和更多的收入。透過易於使用的廣告、電子郵件、社交媒體和數位參與工具，Feathr 可以幫助您提高意識、增加線上捐款、宣傳活動、招募志願者，並最終做更多善事。靈活的功能和整合讓您可以跨多個管道管理行銷活動，並將所有資料集中到一處。
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent 為任何活動和每一次活動提供一體化活動平台。我們的平台簡化了活動生命週期每個階段的管理，同時為您提供實現價值最大化所需的數據和見解。無論是面對面、虛擬還是混合方式，您都將擁有一個單一平台，其中包含尋找供應商、吸引與會者、最大化贊助商價值以及捕獲重要活動數據所需的一切。作為活動行銷和管理技術領域的全球領導者，Cvent 具有獨特的優勢，可以為您的各種類型、規模和複雜性的活動提供支持