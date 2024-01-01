替代項 - Cluvio
Canva
canva.com
Canva是一個圖形設計平台，可讓使用者建立社交媒體圖形、簡報、海報、文件和其他視覺內容。使用者可以從許多專業設計的範本中進行選擇，並透過拖放介面編輯設計並上傳自己的照片。該平台免費使用，並提供付費訂閱（例如 Canva Pro 和 Canva for Enterprise）以獲取附加功能。用戶還可以支付要列印和運輸的實體產品的費用。 截至2019 年，Canva 以32 億美元的估值籌集了資金，在190 個國家擁有超過2000 萬用戶。2020 年6 月，Canva 以60 億美元的估值籌集了6000 萬美元。這幾乎是 2019 年最後估值的兩倍。
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio（原 Google Data Studio）是 Google 於 2016 年 3 月 15 日推出的線上工具，用於將資料轉換為可自訂的資訊報告和儀表板，作為企業 Google Analytics 360 套件的一部分。 透過互動式儀表板和精美的報告釋放數據的力量，激發更明智的業務決策。
Grow
grow.com
商業智慧軟體可以釋放您迫切需要的洞察力，以推動業務成長和轉型。
Visme
visme.co
創建專業的簡報、互動式資訊圖表、精美的設計和引人入勝的視頻，全部集中在一處。從今天開始使用 Visme。
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram 是一個易於使用的資訊圖表和圖表製作工具。創建和分享精美的資訊圖表、線上報告和互動式地圖。在這裡製作你自己的。
Rose AI
rose.ai
與 Rose 一起更快地進行研究。 利用人工智慧的力量，消除浪費在尋找、清理、視覺化和轉換資料的時間。
Venngage
venngage.com
超過 500 萬專業人士認為 Venngage 是資訊圖表製作者的首選。從 10000 多個專為企業製作的專業範本中進行選擇。
Databox
databox.com
業務分析平台旨在幫助您了解業務狀況。來自雲端服務、電子表格、資料庫的 KPI 集中在一個地方。
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
雲端的企業搜尋、可觀察性和安全性。無論您是在 Amazon Web Services、Microsoft Azure 還是 Google Cloud 上執行，都可以快速輕鬆地找到資訊、取得見解並保護您的技術投資。
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
使用最好的定性資料分析軟體釋放資料洞察力。 NVivo 可協助您從定性和混合方法資料中發現更多資訊。發現更豐富的見解，並得出清晰明確、站得住腳的發現，並有嚴格的證據支持。
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
輕鬆建立可共享的儀表板，使關鍵業務數據、指標和 KPI 清晰易懂。
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
SEO、PPC、社交、電子郵件、評論和通話追蹤儀表板
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph 是用於行銷分析和社群媒體報告的最直觀的報告工具。立即開始免費試用！無需抄送。
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. 是一家基於雲端的自助式商業智慧應用軟體公司，總部位於加州洛杉磯。該公司以創建業務儀表板應用程式而聞名，該應用程式旨在分析、轉換和報告來自不同整合商業智慧來源的數據。它是一款免費增值應用程序，用於在一個地方追蹤和監控所有業務指標。雖然其核心市場仍位於美國，但 Cyfe 一直在全球擴張，目前在全球 15 個國家開展業務。
Reportei
reportei.com
只需 3 秒即可建立社交媒體和數位行銷報告和儀表板。 查看來自 Instagram、Facebook、元廣告、YouTube、TikTok、LinkedIn、Google Analytics、Google Ads、Mailchimp、Hotmart、RD Station、Active Campaign、PhoneTrack、Search Console、Google 我的商家、Twitter、Pinterest 等的所有主要指標頻道全部在一個螢幕上。 不要在手動任務上浪費時間，透過數位行銷提高生產力和成果。立即嘗試，看看 Reportei 將如何優化您的工作方式。 --- 只需 3 秒...
Reportz
reportz.io
報告工具旨在透過利用互動式儀表板為您節省繁重的定期報告任務的時間和金錢。
DashThis
dashthis.com
自動化行銷報告的簡單方法！在幾秒鐘內獲得精美的自動化行銷、分析、SEM 和 SEO 報告。開始免費試用看看！
Plecto
plecto.com
提高團隊績效從這裡開始。 Plecto 是唯一一個完整的商業績效平台，它將即時 KPI 視覺化、遊戲化和輔導工具結合在一個強大的解決方案中。
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
時間軸圖表概述和範例。只需點擊幾下即可實現高效的專案規劃和調度以及令人印象深刻的時間表。在幾秒鐘內免費創建高品質的圖表、資訊圖表和業務視覺化。為簡報、文件或網路製作時間表、圖表、地圖。
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL 是 DataGrip、DBeaver、Postico 等傳統 SQL 編輯器的演進。我們為希望節省時間、提高資料準確性、更快地入職新員工以及快速為業務提供見解的資料中心團隊提供美觀、現代的 SQL 編輯器。借助 PopSQL，使用者可以輕鬆了解其資料模型、編寫版本控制的 SQL、與現場協作、在圖表和儀表板中可視化資料、安排報告、共享結果以及組織搜尋和發現的基礎查詢。即使您的團隊已經在利用大型BI 工具（例如Tableau 或Looker）或SQL 編輯器的大雜燴，PopSQL 也可以在您的SQL 高級用戶、初級分析師，甚至是渴望數據洞察力的技術水平較低的利益相關者之間實現無縫協作...
Discern
discern.io
B2B 公司利用許多相同的技術平台並希望追蹤相同的指標…那麼為什麼商業智慧建構完全客製化呢？這意味著數百萬美元浪費在額外的工具和人員以及數月或數年的平台設計上。辨別力讓商業智慧變得簡單。我們的開箱即用配置使客戶能夠啟動並運行數百個指標及其完整的
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo（以前稱為 Cumul.io）是一個嵌入式分析平台，專為 SaaS 公司建置。它透過美觀、易於使用的儀表板將複雜的數據帶入生活，儀表板無縫嵌入任何 SaaS 或 Web 平台。借助 Luzmo，產品團隊可以在幾天而不是幾個月內為其 SaaS 產品添加有影響力的見解。並快速地將產品使用者從數據轉化為決策。
datapine
datapine.com
datapine 是一款一體式商業智慧軟體，讓每個人都能以前所未有的方式探索、視覺化、監控和分享他們的資料！
Explo
explo.co
Explo 提供了強大的嵌入式儀表板和報表解決方案。與每位客戶安全地共享可自訂的產品分析、專案報告和 KPI，同時無縫搭配您的產品設計。透過編輯儀表板和建立自己的自助數據報告，讓您的用戶能夠探索自己的數據。
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics 可作為您值得信賴的商業副駕駛，旨在讓您更聰明、更快速、更有自信地做出數據驅動的決策。 IBM Cognos Analytics 為每個使用者（無論是資料科學家、業務分析師或非 IT 專家）提供了更多的權力，讓他們能夠以與組織目標相關的方式執行相關分析。它縮短了每個用戶從簡單到複雜分析的旅程，使他們能夠利用數據探索未知、識別新關係、更深入地了解結果並挑戰現狀。使用 IBM Cognos Analytics 視覺化、分析並與組織中的任何人分享有關資料的可行見解。
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful 是取得視覺化儀表板和自動化團隊狀態報告最簡單的方法，可以讓每個利害關係人了解專案狀態的最新情況。 Screenful 與 Jira 或 Trello、GitLab 和 Asana 等最常見的任務管理工具集成，並根據您的專案和任務建立報告和見解。它是一個開箱即用的儀表板，用戶只需進行最少的設定。借助 Screenful 儀表板，使用者可以追蹤團隊速度、任務/問題前置時間和周期時間、當前瓶頸等信息，並獲得所有專案的高級視圖。將其視為您最喜歡的任務管理工具的類固醇儀表板！
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo 易於使用的報告和監控平台可從多個來源檢索資料並建立專業的、可自訂的行銷報告。這個用戶友好的工具允許行銷人員產生（客戶）報告和儀表板，將外部資料來源合併在一份報告中。數位機構、品牌和特許經營商透過創建具有專業外觀的報告來節省時間，同時在分析數據和獲得可行的見解方面增加更多價值。
NinjaCat
ninjacat.io
NinjaCat 是一個數位行銷績效管理平台，可協助行銷人員統一行銷活動數據並自動產生報告。我們與代理商、媒體公司和品牌合作；任何需要為客戶或利害關係人製作全面且一致的報告簡報的行銷團隊。 NinjaCat 與 150 多個數位行銷管道集成，因此您可以將多個資料來源的指標統一為單一事實來源。有了 NinjaCat，現在可以馴服資料混亂並拋棄 Martech Frankenstack。主要功能包括： - 通往150 多個行銷管道的資料管道- 完全託管的資料倉儲- ETL - 自動報告範本- 用於互動式資料共享的儀表板- 監控預算、行銷活動和KPI - 企業級可擴展性和安全性如果您想了解更多Nin...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta 是Press Ganey 旗下公司，為HX（人類體驗）平台提供支持，該平台是一個綜合性體驗和研究技術平台，可打破CX（客戶體驗）、員工體驗(EX)、市場研究之間的隔閡，從而使公司能夠獲得更深入、更全面地了解受眾的體驗。 HX 平台收集和分析數據，並將結果轉化為可共享的行動，為決策提供資訊並推動成長。 Forsta 的技術與其專家顧問團隊結合，為金融服務、醫療保健、酒店、市場研究、專業服務、零售和技術等多個行業的組織提供服務。 Forsta 獲選為 2021 年 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ 客戶之聲領導者。欲了解更多信息，請訪問 www.forsta.com。
Hurree
hurree.co
用於分析的看板 Hurree 的分析儀表板讓團隊重新掌控數據，為公司報告提供單一來源。
Versium
versium.com
Versium 是一家數據技術公司，幫助行銷人員在多個數位接觸點和行銷管道中更好地識別、了解並實現他們的理想前景。 Versium 業界領先的身份解析和洞察引擎為一套解決方案提供支持，可協助行銷人員將其覆蓋範圍大幅提高 5 倍。 Versium 的專有數據資產包括超過 20 億個接觸點和超過 2 兆個洞察屬性，創建了業界最豐富的 B2B2C 身分圖譜和數據技術平台，幫助行銷人員贏得客戶。
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
衡量最有價值資產的最簡單解決方案：您的員工。在現今的工作環境中，員工需要彈性，而雇主則需要責任感。有了可見性，他們就不必發生衝突。