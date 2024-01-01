替代項 - Dataminr
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly（風格化為 feedly）是一個新聞聚合應用程序，適用於運行 iOS 和 Android 的各種 Web 瀏覽器和行動裝置。它也可以作為基於雲端的服務提供。它從各種線上來源編譯新聞提要，供用戶自訂並與其他人分享。 Feedly 由 DevHD 於 2008 年首次發布。
SEMrush
semrush.com
SEMrush 提供 SEO、PPC、內容、社群媒體和競爭性研究的解決方案。受到全球超過 6000000 名行銷人員的信賴
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs.com 是一個著名的反向連結和 SEO 分析工具集。 目前，我們憑藉最大的即時連結基數、龐大的索引和最快的索引更新速度從眾多其他類似服務中脫穎而出。 我們不斷改進所有演算法，為客戶提供最新鮮、最真實的反向連結數據。除此之外，我們嘗試追蹤 SEM 和 SEO 領域的所有新趨勢，並確保這些趨勢在 Ahrefs 的新功能中得到反映。
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch 是一家數位消費者情報公司，總部位於英國布萊頓。 Brandwatch 銷售六種不同的產品：Consumer Research、Audiences、Vizia、Qriously、Reviews 和 BuzzSumo。 Brandwatch Consumer Research 是一種「自助應用程式」或軟體即服務，它對社交媒體資料進行存檔，以便為公司提供資訊和追蹤特定細分市場以分析其品牌線上形象的方法。該工具的覆蓋範圍包括部落格、新聞網站、論壇、影片、評論、圖像和社交網絡，包括 Twitter、Facebook、Instagram 和 Reddit。使用者可以使用文字和圖像搜尋...
Awario
awario.com
免費開始品牌監控！追蹤網路資源上的提及，分析您的競爭對手，監控您的利基影響者，並在社交網路上尋找潛在客戶！
Meltwater
meltwater.com
了解 Meltwater 如何幫助公關和行銷團隊監控新聞和社群媒體的媒體報導並增強品牌管理。
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 讓您即時存取網路上有關您品牌的提及。
Mention
mention.com
取得一體化工具，讓您能夠傾聽受眾的意見、發布精彩的貼文並回覆客戶。
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions（以前稱為 MediaMiser ）是一家為公共關係和行銷專業人士提供媒體監控和分析軟體以及專業服務的供應商。 Agility PR Solutions 使用專有技術來監控、匯總、分析和分享來自社交、傳統和數位媒體的200,000 多個來源的內容，向客戶提供詳細的分析報告和每日簡報，其中包括多家財富500 強公司和加拿大政府機構，例如2014 年 7 月，提供業務流程、技術和諮詢服務的美國公司 Innodata Inc.（納斯達克股票代碼：INOD）收購了 Agility（當時的 MediaMiser）。 2014 年 12 月，MediaMiser ...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
一流的電視、廣播、新聞、播客和社群媒體監控服務，以及業界最準確的媒體聯絡資料庫。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
使用 Muck Rack 尋找記者、為您的故事獲取媒體報導、監控新聞並報告您的公關影響。記者可以建立作品集並加速他們的職業生涯。
Diffbot
diffbot.com
無需網頁抓取的網頁資料。透過 Diffbot 查詢網路上萬億條連接的內容或按需提取它們。
SentiOne
sentione.com
透過對話語音機器人和聊天機器人探索基於人工智慧的線上聆聽和客戶服務自動化的未來。
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
市場情報和搜尋平台 在幾秒鐘而不是幾小時內發現見解 透過在廣泛的內容中輕鬆追蹤公司、主題和行業（已索引、可搜尋且全部集中在一個地方），跟上市場的步伐。
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
了解公眾如何參與任何主題。 分析並報告超過 7 年的網路和社群媒體公眾參與數據。
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
通訊團隊的即時媒體監控。 將網路和社交內容的即時提要與公眾參與數據相結合，以識別和預測重要的內容
TechNews
technews.io
TechNews gives IT companies higher IQ understanding of what's trending in complex categories like AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud Infrastructure and more.
EzyInsights
ezyinsights.com
EzyInsights is the fastest news gathering, content discovery and media monitoring solution for newsrooms and journalists. We are used by thousands of journalists, who use it every day, to keep on top of what content the world is engaging with in real-time. On average, new EzyInsights customers make ...
Metro Monitor
metromonitor.com
Metro Monitor monitors all media outlets for public relations and corporate communications professionals, allowing you to gain access to proprietary news monitoring databases and innovatinve TV news clipping and media analysis services.
SnapStream
snapstream.com
SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across m...
Webz.io
webz.io
Webz.io is the leading provider of machine-defined web data. It transforms the vast pool of web data from across the open and dark web into structured web data feeds, ready for machines to consume. Using Webz.io’s data, enterprises, developers, and analysts can now unlock the raw potential of web da...
Brand Analytics
brandanalytics.ru
Brand Analytics is a Social Media Monitoring and Analysis System. - Data acquisition from all sources, namely social networking sites, video hostings, map services, public channels and messenger chats, review websites, forums, blogs, marketplaces, online media, newspapers, magazines and federal chan...
Truescope
truescope.com
Truescope is the fastest growing media monitoring and measurement service. Truescope surfaces real-time media insights and business intelligence for organizations around the world. Its mission is to leverage better content, cleaner data, and the newest technology to better inform subscribers by simp...
Signal AI
signal-ai.com
In a sea of endless data, Signal AI delivers clarity for confident, informed decisions. Over 5 million articles are ingested into the Signal AI platform every day, across 226 markets in 75 languages to generate insights for decision making. • Empower Your PR Strategy - Elevate your communications, s...
News Exposure
newsexposure.com
News Exposure provides robust and comprehensive TV and radio broadcast monitoring, internet monitoring, LexisNexis/Print monitoring, media intelligence, and PR analysis. We also offer a media contacts database solution. News Exposure has created an exclusive niche in the industry by maintaining a pe...
Determ
determ.com
Determ, previously Mediatoolkit, is an AI-powered online media monitoring solution. It helps inform better business decisions based on real-time consumer, competitor, and market insights. Determ tracks keywords or phrases across 100+ million sources in any language or location to identify relevant m...
Managr
managr.ai
Managr is an AI assistant for marketing and PR teams. It streamlines research & ideation, content creation and media pitching. Try Managr for Free! managr.ai/pricing
Mentionlytics
mentionlytics.com
Mentionlytics is an all-in-one Intelligent Social Media Monitoring Platform. It enables you to track mentions for your brand, your product, or your competitors on the entire web (News sites, forums, blogs, and ANY other website) and many Social Media Channels, like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebo...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM 正在利用其公共關係管理技術重新構想免費媒體。 PRM 平台使行銷和傳播專業人士能夠找到合適的媒體來宣傳他們的故事，管理媒體關係和活動，監控其品牌的覆蓋範圍和聲音份額，並輕鬆衡量贏得媒體努力的業務影響。 Propel 擁有超過 150 位客戶，包括 Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify 以及其他領導品牌和代理商。 Propel 於 2019 年推出，總部位於特拉維夫，在紐約、倫敦和邁阿密設有團隊。迄今為止，Propel 已籌集了 600 萬美元的風險投資，是世界上成長最快的公關技術。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.propelmypr.com。
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive 是公關和傳播成功的全球合作夥伴。我們與全球數千家組織合作，了解您面臨的壓力。就像建立強大的品牌和聲譽一樣。成為您組織的眼睛、耳朵和良心。支持最高管理層、更廣泛的業務及其成功。我們將業界領先的數據科學與國際諮詢和一流的公關工作流程工具相結合，為您提供： • 監控 – 識別全球媒體中與您的品牌和聲譽相關的報道和突發新聞 • 衡量 – 即時衡量您的傳播影響、關鍵問題和媒體趨勢• 研究與諮詢– 發現聲譽和傳播成功的驅動因素，並製定更有效的策略和活動• 公關與傳播工具– 管理新聞發布室、活動策劃和媒體關係的完整解決方案我們的技術、見解和專業知識可以幫助您了解您所處的支離破碎、快速發展...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud 提供世界上最全面的端到端事件技術和相關服務，以支援事件的建立和管理。管理活動的整個生命週期，無論地點、形式、規模或長度如何 - 從單一會議到始終在線的體驗。 Noted 使活動策劃者、行銷人員和傳播專業人士能夠透過一個平台創建身臨其境的體驗、提高參與度、挖掘有利可圖的見解並最大限度地提高投資回報率。 - 現場活動：簡化並自動化您的註冊和後端流程，從徵集文件到建立議程。 - 虛擬活動：透過品牌大廳、強大的參與工具和內建網路廣播解決方案提供身臨其境的數位體驗。 - 混合活動：透過端到端活動技術、行動應用程式和現場製作服務，將共享體驗提升到新的高度創建沉...
Locobuzz
locobuzz.com
Locobuzz 是一個屢獲殊榮的社交媒體分析和參與平台，可以有效地部署該平台來傾聽和響應品牌創建的線上嗡嗡聲，並評估特定行銷活動的有效性。 Locobuzz 不僅有助於「聆聽」社群媒體，還可以使用內建的 CRM 功能以個人化方式與使用者「互動」。強大的資料儲存可以產生洞察並提供可操作的資料。我們為您的品牌設計一站式數位情報中心。透過結構化且強大的分析和視覺化，可以輕鬆推動數位策略和品牌形象，而無需過多的複雜社交數據。我們為您提供即時體驗、思想領導和危機管理方面的協助。 Locobuzz 還使企業能夠利用機器學習和 NLP 的力量，使用多語言聊天機器人創建互動式體驗。我們相信，對話式商務的潛力...
Isentia
isentia.com
Isentia 的媒體智慧解決方案提供跨線上、電視、廣播、社群媒體和印刷品的全面媒體監控、分析和洞察服務。
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute 正在改變媒體廣播中的行銷歸因，利用人工智慧技術為所有廣播格式的廣告提供近乎即時的績效指標，包括預定和未預定的廣告（即時閱讀、自然提及促銷）。 Veritone Attribute 利用廣播廣告的數據，並將其與廣告商的網站分析相關聯。借助 Attribute，媒體廣播公司可以展示其廣播活動的數位價值，從而提高廣告商滿意度並擴大收入。快速洞察— 近乎即時地收集和查看豐富、可靠的行銷活動資料靈活的設定— 可針對每個客戶、廣告商和行銷活動進行客製化高度視覺化— 儀表板提供簡單、可共享的歸因資料視覺化了解更多信息，請訪問 https://www.veritone。c...
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service 是一個由AI 提供支援的雲端原生統一客戶服務平台，可在30 多個數位、社交和語音管道中實現無縫的客戶和代理體驗，並提供即時的可操作和可擴展的見解，從而無需任何其他單點解決方案。 Sprinklr 服務 – - 讓客戶能夠在他們的首選管道上與您的品牌互動，獲得一致的品牌體驗，從而讓客戶滿意。 - 為客服人員提供統一/360 度客戶視圖，並利用人工智慧的力量來推薦最相關的回應，以提高客服人員的工作效率和體驗。 - 為主管提供有意義且可操作的見解，以推動成長和卓越營運 - 透過在整個企業範圍內擴展的即時聯絡中心見解，幫助領導者發現成長、轉型和創新的機會。
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
發現線上公關的影響！監控有關您的品牌的言論，創造您的故事，識別並吸引您的受眾並分析結果。