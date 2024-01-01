替代項 - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
您想要的數位體驗無所不在 透過唯一由排名第一的無頭 CMS 支援的全自動可組合 DXP，將您的業務拓展到更多地方
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) 是一個 3D 資產管理平台，可供開發人員和公司在整個組織內外即時儲存、保護和共享 3D 內容。我們提供 3D 優先的內容管理系統 (CMS) 和交付網路 (CDN)、資產壓縮和轉換工具以及可擴展的 BaaS 基礎設施，使開發人員和組織能夠跨平台即時管理、處理和串流其 3D 內容裝置.我們為超過 100,000 名用戶提供服務，他們使用我們的平台創建即時 3D 體驗（用於醫療保健、娛樂、零售、遊戲、行銷、培訓等）並管理他們的互動式內容並發現、處理和共享 3D 資產團隊及其他。
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR：利用 XR 解決方案徹底改變未來 公司概述 SynergyXR 坐落在充滿活力的丹麥奧胡斯市，是擴展現實 (XR) 領域的創新燈塔。源自於對製造和能源領域的深刻理解，我們已發展成為一支強大的力量，專門致力於將擴增實境和虛擬實境工具帶入商業技術的最前沿。我們的專業知識不僅在於制定未來的解決方案；還在於制定未來的解決方案。它使它們易於訪問且實用，以滿足當今動態的業務需求。尖端功能 在 SynergyXR，我們不僅創造工具；我們還會創造工具。我們正在塑造體驗。我們的產品不僅僅是軟體；它們是通往互動和協作新維度的門戶。我們的 XR 解決方案專注於使用者友好的介面和強大的功能，可無縫...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens 透過在工作現場提供全像資料的精確對齊，利用混合實境進行專案協調，使工作人員能夠檢查疊加在物理環境中的模型。