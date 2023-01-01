Convirza is the first enterprise call tracking and call optimization platform. To address the growing demand for intelligence from phone interactions we combine traditional call tracking with the powerful analysis of phone calls. Convirza uses speech recognition technology and sophisticated algorithms to gauge lead quality, measure conversions and take action with fully-baked marketing automation. We help sophisticated marketers make better decisions, improve close rates and customer experience while increasing revenue. We serve leading national and international brands in automotive, healthcare, hospitality, home and financial services. Designed for businesses of all sizes, media/publishing agencies, call centers, and more, we provide call recording and data solutions which helps you to track and analyze calls to understand caller intent and behavior. The company recently released a ground-breaking call marketing optimization platform from its headquarters in Silicon Slopes, Utah.

