替代項 - Databricks
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。