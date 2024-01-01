Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their activity through collaborations with gaming brands.

