替代項 - eKyte
elink.io
elink.io
使用 Web 連結建立任何內容。 elink 擁有保存書籤和建立網頁、電子郵件通訊、RSS 網站小部件、社交生物連結、社交牆、自動化內容等所需的一切。在幾分鐘內創建內容！
Short.io
short.io
Short.io 是一個白標籤 URL 縮短器，可在品牌網域上建立短連結。縮短、自訂並與您的受眾分享品牌 URL。
Revue
getrevue.co
建立忠實的觀眾。 Revue 讓作家和出版商可以輕鬆發送社論通訊並獲得報酬。
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
將重定向像素、自訂號召性用語、自訂網域新增至您共享的任何鏈接，自訂連結縮圖外觀並重定向任何點擊的人。
Radio.co
radio.co
想創建一個廣播電台嗎？透過一個易於使用的平台自動化您的日程安排、直播和追蹤聽眾。歡迎來到 Radio.co。
Placer.ai
placer.ai
透過 Placer.ai 的位置智慧和人流洞察，做出更明智的房地產決策並達成更多交易。
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops 是一個病毒式和推薦行銷平台，用於發起排名競賽、抽獎、預發布和推薦計劃。
ShareASale
shareasale.com
與 ShareASale 合作，成為我們值得信賴的聯盟行銷網絡的一部分。我們的網路為我們的合作夥伴提供行銷解決方案。
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence 是一項影響者行銷服務，使品牌和影響者能夠聯繫、協作並實現他們的目標。
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer 是了解網路上真實情況的更便宜、最快且最簡單的方法。
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter 為那些不尋求高級報告或企業功能的人們提供乾淨、直接的書寫體驗。
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 分鐘內播放 10 倍播客和影片內容。 SummarAIze 將您的音訊和視訊內容重新調整為引人入勝、可分享的社交貼文、電子郵件內容、摘要、引言等！
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
原創品牌名稱市場，擁有超過 100,000 個專家策劃的企業名稱可供選擇。從我們的團隊獲取匹配的 .com 和徽標以及免費的品牌建議。
Eredom
eredom.com
歡迎來到艾瑞多姆！探索未註冊的品牌商業網域！搜尋可用且可品牌化的商業 .com 網域！
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business 是一款一體式 WhatsApp 商業解決方案，我們的產品包括官方 WhatsApp API、聊天機器人、基於 WhatsApp 的 CRM、自動化、與許多工具的整合等。
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow 是人工智慧驅動的全通路對話套件，用於客戶互動。一體化 SleekFlow 平台可跨每個人常用的訊息傳遞管道（包括 WhatsApp、Instagram、即時聊天等）創建無縫且個人化的客戶旅程。 SleekFlow 致力於透過幫助公司將所有工作流程圍繞著有意義的對話來塑造溝通的未來。從行銷和銷售到支援團隊，SleekFlow 利用其尖端的對話式 AI 功能簡化了業務運作。透過自動化日常任務、優化客戶互動並提供無與倫比的支持，客戶至上的解決方案使企業能夠實現前所未有的可擴展性和成長。 SleekFlow 位於新加坡、香港、馬來西亞、印尼、巴西和阿聯酋。 2022年，這家新創公司...
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
建立早期用戶的病毒式等待名單。 透過發布前遊戲化的病毒式候補名單，節省發佈時間並為您的早期產品獲得更多註冊
Ermes
ermes.ai
ERMES is an integrated data + media platform. Its aim is to use data and AI to make advertising simple, accurate and profitable for all companies, large and small. The ERMES platform includes: - More than 295 million deterministic consumer profiles (240MM US/55MM France), with over 380 audience segm...
Echo AI
echoai.com
Echo AI (formerly known as Pathlight), transforms how organizations engage with their customers with its groundbreaking Conversation Intelligence platform. Leveraging advanced generative AI, Echo AI autonomously processes millions of customer interactions, enabling businesses to act on real-time int...
Dizply
dizply.com
Dizply is an app that simplifies the process of managing and production of ad formats for ad agencies, media houses, and freelancers. It allows users to create campaigns that contain all the formats needed for the online campaign to happen - HTML5 banners, static banners (jpg, png, gif, etc.), HTML ...
Distil.ai
distil.ai
Distil is a groundbreaking marketing tool that makes sense of your data and enables you to talk to your entire audience as individuals. When you Distil your marketing you cut through the noise and grasp the essence of what your customers and prospects are looking for, the channels they prefer and th...
Digitalsero
digitalsero.com
Digitalsero is a SaaS marketing automation tool that helps marketing agencies / digital marketers to get instant access to their clients’ ad accounts and pages on Facebook, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, and more through a shareable link in 2 minutes
Digital Mortar
digitalmortar.com
Digital Mortar is a in-store customer tracking system that includes video and camera tracking, collection and integration of data.
DGTLsuite
dgtlsuite.com
DGTLsuite is a B2B SaaS Platform that helps businesses of all sizes reduce the cost and complexity of digital engagement while delivering substantial gains in customer satisfaction, retention, and profitability.
ConnectQR
connectqr.ai
ConnectQR is an innovative B2B self-serve SaaS solution designed to help businesses with customisable, static & dynamic QR code generation with tracking capabilities. Our solution addresses the growing need for seamless digital integration in marketing, retail, and operational processes.
CompeteShark
competeshark.com
CompeteShark is a competitive intelligence solution to monitor, track and analyze competitors marketing efforts in realtime.
Clickvoyant
clickvoyant.com
With a current $200B gap in analytics talent, it's a struggle to fill these roles. Clickvoyant is the Canva of marketing analytics. It allows anyone to create a statistically significant insight presentation just by connecting their raw marketing data. With Clickvoyant, anyone can be a data scientis...
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube 是一款強大、優雅、敏捷的商業分析和 KPI 資料視覺化軟體，採用 AI 大腦建構。我們都知道，如果您不密切關注 KPI，您就無法有效地經營或擴展您的業務。但挖掘 CRM 並瀏覽電子表格是一個艱苦且完全低效的過程。透過 datacube，我們提取重要的數據，並為您提供即時了解業務狀況所需的數據。從績效比率到財務狀況，從最初的入站機會到所有類型的轉換率，無論您希望將其顯示在手機還是大螢幕電視上，datacube 都能滿足您的需求。
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.