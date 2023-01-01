替代項 - Eventbrite
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群組是與某些人交流共同興趣的地方。您可以為任何事情創建一個群組——家庭聚會、下班後的運動隊或讀書俱樂部。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一個以社區為中心的終極社交活動平台，可在本地和國際上發展您的社區，輕鬆組織活動並在一個地方與您的會員進行交流。
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
旨在為您的組織、運動和活動提供動力的軟體。
DownToMeet
downtomeet.com
DownToMeet is a platform to organize, find, and attend group events. If you're down to meet people in your area and find new friends, you belong here.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
透過群組發展您的社區，使用 Peatix 強大的網頁和應用程式工具宣傳和管理您的活動。簡單、透明、費用低。以客戶為中心的支援。