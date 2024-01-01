替代項 - Cohere
Claude
claude.ai
Claude 是適合您任務的下一代人工智慧助手，無論規模如何。
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
人工智慧社群建構未來。建置、訓練和部署由機器學習領域的參考開源提供支援的最先進模型。
scite.ai
scite.ai
scite 是一種工具，用於幫助研究人員透過智慧引文更好地發現和理解科學文章。 智慧引文允許使用者透過提供引文上下文和描述其是否為所引用的主張提供支持或對比證據的分類來查看科學論文是如何被引用的。搜尋超過 8 億條智慧引文。
Iris.ai
iris.ai
用於您研究的強大工具。我們建構了世界領先的人工智慧引擎，用於科學文本理解。該引擎應用於文獻綜述、資料提取、上市後監控或涉及數千份文件（如論文或專利）的任何其他任務，將使您的生活變得更加輕鬆。
Synthesys
synthesys.io
AI 配音和 AI 視訊產生器。 製作您的下一個專業視聽內容，無需花錢聘請演員、攝影機或音訊設備
AfforAI
afforai.com
最大限度提高生產力的第二大腦。 Afforai 是一個人工智慧聊天機器人，可以搜尋、總結和翻譯多個來源的訊息，以產生值得信賴的研究。將冗長的研究文件提供給一堆乾巴巴的合規性要求，並提取您需要的關鍵發現。
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn 讓清理、標記和視覺化客戶回饋變得簡單 — 所有這些都在一個地方完成。 由尖端人工智慧提供支援。
Symbl.ai
symbl.ai
企業的人類智慧。 Symbl.ai 的對話理解和產生 AI 技術釋放了人類對話的全部潛力 - 實現您的目標。
tinq.ai
tinq.ai
一個 API 可滿足您的所有文字分析需求。 Tinq.ai 是一個簡單的自然語言處理工具。它可以幫助您輕鬆地在專案中實施文字分析。
HrFlow.ai
hrflow.ai
HrFlow.ai is an API-first company and the leading AI-powered HR data automation platform. The company helps +1000 customers (HR software vendors, Staffing agencies, large employers, and headhunting firms) to thrive in a high-volume and high-frequency labor market. The platform provides a complete a...
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
deepset Cloud
docs.cloud.deepset.ai
deepset Cloud is an enterprise SaaS platform to build natural language processing applications.
AYLIEN
aylien.com
Aylien is an AI-powered news intelligence platform that provides news aggregation, search, and monitoring capabilities for data and analyst teams. The platform aims to help businesses uncover critical insights from global news data. Key features and benefits: * Access to 80,000 news sources and 1.5...
AmplifyReach
amplifyreach.com
Multilingual Conversational Automation Platform for Sales, Marketing & Support Teams! AmplifyReach helps Brands and Businesses transform inbound customer lifecycle. AmplifyReach product is used by 3000+ Brands and businesses including Fortune 500 company in BFSI. * Our multilingual solution, with 1...
ADVANCE.AI
advance.ai
ASEAN Fintech winner at the 2023 Global Fintech Awards by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Fintech Association. ADVANCE.AI is a leading end-to-end SaaS risk management company in Southeast Asia, providing KYC/KYB digital identity, compliance, fraud prevention, and process automatio...
Abacus.AI
abacus.ai
The world's first AI-assisted data science platform to build ML systems and AI agents at scale. Build enterprise AI with our LLMs and novel NN techniques Organizations, including several fortune 500s, have seen an increase of 5-20% on key metrics such as revenue, profit, and cash flow by putting mo...
Plasticity
plasticity.ai
Plasticity builds natural language processing products and APIs to understand unstructured data and extract information from text. Plasticity provides prebuilt solutions to understand unstructured data and API endpoints for natural language processing. So whether you're searching for an off-the-she...
GooseAI
goose.ai
GooseAI is a fully managed NLP-as-a-Service, delivered via API. It is comparable to OpenAI in this regard. And even more, it is fully compatible with OpenAI's completion API! Our state-of-the-art selection of GPT-based language models and uncompromising speed will give you a jumpstart when starting...
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Ujeebu
ujeebu.com
大規模網路資料擷取 抓取網站，無需擔心 JavaScript 執行、無頭瀏覽器或被封鎖。 將新聞和部落格文章轉換為結構化資料等等...
Convai
convai.com
在遊戲和虛擬世界應用程式中為您的角色提供類人的對話功能。