替代項 - DownToMeet
Facebook Groups
facebook.com
群組是與某些人交流共同興趣的地方。您可以為任何事情創建一個群組——家庭聚會、下班後的運動隊或讀書俱樂部。
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite 是一家位於美國的活動管理和票務網站。該服務允許用戶瀏覽、建立和推廣本地活動。該服務向活動組織者收取費用，以換取線上票務服務，除非活動是免費的。Eventbrite 於 2006 年推出，總部位於舊金山，並於 2012 年在英國開設了第一個國際辦事處。該公司目前在納許維爾、倫敦、科克、阿姆斯特丹、都柏林、柏林、墨爾本、門多薩、馬德里和聖保羅。該公司於2018年9月20日在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為EB。
Kommunity
kommunity.com
Kommunity 是一個以社區為中心的終極社交活動平台，可在本地和國際上發展您的社區，輕鬆組織活動並在一個地方與您的會員進行交流。
NationBuilder
nationbuilder.com
旨在為您的組織、運動和活動提供動力的軟體。
Thonest
thonest.com
CREATE ENGAGING DISCUSSIONS AROUND YOUR PRODUCT OR SERVICE The ultimate platform for dynamic discussions on products and software. Initiate conversations, share insights, and collaborate seamlessly.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analy...
Peatix
peatix.com
透過群組發展您的社區，使用 Peatix 強大的網頁和應用程式工具宣傳和管理您的活動。簡單、透明、費用低。以客戶為中心的支援。