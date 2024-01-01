替代項 - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc.（原 Box.net）是一家美國網路公司，總部位於加州雷德伍德市。該公司專注於為企業提供雲端內容管理和文件共享服務。官方用戶端和應用程式可用於 Windows、macOS 和多個行動平台。盒子成立於2005年。
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks 是一家由 Apache Spark 的原始創建者創立的公司。 Databricks 源自加州大學柏克萊分校的 AMPLab 項目，該專案參與了 Apache Spark 的開發，這是一個建構在 Scala 之上的開源分散式運算框架。 Databricks 開發了一個用於 Spark 的基於 Web 的平台，該平台提供自動化叢集管理和 IPython 風格的筆記本。除了搭建Databricks平台外，該公司還聯合舉辦大規模的Spark線上開放課程，並舉辦全球最大的Spark會議—Spark高峰會。
Deepnote
deepnote.com
為資料科學家和研究人員管理筆記本。
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
阿里雲提供一整套可靠、安全的雲端運算工具和產品，協助您建置雲端基礎架構、多區域資料中心，為您的全球產業賦能。免費試用。
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
運行資料科學的整個過程 - 建立機器學習演算法、解釋結果和預測結果，只需單擊即可完成。
Observable
observablehq.com
探索、分析和解釋數據。作為一個團隊。 發現新見解、回答更多問題並做出更好的決策。
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation（也寫作 opentext）是一家開發和銷售企業資訊管理 (EIM) 軟體的加拿大公司。OpenText 總部位於加拿大安大略省滑鐵盧，是截至 2014 年加拿大最大的軟體公司，被公認為加拿大百強雇主之一2016 年，Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText 軟體應用程式為大型公司、政府機構和專業服務公司管理內容或非結構化資料。 OpenText 的產品旨在滿足資訊管理要求，包括管理大量內容、遵守監管要求以及行動和線上體驗管理。OpenText 在全球擁有超過 14,000 名員工，是一家在納斯達克 (OTEX) 上市的上市公司和多倫多...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku是一家由人工智慧（AI）和機器學習公司，成立於2013年。2019年12月，Dataiku宣布Alphabet Inc.資助的後期成長創投基金CapitalG作為投資者加入Dataiku，並宣布獲得獨角獸地位，估值14億美元。 Dataiku 目前在紐約、巴黎、倫敦、慕尼黑、雪梨、新加坡和杜拜設有辦事處，在全球擁有 500 多名員工。
Hex
hex.tech
Hex 是一個用於資料科學和分析的現代資料平台。協作筆記本、精美的數據應用程式和企業級安全性。
Akkio
akkio.com
分析師的預測人工智慧。 透過快速洞察和輕鬆預測，為您的營運帶來競爭優勢。無需編碼。
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai 是領先的全端人工智慧、法學碩士和電腦視覺生產平台，用於對非結構化圖像、視訊、文字和音訊資料進行建模。
V7
v7labs.com
企業培訓資料的完整基礎設施，涵蓋標籤、工作流程、資料集和循環中的人員。
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® 可協助您使用資料解決問題、實現新目標並滿足關鍵業務需求。一切都從這裡開始。與支援您的人工智慧策略的數據整合和分析解決方案行業領導者合作。
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
深受資料科學家喜愛，由 IT 管理。 用於雲端中資料科學和機器學習開發、部署和資料管道的一體化解決方案。
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan 的預測分析軟體專為產生影響而設計。在幾天內獲得準確、可行的預測並釋放 AutoML 的力量。
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer 是一款用於開發和部署機器學習模型的強大軟體工具。它提供了一個用戶友好的介面，允許用戶建立、訓練和評估神經網絡，而無需廣泛的程式設計知識。憑藉廣泛的功能和演算法，Neural Designer 簡化了從資料預處理到模型優化的整個機器學習工作流程。此外，它還支援各種資料類型，包括數字、分類和文本，使其在各個領域具有通用性。此外，Neural Designer 還提供自動模型選擇和超參數優化，使用戶能夠輕鬆找到最適合其資料的模型。最後，其直觀的可視化和全面的報告有助於解釋和理解模型的性能。無論您是初學者還是經驗豐富的資料科學家，Neural Designer 都可以加...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid 是一級企業級分析作業系統，可從單一使用者自助分析擴展到千用戶集中部署，涵蓋簡單但有效的資料視覺化到進階機器學習功能。不可知的分析作業系統具有適用於任何裝置和作業系統的通用客戶端。它可以安裝在大多數平台上（本地或雲端），並且可以針對最受歡迎的資料堆疊進行操作。金字塔允許使用者和組織平衡自助服務生產力和治理。它是一個自適應分析平台，可根據用戶需求和技能提供不同的功能和體驗，同時將內容作為共享資源進行管理。它旨在支援組織的整個決策工作流程，並為每個人提供進行自助分析的工具。重要的是，分析作業系統解決了“最後一哩問題”，縮小了組織規定的分析策略與實際分析實施之間的差距。 Pyramid...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL 是 DataGrip、DBeaver、Postico 等傳統 SQL 編輯器的演進。我們為希望節省時間、提高資料準確性、更快地入職新員工以及快速為業務提供見解的資料中心團隊提供美觀、現代的 SQL 編輯器。借助 PopSQL，使用者可以輕鬆了解其資料模型、編寫版本控制的 SQL、與現場協作、在圖表和儀表板中可視化資料、安排報告、共享結果以及組織搜尋和發現的基礎查詢。即使您的團隊已經在利用大型BI 工具（例如Tableau 或Looker）或SQL 編輯器的大雜燴，PopSQL 也可以在您的SQL 高級用戶、初級分析師，甚至是渴望數據洞察力的技術水平較低的利益相關者之間實現無縫協作...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta 的開放資料交付平台簡化了對來自多個複雜企業系統的資料的訪問，以釋放組織資料的全部價值，使其易於分析。在GV、Kleiner Perkins、M12、Prysm Capital、Telstra Ventures 和Sorenson Capital 的支持下，Incorta 幫助最具前瞻性的公司應對最嚴峻的數據挑戰，從中端市場的創新者到財富1000 強行業的領導者，如Broadcom、Comcast、和快門。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.incorta.com。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
Encord
encord.com
更快地建立更好的模型所需的所有工具 Encord 是高級電腦視覺團隊的領先數據平台：簡化標籤和 RLHF 工作流程、觀察和評估模型以及管理和整理數據，以更快地實現生產 AI。
JADBio
jadbio.com
無程式碼機器學習可自動發現生物標誌物，並根據您的研究需求解釋其作用
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
最後，為企業打造的解決方案 透過 Mark AI 全面的品牌指南和 AI 客製化功能，我們提供企業級解決方案，讓您能夠塑造 AI 的身份和訊息傳遞，以滿足您的業務需求。
DataRobot
datarobot.com
打開。靈活的。旨在適應您團隊的人工智慧需求。 DataRobot 將您所有的生成和預測工作流程整合到一個強大的平台中。快速交付您的業務所需的人工智慧，管理您的所有資產，並聘請世界一流的人工智慧專家。
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ 提供對模擬和數據分析技術以及可擴展 HPC 和雲端資源的動態、協作訪問，所有這些都集中在一個地方。