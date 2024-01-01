替代項 - Collaborator.pro
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly 是一個講故事的平台，幫助組織發布、分發和擁有他們的故事，以吸引粉絲。
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
使用 Muck Rack 尋找記者、為您的故事獲取媒體報導、監控新聞並報告您的公關影響。記者可以建立作品集並加速他們的職業生涯。
Wiztrust
wiztrust.com
The Communication Enablement Platform. Wiztrust is a multi-channel distribution platform, built to simplify internal and external communications. One tool to disseminate your content over any channel to any stakeholder. Wiztrust's cloud-based solution has become invaluable for companies in all indus...
PR.co
pr.co
pr.co builds beautifully designed online newsrooms and software to help PR teams increase media exposure and brand awareness and build a positive reputation. Our online newsrooms make your company’s milestones shine and make it easy for any stakeholder, from journalists to investors, to connect with...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM 正在利用其公共關係管理技術重新構想免費媒體。 PRM 平台使行銷和傳播專業人士能夠找到合適的媒體來宣傳他們的故事，管理媒體關係和活動，監控其品牌的覆蓋範圍和聲音份額，並輕鬆衡量贏得媒體努力的業務影響。 Propel 擁有超過 150 位客戶，包括 Real Chemistry、Textron、Insurify 以及其他領導品牌和代理商。 Propel 於 2019 年推出，總部位於特拉維夫，在紐約、倫敦和邁阿密設有團隊。迄今為止，Propel 已籌集了 600 萬美元的風險投資，是世界上成長最快的公關技術。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.propelmypr.com。
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive 是公關和傳播成功的全球合作夥伴。我們與全球數千家組織合作，了解您面臨的壓力。就像建立強大的品牌和聲譽一樣。成為您組織的眼睛、耳朵和良心。支持最高管理層、更廣泛的業務及其成功。我們將業界領先的數據科學與國際諮詢和一流的公關工作流程工具相結合，為您提供： • 監控 – 識別全球媒體中與您的品牌和聲譽相關的報道和突發新聞 • 衡量 – 即時衡量您的傳播影響、關鍵問題和媒體趨勢• 研究與諮詢– 發現聲譽和傳播成功的驅動因素，並製定更有效的策略和活動• 公關與傳播工具– 管理新聞發布室、活動策劃和媒體關係的完整解決方案我們的技術、見解和專業知識可以幫助您了解您所處的支離破碎、快速發展...
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
發現線上公關的影響！監控有關您的品牌的言論，創造您的故事，識別並吸引您的受眾並分析結果。